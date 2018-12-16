9 Photo Stories That Will Help You See The World A Little Differently

Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the internet.

"Obama Photographer Uses 'Shade' To Contrast Presidents, Political Landscapes" — NPR Pete Souza / Shade: A Tale of Two Presidents

Former White House photographer Pete Souza has a reputation of being quick to the punch — both behind the camera during his tenure as official White House photographer for both Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama, and now as a sharp witted purveyor of shade against the current administration. As this NPR profile makes clear, Souza's keen eye for the perfect image and his vast archive of presidential pictures gives him all the receipts he'll ever need to continue his critique of the current political landscape. —Gabriel H. Sanchez, photo essay editor, BuzzFeed News



This is a fantastic, magical introduction to Brighton Beach, a corner of New York that transcends time and space and that we do not fully deserve. Savor it, maybe with a vodka and a nice borscht. —Kate Bubacz, deputy photo director, BuzzFeed News



"If anyone ever questions the value of professional photography, show them this story. Florian Voggeneder joined this Martian simulation program as the mission's dedicated photographer and he delivered in bringing the magic and curiosity the public needed to see." —Anna Mendoza, photo editor, BuzzFeed Australia



"What A Japanese-American Artist Inherited From The Atomic Bomb" — The New Yorker Michael Koerner / Courtesy the artist and Catherine Edelman Gallery, Chicago

"Photographic work made using alternative processes is often more about the process than the subject itself, but Michael Koerner's series of collodion tintypes called My DNA, are profound in their use of the process as an exploration of self. His mother was a Nagasaki atomic bomb survivor, and the fallout from the effects of that experience are still felt by his family today. Through the careful creation of these handmade tintypes, Koerner's work explores the mutations within his family's genetic code caused by the bomb's radiation. The work is currently on view at the Catherine Edelman Gallery in Chicago."

—Laura Geiser, senior photo editor, BuzzFeed News



"Maybe it's the ceaseless news cycle, or the way-too-long-and-tiring roundups about the year, but somehow I’m at the point where found looking at this series of lava photos to be very poetic, almost lulling. Everything is just quietly being destroyed, such is 2018. It's somehow less terrifying than the recent wildfires, although this edit does maintain a sense of quiet, creeping dread balanced by awe at what havoc our planet can wreak." —K.B.

"This series is such a delightful throwback to that weird and visually confusing time, the '80s. I can’t describe it adequately (i'm not sure anyone can adequately describe it) but trust me, it’s worth a look through. For inspiration. For posterity. And for those from that era or interested in production, for a quick look behind the scenes at the thought process that produced such gems." —K.B.

"'The images can't convey the stench.' This line from photographer Jo-Anne McArthur stands out because with that, she describes just how much worse the situation is from what we can see. That's a scary thought, considering McArthur gives you an accurate and powerful sense of the plight of these animals just by looking at her photos." —A.M.

"This colorful, graphic photo essay on American car culture by photographer Lucia Buricelli lays our obsession with automobiles bare. Buricelli, who grew up without a license in Venice, Italy, discovered her first car show in upstate New York and made these images at car shows across the Tri-State area to create this series named American Muscle. The work is a playful illustration of just how much we revere our vehicles as icons of true Americana." —L.G.

