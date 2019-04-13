10 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

This week's photo stories skirt the line between the ordinary and the extraordinary by highlighting photographers who document the everyday lives of people around the world.

In Japan, photographer B.A. Van Sise captures the notorious "Festival of the Steel Phallus," and in El Salvador, Nadia Shira Cohen reports on the realities of childbirth in the small Central American nation. From Russia, Dmitry Markov's pictures show the benign beauty of daily life, while the archives of Kwame Brathwaite and Sanlé Sory celebrate the vibrancy of black culture.

Vice dives deeper into the realm of street photography by highlighting a crop of new artists pushing the medium, while BuzzFeed News speaks to photographers Winnie Au and Pablo Martinez Monsivais about what it takes to capture the perfect shot. From there we widen our scope to the cosmos by sharing the first-ever image of a black hole.

These are some of the photo stories from across the internet that caught our eye and kept us thinking.

