10 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the internet.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Gabriel H. Sanchez BuzzFeed News Photo Essay Editor

Posted on April 27, 2019, at 11:43 a.m. ET

In celebration of Earth Day, BuzzFeed News offers a suite of photo stories on the past, present, and future of our beloved planet. New books by photographers David McMillan and Nick Brandt are cautionary tales on the overreaching footprint of humans on the environment, while Robert Dash’s images, made through a scanning electron microscope, show the intimate beauty of nature not always visible to the naked eye.

In the Gobi Desert, Thomas Peter shows us the future of space travel, and in London, Harley Weir’s delicate portraits of activist Greta Thunberg show a young woman who’s hardly delicate in the face of those who oppose reasonable climate change legislation. From there we dip into the archives for new perspectives on New York City’s old Penn Station, the life and work of artist Georgia O’Keeffe, and presidential hopeful Joe Biden.

These are some of the photo stories from across the internet that caught our eye and kept us thinking.

“These Haunting Pictures Show How Chernobyl Has Aged Over The Years” —BuzzFeed News

David McMillan

“These Haunting Photos Capture The Vanishing Wildlife Of Africa” —BuzzFeed News

Nick Brandt

“Greta Thunberg By Harley Weir: Meet The Girl Who Changed The World” —i-D

Harley Weir

“16 Out Of This World Pictures From An Actual Mars Training Facility” —BuzzFeed News

Thomas Peter / Reuters

“These Pictures Prove That Nature’s Beauty Goes Beyond What Our Eyes Can See” —BuzzFeed News

Robert Dash

“When the Old Penn Station Was Demolished, New York Lost Its Faith” —the New York Times

McKim, Mead & White

“Alfred Stieglitz’s Sensual Photographs of Georgia O’Keeffe Reveal Her Vulnerability” —Artsy

Tate Modern / SFMOMA

“Venezuelans Seek Joy Amid The Chaos” —Reuters

Ivan Alvarado / Reuters

“30 Pictures That Define Joe Biden’s Career” —BuzzFeed News

Saul Loeb / AFP / Getty Images

“21 Of The Most Powerful Photos Of This Week” —BuzzFeed News

Jewel Samad / AFP / Getty Images

