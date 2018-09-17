BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

26 Of The Most Powerful Pictures From The Occupy Wall Street Movement

26 Of The Most Powerful Pictures From The Occupy Wall Street Movement

Seven years ago today, demonstrators occupied New York City's Zuccotti Park to protest a wide range of issues surrounding worldwide economic inequality. By November, the New York City Police Department had forcefully evicted the demonstration.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Headshot of Gabriel H. Sanchez

Gabriel H. Sanchez

BuzzFeed News Photo Essay Editor

Posted on September 17, 2018, at 5:48 p.m. ET

A large gathering of protesters affiliated with the Occupy Wall Street movement attend a rally in Union Square on Nov. 17, 2011.
Spencer Platt / Getty Images

A large gathering of protesters affiliated with the Occupy Wall Street movement attend a rally in Union Square on Nov. 17, 2011.

A pair of businessmen demonstrate against the Occupy Wall Street march near the New York Stock Exchange on Nov. 17, 2011.
Stan Honda / AFP / Getty Images

A pair of businessmen demonstrate against the Occupy Wall Street march near the New York Stock Exchange on Nov. 17, 2011.

A protester climbs a tree in Zuccotti Park on Nov. 17, 2011.
Allison Joyce / Getty Images

A protester climbs a tree in Zuccotti Park on Nov. 17, 2011.

Schoolchildren attend an Occupy Wall Street protest with their parents in Zuccotti Park on Oct. 10, 2011.
Stephanie Keith

Schoolchildren attend an Occupy Wall Street protest with their parents in Zuccotti Park on Oct. 10, 2011.

Detained protesters are forced to sit on both sides of the Brooklyn Bridge while waiting to be taken to jail on Oct. 1, 2011.
Julie Dermansky / Getty Images

Detained protesters are forced to sit on both sides of the Brooklyn Bridge while waiting to be taken to jail on Oct. 1, 2011.

A couple sleeps at the Zuccotti Park encampment on Oct. 8, 2011.
Ramin Talaie / Getty Images

A couple sleeps at the Zuccotti Park encampment on Oct. 8, 2011.

A Nor&#x27;easter storm coats the Zuccotti Park encampment on Oct. 29, 2011.
Julie Dermansky / Getty Images

A Nor'easter storm coats the Zuccotti Park encampment on Oct. 29, 2011.

Volunteers serve food to protesters at Zuccotti Park on Oct. 8, 2011.
Ramin Talaie / Getty Images

Volunteers serve food to protesters at Zuccotti Park on Oct. 8, 2011.

A member of the Occupy Wall Street movement picks up clean clothes from a rack of free, donated clothes at Zuccotti Park on Oct. 22, 2011.
Eduardo Munoz / Reuters

A member of the Occupy Wall Street movement picks up clean clothes from a rack of free, donated clothes at Zuccotti Park on Oct. 22, 2011.

A member of the Occupy Wall Street movement gets a shave in Zuccotti Park on Oct. 12, 2011.
Lucas Jackson / Reuters

A member of the Occupy Wall Street movement gets a shave in Zuccotti Park on Oct. 12, 2011.

Jamie Pumello and Elijah Moses practice yoga in Zuccotti Park on Oct. 3, 2011.
Julie Dermansky / Getty Images

Jamie Pumello and Elijah Moses practice yoga in Zuccotti Park on Oct. 3, 2011.

Books are freely available in a library at Zuccotti Park on Oct. 20, 2011.
Julie Dermansky / Getty Images

Books are freely available in a library at Zuccotti Park on Oct. 20, 2011.

A protester leans into the medical tent where free flu shots and other medical services are being provided at Zuccotti Park on Nov. 10, 2011.
Mike Segar / Reuters

A protester leans into the medical tent where free flu shots and other medical services are being provided at Zuccotti Park on Nov. 10, 2011.

A woman reads to a child at a makeshift library in Zuccotti Park on Oct. 18, 2011.
Mike Segar / Reuters

A woman reads to a child at a makeshift library in Zuccotti Park on Oct. 18, 2011.

Joseph Allen (center) officiates as fellow protesters Jonathan Lopez (left) and Ivan Cabrera (right) exchange vows during their wedding ceremony at Zuccotti Park on Nov. 19, 2011.
Eduardo Munoz / Reuters

Joseph Allen (center) officiates as fellow protesters Jonathan Lopez (left) and Ivan Cabrera (right) exchange vows during their wedding ceremony at Zuccotti Park on Nov. 19, 2011.

Muslims perform Friday prayers at Foley Square in New York City in support of Occupy Wall Street on Nov. 18, 2011.
Emmanuel Dunand / AFP / Getty Images

Muslims perform Friday prayers at Foley Square in New York City in support of Occupy Wall Street on Nov. 18, 2011.

A donation plate of money is left for whoever needs it in Zuccotti Park on Sept. 27, 2011.
Julie Dermansky / Getty Images

A donation plate of money is left for whoever needs it in Zuccotti Park on Sept. 27, 2011.

Kanye West and Russell Simmons visit the Zuccotti Park encampment on Oct. 10, 2011.
New York Daily News Archive / Getty Images

Kanye West and Russell Simmons visit the Zuccotti Park encampment on Oct. 10, 2011.

Members of &quot;Granny Peace Brigade&quot; rally against Wall Street at Zuccotti Park on Sept. 28, 2011.
Ramin Talaie / Getty Images

Members of "Granny Peace Brigade" rally against Wall Street at Zuccotti Park on Sept. 28, 2011.

Police scuffle with protesters marching through the streets of the Financial District on Oct. 14, 2011, after the deadline for the protesters&#x27; removal from a park was postponed.
Spencer Platt / Getty Images

Police scuffle with protesters marching through the streets of the Financial District on Oct. 14, 2011, after the deadline for the protesters' removal from a park was postponed.

Occupy Wall Street protesters clash with police in Zuccotti Park on Nov. 17, 2011.
Allison Joyce / Getty Images

Occupy Wall Street protesters clash with police in Zuccotti Park on Nov. 17, 2011.

An Occupy Wall Street demonstrator is arrested by New York City police officers on Nov. 17, 2011.
Mike Segar / Reuters

An Occupy Wall Street demonstrator is arrested by New York City police officers on Nov. 17, 2011.

A man is seen with blood on his face after being apprehended by police in Zuccotti Park on Nov. 17, 2011.
Andrew Burton / Getty Images

A man is seen with blood on his face after being apprehended by police in Zuccotti Park on Nov. 17, 2011.

Police apprehend a protester with a lawyer&#x27;s phone number written on his hand on Nov. 17, 2011.
Julie Dermansky / Getty Images

Police apprehend a protester with a lawyer's phone number written on his hand on Nov. 17, 2011.

A protester pours liquid over the eyes of another protester to ease the pain from pepper spray during an unannounced raid by the New York City Police Department on Zuccotti Park during the early hours of Nov. 15, 2011.
Andrew Burton / Reuters

A protester pours liquid over the eyes of another protester to ease the pain from pepper spray during an unannounced raid by the New York City Police Department on Zuccotti Park during the early hours of Nov. 15, 2011.

Workers clean up Zuccotti Park after New York City police in riot gear removed Occupy Wall Street protesters early on Nov. 15, 2011.
Spencer Platt / Getty Images

Workers clean up Zuccotti Park after New York City police in riot gear removed Occupy Wall Street protesters early on Nov. 15, 2011.


Support our journalism

Help BuzzFeed News reporters expose injustices and keep quality news free.

Contribute
ADVERTISEMENT