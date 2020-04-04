9 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

The journalists at BuzzFeed News are proud to bring you trustworthy and relevant reporting about the coronavirus. To help keep this news free, become a member and sign up for our newsletter, Outbreak Today .

Among new developments in the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, something hopeful is on the horizon — the USNS Comfort arrived in New York City on Monday to provide support for the city's strained health care system. Our first photo story takes a look inside the capabilities and readiness of these mammoth vessels. Next, we explore the various ways in which world religions are navigating a socially distant society and take a deep dive into the archives at the Museum of the City of New York to see what medicine looked like over 100 years ago.



From there, photos from Antonio Calanni and Fabio Bucciarelli share the heartbreaking stories of those on the front lines of the pandemic in Italy, while galleries by Slate and the Washington Post show how personal spaces have transformed into worlds of their own. We end on the work of Felix Quintana, who has embraced a form of digital travel that we all might appreciate as we're stuck at home.

