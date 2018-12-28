BuzzFeed News

51 Of The Brilliant And Talented People Who Died In 2018

2018 / jpg

"As you move through this life and this world you change things slightly, you leave marks behind, however small." — Anthony Bourdain

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Headshot of Gabriel H. Sanchez

Gabriel H. Sanchez

BuzzFeed News Photo Essay Editor

Posted on December 28, 2018, at 4:18 p.m. ET

Aretha Franklin, singer-songwriter, actor, and activist (March 25, 1942–Aug. 16, 2018)

Nbc / Getty Images

Stan Lee, comic book writer and co-creator of nearly every legendary Marvel character (Dec. 28, 1922–Nov. 12, 2018)

Michel Boutefeu / Getty Images

Stephen Hawking, theoretical physicist, cosmologist, and author (Jan. 8, 1942–March 14, 2018)

Santi Visalli / Getty Images

Winnie Mandela, South African anti-apartheid activist and politician (Sept. 26, 1936–April 2, 2018)

Marco Longari / AFP / Getty Images

Anthony Bourdain, chef, author, and travel documentarian (June 25, 1956–June 8, 2018)

Mike Pont / WireImage

Kate Spade, fashion designer and businesswoman (Dec. 24, 1962–June 5, 2018)

Bebeto Matthews / AP

Stephen Hillenburg, animator and marine biology teacher (Aug. 21, 1961–Nov. 26, 2018)

Anacleto Rapping / Getty Images

Penny Marshall, actor, director, and producer (Oct. 15, 1943–Dec. 17, 2018)

Images Press / Getty Images

Tab Hunter, actor, singer, and author (July 11, 1931–July 8, 2018)

Silver Screen Collection / Getty Images

Verne Troyer, actor, comedian, and stunt performer (Jan. 1, 1969–April 21, 2018)

Malcolm Taylor / Getty Images

Charlotte Rae, actor, comedian, and singer (April 22, 1926–Aug. 5, 2018)

Nbc / Getty Images

Billy Graham, Christian evangelist preacher (Nov. 7, 1918–Feb. 21, 2018)

Images Press / Getty Images

Linda Brown, civil rights advocate and center of the landmark US civil rights case Brown v. Board of Education (Feb. 20, 1943–March 25, 2018)

Carl Iwasaki / Getty Images

Dolores O'Riordan, songwriter and vocalist for The Cranberries (Sept. 6, 1971–Jan. 15, 2018)

Xavi Torrent / WireImage

Mac Miller, rapper and producer (Jan. 19, 1992–Sept. 7, 2018)

Mauricio Santana / Getty Images

Hubert de Givenchy, fashion designer, founded the house of Givenchy (Feb. 21, 1927–March 10, 2018)

Jack Robinson / Getty Images

R. Lee Ermey, actor and Marine corps drill instructor (March 24, 1944–April 15, 2018)

Gregg Deguire / WireImage

Pete Shelley, singer-songwriter and founding member of the Buzzcocks (April 17, 1955–Dec. 6, 2018)

Peter Noble / Redferns

Dennis Edwards, R&B singer and frontman of The Temptations (Feb. 3, 1943–Feb. 1, 2018)

Nbc / Getty Images

Scott Hutchison, singer-songwriter and founding member of Frightened Rabbit (Nov. 20, 1981–May 10, 2018)

Ross Gilmore / Redferns

Emma Chambers, actor (March 11, 1964–Feb. 21, 2018)

Clive Coote / Polygram / Kobal / REX / Shutterstock

Harry Anderson, actor, comedian, and magician (Oct. 14, 1952-April 16, 2018)

Ron Galella / WireImage

Reg E. Cathey, actor (Aug. 18, 1958– Feb. 9, 2018)

Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images

XXXTentacion, rapper (Jan. 23, 1998 – June 18, 2018)

Miami Herald / Getty Images

Avicii, DJ and record producer (Sept. 8, 1989–April 20, 2018)

Mike Pont / WireImage

Mark E. Smith, singer-songwriter and founding member of The Fall (March 5, 1957–Jan. 24, 2018)

David Corio / Redferns

Roy Clark, musician and television host of Hee Haw (April 15, 1933–Nov. 15, 2018)

David Redfern / Redferns

Devin Lima, vocalist and member of the group LFO (March 18, 1977–Nov. 21, 2018)

James Devaney / WireImage

Alan Longmuir, musician and founding member of the Bay City Rollers (June 20 1948–July 2 2018)

Waring Abbott / Getty Images

Joe Jackson, talent manager of the Jackson family (July 26, 1928 – June 27, 2018)

Ian Gavan / Getty Images

John McCain, American politician and military officer (Aug. 29, 1936–Aug. 25, 2018)

Brian Snyder / Reuters

Alan Bean, American naval officer, aeronautical engineer, and NASA astronaut (March 15, 1932–May 26, 2018)

Getty Images

Burt Reynolds, actor, director, and producer (Feb. 11, 1936–Sept. 6, 2018)

Art Zelin / Getty Images

Margot Kidder, actor (October 17, 1948–May 13, 2018)

Dick Darrell / Getty Images

Tom Wolfe, author and journalist (March 2, 1930 – May 14, 2018)

David Corio / Redferns

Robin Leach, entertainment reporter and writer (Aug. 29, 1941–Aug. 24, 2018)

New York Daily News Archive / Getty Images

Nicolas Roeg, director and cinematographer (Aug. 15, 1928–Nov. 23, 2018)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Bernardo Bertolucci, director and screenwriter (March 16, 1941–Nov. 26, 2018)

Ullstein Bild / Getty Images

Neil Simon, playwright, screenwriter, and author (July 4, 1927–August 26, 2018)

Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

Miloš Forman, director and screenwriter (Feb. 18, 1932–April 13, 2018)

Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

Isao Takahata, anime director, screenwriter, and producer (Oct. 29, 1935–April 5, 2018)

Jiji Press / AFP / Getty Images

Jackson Odell, actor (July 2, 1997–June 8, 2018)

Michael Germana / STAR MAX / IPx

Philip Roth, author (March 19, 1933 – May 22, 2018)

Bob Peterson / The LIFE Images Collection / Getty

Kofi Annan, former Secretary-General of the United Nations and Nobel Peace Prize laureate (April 8, 1938–Aug. 18, 2018)

Ray Mickshaw / WireImage

Ursula K. Le Guin, novelist (Oct. 21, 1929–Jan. 22, 2018)

PORTLAND - July 5: Science Fiction Writer Ursula K. Le Guin poses for portrait in her house on July 5, 2001 in Portland, Oregon. (photo by Beth Gwinn/Getty Images)
Beth Gwinn / Getty Images

William Goldman, screenwriter, novelist, and playwright (Aug. 12, 1931– Nov. 16, 2018)

Terry O'neill / Getty Images

Paul Allen, Microsoft cofounder and billionaire philanthropist (Jan. 21, 1953–Oct. 15, 2018)

John Froschauer / AP

Colin Kroll, cofounder of HQ Trivia and Vine (1984–Dec. 16, 2018)

Bryan Steffy / Getty Images

Ingvar Kamprad, founder of IKEA (March 30, 1926–Jan. 27, 2018)

Claudio Bresciani / AP

Barbara Bush, former First Lady of the United States and founder of the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy (June 8, 1925–April 17, 2018)

Pam Francis / Getty Images

George H.W. Bush, 41st President of the United States, 43rd Vice President of the United States, congressman, ambassador, and Director of Central Intelligence (June 12, 1924–Nov. 30, 2018)

David Hume Kennerly / Getty Images



