10 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

This week we explore the geography of land and culture with galleries that will leave you intrigued, inspired, and maybe even a bit squeamish. Photographer Vladimir Antaki takes us around the globe to see what keeps small businesses alive in the internet age, while galleries by the Atlantic and Lenscratch offer colorful landscapes as large as the salt mines of Belarus and as minuscule as the latent interiors of a golf ball.

Striking photo essays from Tomas van Houtryve, Nicholas Albrecht, and Hugh Mangum explore the shifting geography of land, both natural and political. And for the history buffs, BuzzFeed News meets with a magician turned psychologist to learn about curious ways illusionists have historically fooled the public, while National Geographic shares the uncomfortable history of humanity’s relationship with rats.

These are some of the photo stories from across the internet that caught our eye and kept us thinking.

