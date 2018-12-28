51 Of The Brilliant And Talented People Who Died In 2018
"As you move through this life and this world you change things slightly, you leave marks behind, however small." — Anthony Bourdain
Aretha Franklin, singer-songwriter, actor, and activist (March 25, 1942–Aug. 16, 2018)
Stan Lee, comic book writer and co-creator of nearly every legendary Marvel character (Dec. 28, 1922–Nov. 12, 2018)
Stephen Hawking, theoretical physicist, cosmologist, and author (Jan. 8, 1942–March 14, 2018)
Winnie Mandela, South African anti-apartheid activist and politician (Sept. 26, 1936–April 2, 2018)
Anthony Bourdain, chef, author, and travel documentarian (June 25, 1956–June 8, 2018)
Kate Spade, fashion designer and businesswoman (Dec. 24, 1962–June 5, 2018)
Stephen Hillenburg, animator and marine biology teacher (Aug. 21, 1961–Nov. 26, 2018)
Penny Marshall, actor, director, and producer (Oct. 15, 1943–Dec. 17, 2018)
Tab Hunter, actor, singer, and author (July 11, 1931–July 8, 2018)
Verne Troyer, actor, comedian, and stunt performer (Jan. 1, 1969–April 21, 2018)
Charlotte Rae, actor, comedian, and singer (April 22, 1926–Aug. 5, 2018)
Billy Graham, Christian evangelist preacher (Nov. 7, 1918–Feb. 21, 2018)
Linda Brown, civil rights advocate and center of the landmark US civil rights case Brown v. Board of Education (Feb. 20, 1943–March 25, 2018)
Dolores O'Riordan, songwriter and vocalist for The Cranberries (Sept. 6, 1971–Jan. 15, 2018)
Mac Miller, rapper and producer (Jan. 19, 1992–Sept. 7, 2018)
Hubert de Givenchy, fashion designer, founded the house of Givenchy (Feb. 21, 1927–March 10, 2018)
R. Lee Ermey, actor and Marine corps drill instructor (March 24, 1944–April 15, 2018)
Pete Shelley, singer-songwriter and founding member of the Buzzcocks (April 17, 1955–Dec. 6, 2018)
Dennis Edwards, R&B singer and frontman of The Temptations (Feb. 3, 1943–Feb. 1, 2018)
Scott Hutchison, singer-songwriter and founding member of Frightened Rabbit (Nov. 20, 1981–May 10, 2018)
Emma Chambers, actor (March 11, 1964–Feb. 21, 2018)
Harry Anderson, actor, comedian, and magician (Oct. 14, 1952-April 16, 2018)
Reg E. Cathey, actor (Aug. 18, 1958– Feb. 9, 2018)
XXXTentacion, rapper (Jan. 23, 1998 – June 18, 2018)
Avicii, DJ and record producer (Sept. 8, 1989–April 20, 2018)
Mark E. Smith, singer-songwriter and founding member of The Fall (March 5, 1957–Jan. 24, 2018)
Roy Clark, musician and television host of Hee Haw (April 15, 1933–Nov. 15, 2018)
Devin Lima, vocalist and member of the group LFO (March 18, 1977–Nov. 21, 2018)
Alan Longmuir, musician and founding member of the Bay City Rollers (June 20 1948–July 2 2018)
Joe Jackson, talent manager of the Jackson family (July 26, 1928 – June 27, 2018)
John McCain, American politician and military officer (Aug. 29, 1936–Aug. 25, 2018)
Alan Bean, American naval officer, aeronautical engineer, and NASA astronaut (March 15, 1932–May 26, 2018)
Burt Reynolds, actor, director, and producer (Feb. 11, 1936–Sept. 6, 2018)
Margot Kidder, actor (October 17, 1948–May 13, 2018)
Tom Wolfe, author and journalist (March 2, 1930 – May 14, 2018)
Robin Leach, entertainment reporter and writer (Aug. 29, 1941–Aug. 24, 2018)
Nicolas Roeg, director and cinematographer (Aug. 15, 1928–Nov. 23, 2018)
Bernardo Bertolucci, director and screenwriter (March 16, 1941–Nov. 26, 2018)
Neil Simon, playwright, screenwriter, and author (July 4, 1927–August 26, 2018)
Miloš Forman, director and screenwriter (Feb. 18, 1932–April 13, 2018)
Isao Takahata, anime director, screenwriter, and producer (Oct. 29, 1935–April 5, 2018)
Jackson Odell, actor (July 2, 1997–June 8, 2018)
Philip Roth, author (March 19, 1933 – May 22, 2018)
Kofi Annan, former Secretary-General of the United Nations and Nobel Peace Prize laureate (April 8, 1938–Aug. 18, 2018)
Ursula K. Le Guin, novelist (Oct. 21, 1929–Jan. 22, 2018)
William Goldman, screenwriter, novelist, and playwright (Aug. 12, 1931– Nov. 16, 2018)
Paul Allen, Microsoft cofounder and billionaire philanthropist (Jan. 21, 1953–Oct. 15, 2018)
Colin Kroll, cofounder of HQ Trivia and Vine (1984–Dec. 16, 2018)
Ingvar Kamprad, founder of IKEA (March 30, 1926–Jan. 27, 2018)
Barbara Bush, former First Lady of the United States and founder of the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy (June 8, 1925–April 17, 2018)
George H.W. Bush, 41st President of the United States, 43rd Vice President of the United States, congressman, ambassador, and Director of Central Intelligence (June 12, 1924–Nov. 30, 2018)
