 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

10 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Trending

10 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the internet.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Gabriel H. Sanchez BuzzFeed News Photo Essay Editor

Posted on April 13, 2019, at 11:49 a.m. ET

This week's photo stories skirt the line between the ordinary and the extraordinary by highlighting photographers who document the everyday lives of people around the world.

In Japan, photographer B.A. Van Sise captures the notorious "Festival of the Steel Phallus," and in El Salvador, Nadia Shira Cohen reports on the realities of childbirth in the small Central American nation. From Russia, Dmitry Markov's pictures show the benign beauty of daily life, while the archives of Kwame Brathwaite and Sanlé Sory celebrate the vibrancy of black culture.

Vice dives deeper into the realm of street photography by highlighting a crop of new artists pushing the medium, while BuzzFeed News speaks to photographers Winnie Au and Pablo Martinez Monsivais about what it takes to capture the perfect shot. From there we widen our scope to the cosmos by sharing the first-ever image of a black hole.

These are some of the photo stories from across the internet that caught our eye and kept us thinking.

"16 Jaw-Dropping Pictures From Inside Japan's Penis Festival" — BuzzFeed News

B.A. Van Sise

"Expecting in El Salvador" — California Sunday Magazine

Nadia Shira Cohen for The California Sunday Magazine

"Honest, Unflinching Photographs of Daily Life In Pskov, Russia, Captured With Just a Smartphone" — Creative Boom

Dmitry Markov / Courtesy Agnès B.

"Kwame Brathwaite’s Photographic Vision of a Black Female Utopia" — Artsy

Kwame Brathwaite / Philip Martin Gallery

"Seven Photographers Who Are Rewriting Street Photography's Rigid Rules" — Vice

Haley Morris-Cafiero

"13 Pictures of Dogs That Deserve to Hang in the Louvre" — BuzzFeed News

Winnie Au

"The People of the Night in Burkina Faso" — BBC News

Sanlé Sory / Stanley/Barker

"This Picture Of The Media Reflected in Donald Trump's Eye Is As Beautiful As It Is Terrifying" — BuzzFeed News

Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP

"Here Is the First-Ever Image of a Black Hole" — BuzzFeed News

Handout / Getty Images

"23 Of The Most Powerful Photos Of This Week" — BuzzFeed News

Hannah Mckay / Reuters

ADVERTISEMENT