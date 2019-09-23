 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

26 Nostalgic Pictures From The History Of Nintendo

Trending

26 Nostalgic Pictures From The History Of Nintendo

Nintendo started as a small Japanese trading card company in 1889 and would pivot into electronic entertainment nearly 100 years later, growing into the quintessential video game company we know today.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Picture of Gabriel H. Sanchez Gabriel H. Sanchez BuzzFeed News Photo Essay Editor

Posted on September 23, 2019, at 5:15 p.m. ET


Want more incredible photography? Introducing the BuzzFeed News newsletter JPG — a weekly newsletter featuring the most powerful images from around the internet, as well as behind-the-scenes exclusives from renowned photographers and our hard-hitting photo stories.

Ralf-Finn Hestoft / Getty Images

Shigeru Miyamoto, creator of Mario and other characters and video games for Nintendo, holds a Nintendo Game Boy containing the Super Mario Land video game in 1992.

Public Domain

Nintendo’s first headquarters in Kyoto, Japan, 1889.

The Asahi Shimbun / Getty Images

People try out Nintendo's new Color TV Game 6 on Oct. 8, 1977, in Tokyo.

John Harding / Getty Images

Children look at the new 16-bit Nintendo video game machine on display at Toys ‘R’ Us in 1991.

Getty Images

Left: Video game designer Shigeru Miyamoto points to the controller of the new Nintendo 64 at the Los Angeles Electronic Entertainment Expo on May 15, 1996. Right: Nintendo's Mika Maeda shows off a new digital Pocket Camera at the Nintendo Space World ’97 exhibit in Tokyo, 1996. The Pocket Camera is installed atop a portable Game Boy and can store 30 images, which can then be printed on a pocket printer, sold separately.

Barry Sweet / AP

Workers in North Bend, Washington, unload boxes of Nintendo’s new 64-bit video game system Oct. 24, 1996.

Darko Bandic / AP

A US soldier plays his Nintendo Game Boy while deployed in Orašje, Bosnia, on Oct. 15, 1996.

John T. Barr / Getty Images

Actor Mark Hamill plays Nintendo 64 with patient Erica Davis, 10, at the Mattel Children’s Hospital in Los Angeles on Dec. 9, 1998.

Hector Mata / AFP / Getty Images

Tsunekazu Ishihara, co-creator of Pokémon universe, poses with Pikachu at the Los Angeles Convention Center on May 9, 2000.

Eriko Sugita

Nintendo employee Toru Kusakabe displays the game-maker's newly launched Pokémon Gold and Pokémon Silver games at Nintendo’s Tokyo office on Nov. 24, 1999.

Toshiyuki Aizawa / Reuters

Tsubasa Araki, 7, gazes at a GameCube on display in Chiba, Japan, on Aug. 24, 2000.

Theo Wargo / WireImage

Lil’ Kim plays GameCube with Cole and Dylan Sprouse at the console’s launch event on Nov. 17, 2001.

Frank Boxler / AP

Nintendo presents the GameCube console at the International Toy Fair in Nuremberg, Germany, on Jan. 30, 2002.

David McNew / Getty Images

A woman looks over new Game Boy devices in the Nintendo exhibit area of the E3 Expo on May 14, 2003, in Los Angeles.

Branimir Kvartuc / AP

Shigeru Miyamoto (left), legendary video game designer for Nintendo, plays Wii tennis with Steven Spielberg while attending the E3 Expo in Los Angeles on May 12, 2006.

Shizuo Kambayashi / AP

A person in costume is one of the first to purchase a Wii console in Tokyo, Dec. 2, 2006.

Denise Truscello / WireImage

Mario “floats” in zero gravity with astronaut Buzz Aldrin during a promotional shoot for Super Mario Galaxy for Wii on Nov. 3, 2007, in Las Vegas.

David Jones / PA Images / Getty Images

Prince William plays a game on the Nintendo Wii during a visit to the Valleys Kids Project in Dinas, England, on May 8, 2008.

Bloomberg / Getty Images

An orchestra plays music from Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda during a presentation at the E3 Expo in Los Angeles on June 7, 2011.

John Phillips / Getty Images

Guinness World Records unveils the world’s largest video game controller at the Liverpool Street Station in London, 2012.

Kai Pfaffenbach / Reuters

Cosplayers dressed as Mario celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Super Mario Bros. video games in Cologne, Germany, on Aug. 6, 2015.

Tyrone Siu / Reuters

Chen San-yuan, 70, known as “Pokémon grandpa,” talks on his mobile phone as he plays Pokémon Go in New Taipei City, Taiwan, on Nov. 12, 2018.

Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

Japanese gamers line up to buy the new Nintendo Switch console in Tokyo on March 3, 2017.

Bloomberg / Getty Images

The screen of a Nintendo Switch console displays instructions for building the company’s Labo VR Kit headset in Tokyo on April 12, 2019.

Bloomberg / Getty Images

Attendees visit the Nintendo display during the E3 Expo in Los Angeles on June 12, 2019.


ADVERTISEMENT