26 Nostalgic Pictures From The History Of Nintendo
Nintendo started as a small Japanese trading card company in 1889 and would pivot into electronic entertainment nearly 100 years later, growing into the quintessential video game company we know today.
Want more incredible photography? Introducing the BuzzFeed News newsletter JPG — a weekly newsletter featuring the most powerful images from around the internet, as well as behind-the-scenes exclusives from renowned photographers and our hard-hitting photo stories.
-
Gabriel H. Sanchez is the photo essay editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York City.
Contact Gabriel H. Sanchez at gabriel.sanchez@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.