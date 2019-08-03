 Skip To Content
8 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the internet.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Picture of Gabriel H. Sanchez Gabriel H. Sanchez BuzzFeed News Photo Essay Editor

Posted on August 3, 2019, at 12:12 p.m. ET

Our first photo story this week looks at how people around the world are dealing with the exhaustive summer heat as record-breaking temperatures bear down on much of the US and Europe. Poignant photographs from the aftermath of the Paradise fire by Kristine Potter and Matthew Genitempo are a reminder of the very real and catastrophic effects of climate change, while pictures from Greenland's melting ice sheet show an environment disappearing before our eyes.

From there, we get nostalgic about the history of video games, drive-in movies, and the monumental year that was 1969. We also take a look at the beautiful work of photographer Turkina Faso, who expertly captures the emotional sentiments of sisterhood in her pictures.

These are some of the photo stories from across the internet that caught our eye and kept us thinking.

"These Pictures Show How Hot This Summer Has Been Around the World" —BuzzFeed News

Scott Olson / Getty Images

"Gone" —the California Sunday Magazine

Kristine Potter / Matthew Genitempo

"Photos Show Greenland’s Ice Sheet Turning Into Rivers in a 'Major Melting Event'" —BuzzFeed News

Sean Gallup / Getty Images

"25 Pictures From the History of Video Games" —BuzzFeed News

Nicolas Le Corre / Getty Images

"Here’s What Drive-In Theaters Looked Like in Their Glory Days" —BuzzFeed News

J. R. Eyerman / Getty Images

"The Photographs That Defined 1969" —Artsy

Grey Villet / Getty Images

"These Magical Photos About Sisterhood and Home Feel Like a Fairy Tale" —Refinery29

Turkina Faso

"22 of the Most Powerful Photos of This Week" —BuzzFeed News

Medianews Group / Getty Images


