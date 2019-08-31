8 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

This week’s photo stories lead with a devastating look at the fires that continue to rage across the Amazon rainforest. These heartbreaking pictures capture the unimaginable destruction of what is often described as the “lungs of the planet.”

On a more positive note, actor Jeff Bridges shares a rare, behind-the-scenes look at the making of his Hollywood blockbuster films in a new book of his original photography, while the Atlantic highlights the life and career of pioneering woman photojournalist Margaret Bourke-White. Photographer Leslee Broersma brings us into some of the oldest classrooms in the world, and Polly Irungu shares a few of the boldest looks being served at Brooklyn’s Afropunk festival.

Reporting from Mexico, photographer Verónica G. Cárdenas has asked asylum-seeking children what they hoped their futures would look like if granted access to the US. Our last photo story arrives full circle on the environment with the work of photographer Celia Talbot Tobin, whose striking images show the destructive footprint of unchecked plastic waste.

Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the internet.