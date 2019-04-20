10 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

This week, we lead with our photo coverage of Monday’s inferno that devastated the Notre Dame Cathedral. In twin photo stories by BuzzFeed News, the past and present of this iconic Paris landmark is contextualized against a backdrop of perseverance and reinvention. To follow, Mark Thiessen’s portraits of an elite team of airborne firefighters will leave your palms sweaty and remind you of the great lengths our emergency responders will go to to keep us safe.

Shifting gears toward galleries on Coachella and Andy Warhol’s Factory reveals the roots of what’s fashionable today in music and pop culture, while profiles on photographers Erwin Olaf, Mary Ellen Matthews, and Kali Spitzer show the exciting and experimental ways artists continue to expand the horizons of portrait photography. We end on BuzzFeed News’ interview with the granddaughter of pioneering woman photographer Lee Miller on her life’s legacy.

These are some of the photo stories from across the internet that caught our eye and kept us thinking.

