8 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

8 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the internet.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Gabriel H. Sanchez BuzzFeed News Photo Essay Editor

Posted on August 31, 2019, at 9:40 a.m. ET

This week’s photo stories lead with a devastating look at the fires that continue to rage across the Amazon rainforest. These heartbreaking pictures capture the unimaginable destruction of what is often described as the “lungs of the planet.”

On a more positive note, actor Jeff Bridges shares a rare, behind-the-scenes look at the making of his Hollywood blockbuster films in a new book of his original photography, while the Atlantic highlights the life and career of pioneering woman photojournalist Margaret Bourke-White. Photographer Leslee Broersma brings us into some of the oldest classrooms in the world, and Polly Irungu shares a few of the boldest looks being served at Brooklyn’s Afropunk festival.

Reporting from Mexico, photographer Verónica G. Cárdenas has asked asylum-seeking children what they hoped their futures would look like if granted access to the US. Our last photo story arrives full circle on the environment with the work of photographer Celia Talbot Tobin, whose striking images show the destructive footprint of unchecked plastic waste.

“These Heartbreaking Photos Show the Devastation of the Amazon Fires” — BuzzFeed News

Carl De Souza / AFP / Getty Images

“Actor Jeff Bridges’ New Photo Book Shows Hollywood In-Between Takes” — Dazed

Jeff Bridges / PowerHouse Books

“The Photography of Margaret Bourke-White” — Atlantic

Time Life Pictures / Getty Images

“18 Fascinating Photos From Inside Some of the Oldest Universities in the World” — BuzzFeed News

Leslee Broersma

“The Most Eye-Catching Beauty Moments From Afropunk” — Refinery 29

Polly Irungu

“We Asked Asylum-Seeking Kids Forced to Wait in Mexico What They Hoped Their Futures Would Look Like in the US” — BuzzFeed News

Veronica G. Cardenas for BuzzFeed News

“The World’s Plastic Addiction Is on Horrifying Display in These Photographs” — BuzzFeed News

Celia Talbot Tobin

“21 of the Most Powerful Photos of This Week” — BuzzFeed News

Chris McGrath / Getty Images


