10 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Our first photo story this week focuses in on New York City, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in the US. Photographer Dina Litovsky reveals how life has dramatically changed and migrated indoors, while Gary He show the faces of those keeping the NYC's food supply chain intact during these uncertain times. Next we visit China, where lockdown measures have been lifted, prompting crowds of people to rush into parks and public spaces despite warnings of a new wave of infections. In Wisconsin, lines of voters turned out to participate in the state's primary elections, which were held as many continue to shelter in place.

A pair of stories by Allison Zaucha and Rachel Bujalski show how different class structures in Los Angeles are combating the common threat, and a new project by photographer David Vintiner and art director Gem Fletcher show how the technology keeping us connected today may actually be the next stage of human evolution. We leave you with works from art history that are sure to take your mind off the headlines.

