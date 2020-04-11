 Skip To Content
10 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the internet.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Posted on April 11, 2020, at 10:22 a.m. ET

Our first photo story this week focuses in on New York City, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in the US. Photographer Dina Litovsky reveals how life has dramatically changed and migrated indoors, while Gary He show the faces of those keeping the NYC's food supply chain intact during these uncertain times. Next we visit China, where lockdown measures have been lifted, prompting crowds of people to rush into parks and public spaces despite warnings of a new wave of infections. In Wisconsin, lines of voters turned out to participate in the state's primary elections, which were held as many continue to shelter in place.

A pair of stories by Allison Zaucha and Rachel Bujalski show how different class structures in Los Angeles are combating the common threat, and a new project by photographer David Vintiner and art director Gem Fletcher show how the technology keeping us connected today may actually be the next stage of human evolution. We leave you with works from art history that are sure to take your mind off the headlines.

"A Look at the New Nightlife in New York City During the Coronavirus Pandemic" — BuzzFeed News

Dina Litovsky / Redux for BuzzFeed News

"Meet the Front-Line Workers of NYC’s Food Supply Chain" — Eater

Gary He / Eater

"Thousands of People Crowded Public Spaces After Chinese Cities Ended Their Coronavirus Quarantines" — BuzzFeed News

China News Service / Getty Images

"Americans Turned Out to Vote in Wisconsin During a Deadly Pandemic" — BuzzFeed News

Scott Olson / Getty Images

"What’s It Like to Wear a Mask During the Coronavirus? Look to Los Angeles" — The Wall Street Journal

Allison Zaucha For The Wall Street Journal

"On the Streets of Los Angeles" — The New York Times

Rachel Bujalski

"15 Pictures From the Future of Human Evolution" — BuzzFeed News

David Vintiner

"Turning Points: Life-Changing Moments by Magnum Photographers" — LensCulture

Elliott Landy / Magnum Photos

"The Photographer Couple Who Turned Industrial Architecture Into Fine Art" — Artsy

Phillips

"27 of the Most Powerful Photos of This Week" — BuzzFeed News

Hector Retamal / Getty Images



