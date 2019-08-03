8 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Our first photo story this week looks at how people around the world are dealing with the exhaustive summer heat as record-breaking temperatures bear down on much of the US and Europe. Poignant photographs from the aftermath of the Paradise fire by Kristine Potter and Matthew Genitempo are a reminder of the very real and catastrophic effects of climate change, while pictures from Greenland's melting ice sheet show an environment disappearing before our eyes.

From there, we get nostalgic about the history of video games, drive-in movies, and the monumental year that was 1969. We also take a look at the beautiful work of photographer Turkina Faso, who expertly captures the emotional sentiments of sisterhood in her pictures.

These are some of the photo stories from across the internet that caught our eye and kept us thinking.