9 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

This week the nation said goodbye to Rep. John Lewis — a monumental figure of the Civil Rights era and a politician known by his colleagues as the "conscience of Congress." Our first photo story this week shows how people across the country paid their respects to Lewis before he was laid to rest on Thursday at the South-View Cemetery in Atlanta.

From there we spotlight the work of photographers Callaghan O'Hare and Jonah Markowitz, both telling the stories of essential and medical workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic. A new exhibition at the Bronx Documentary Center draws parallels between the pandemic and the looming threat of climate change, while photographer Joel Meyerowitz and the PHmuseum offer up invaluable motivation for staying inspired and creative during time spent in quarantine. Photographer Tyler Mitchell shares a fascinating conversation with his contemporary Ryan McGinley, and we end on a lighthearted look at how professional baseball mascots are keeping busy as sports cautiously start back up.

Don’t forget to also sign up for JPG, our BuzzFeed News newsletter, for behind-the-scenes exclusives from renowned photographers and our hard-hitting photo stories.