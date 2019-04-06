 Skip To Content
10 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the internet.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez and Kate Bubacz

Gabriel H. Sanchez BuzzFeed News Photo Essay Editor Kate Bubacz BuzzFeed News Deputy Photo Director

Posted on April 6, 2019, at 9:27 a.m. ET

This week we explore the geography of land and culture with galleries that will leave you intrigued, inspired, and maybe even a bit squeamish. Photographer Vladimir Antaki takes us around the globe to see what keeps small businesses alive in the internet age, while galleries by the Atlantic and Lenscratch offer colorful landscapes as large as the salt mines of Belarus and as minuscule as the latent interiors of a golf ball.

Striking photo essays from Tomas van Houtryve, Nicholas Albrecht, and Hugh Mangum explore the shifting geography of land, both natural and political. And for the history buffs, BuzzFeed News meets with a magician turned psychologist to learn about curious ways illusionists have historically fooled the public, while National Geographic shares the uncomfortable history of humanity’s relationship with rats.

These are some of the photo stories from across the internet that caught our eye and kept us thinking.

“This Is What Small Businesses Look Like Around the World” — BuzzFeed News

Vladimir Antaki

“How Rats Became an Inescapable Part of City Living” — National Geographic

Charlie Hamilton James / National Geographic

“Hugh Mangum: The Rover Who United America” — The Guardian

Hugh Mangum / David M. Rubenstein Rare Book and Manuscript Library, Duke University

“The Strange Beauty of Salt Mines” — The Atlantic

Siegfried Modola / Reuters

“James Friedman: States Project: Ohio” — Lenscratch

James Friedman

“18 Haunting Pictures That Aren’t What They Seem” — BuzzFeed News

D.A.P., courtesy of the Wellcome Library, London

“What If Mexico Still Included California, Nevada and Texas?” — The New York Times

Tomas Van Houtryve / VII

“What Remains” — The California Sunday Magazine

Nicholas Albrecht

“In Afghanistan, We Laugh Differently” — The New York Times

Andrea DiCenzo for The New York Times

"21 Of The Most Powerful Photos Of This Week" — BuzzFeed News

David Mcnew / Getty Images


