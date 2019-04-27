10 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

In celebration of Earth Day, BuzzFeed News offers a suite of photo stories on the past, present, and future of our beloved planet. New books by photographers David McMillan and Nick Brandt are cautionary tales on the overreaching footprint of humans on the environment, while Robert Dash’s images, made through a scanning electron microscope, show the intimate beauty of nature not always visible to the naked eye.

In the Gobi Desert, Thomas Peter shows us the future of space travel, and in London, Harley Weir’s delicate portraits of activist Greta Thunberg show a young woman who’s hardly delicate in the face of those who oppose reasonable climate change legislation. From there we dip into the archives for new perspectives on New York City’s old Penn Station, the life and work of artist Georgia O’Keeffe, and presidential hopeful Joe Biden.

These are some of the photo stories from across the internet that caught our eye and kept us thinking.