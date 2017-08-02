BuzzFeed News

23 Dark And Disturbing Pictures From New York's Criminal Underworld

Journey into the dark, seedy underbelly of New York's criminal past, presented by Getty Images.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Posted on August 2, 2017, at 5:18 p.m. ET

Warning: Viewers may find several of the following images disturbing.

William Patrick Farrell, 25, screams and lunges toward a photographer in a police van on March 3, 1955. Farrell was arrested for the murder of an NYU student named Ann Yarrow the month before.
New York Daily News Archive / Getty Images

Edward Metelski and Paul Semenkewitz, both charged with the murder of a police officer, sit bruised and bleeding after they escaped from Middlesex County Jail in New Jersey and were captured by police on Dec. 18, 1935.
New York Daily News Archive / Getty Images

New York City Police Commissioner William P. O&#x27;Brien smashes illegal pinball machines in a warehouse in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, on March 30, 1945.
New York Daily News Archive / Getty Images

Robert &quot;Curly Bill&quot; Naschak, 16, and Ralph Yamicello, 20, are held at the Bergen Street police station on stickup charges on Aug. 1, 1943.
New York Daily News Archive / Getty Images

Frank Lott sits in the 32nd Precinct in Harlem after police beat him for the murder of Officer Francis X. Walsh on Sept. 4, 1961.
New York Daily News Archive / Getty Images

New York Daily News photographer Phil Grietzer is charged by two convicts at the West 68th Street Precinct on Jan. 19, 1955.
Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

Property clerk Thomas Rosetti helps narcotics-squad detectives dump illicit drugs into the Department of Sanitation incinerator on April 24, 1963.
New York Daily News Archive / Getty Images

Mass murderer Harry F. Powers, also known as the Butcher of Clarksburg, tells a detective the details of his grisly murders on Sept. 1, 1931.
New York Daily News Archive / Getty Images

Nela Bogacki, ringleader of the &quot;Continental call girl ring,&quot; is handcuffed to her associate, Salema Hontover, after being arrested by the FBI on Oct. 19, 1956.
New York Daily News Archive / Getty Images

 A handcuffed LeRoy Luscomb is arrested for first-degree murder, accused of killing his wife with a deer rifle, on April 20, 1943. His wife is on the bed in the rear of the photo.
New York Daily News Archive / Getty Images

From left in uniform: Officers William Moore and John Habermehl hold fragments they believe to be human bones on Dec. 15, 1934. They dug them up in the cellar of a house in Westchester, New York, where Albert Fish murdered Grace Budd.
New York Daily News Archive / Getty Images

A burglary suspect is arrested by two police officers in the Bronx as he descends a fire escape on Dec. 19, 1964.
New York Daily News Archive / Getty Images

Flanked by police, shooting suspect Gerald Charles Wilson leaves Roosevelt Hospital for the West 54th Street Station on Nov. 14, 1949.
New York Daily News Archive / Getty Images

Hitman Abe &quot;Kid Twist&quot; Reles (center) and his two accomplices in a police mugshot from Nov. 4, 1938.
New York Daily News Archive / Getty Images

Detectives Francis McCarthy (left) and Alexander McCoregney examine an assortment of pipe bombs, hand grenades, bulletproof vests, and weapons believed to belong to Jack &quot;Legs&quot; Diamond on Oct. 13, 1930.
New York Daily News Archive / Getty Images

A photograph of the Janice Wylie and Emily Hoffert murder scene at 57 East 88th Street on Aug. 30, 1963.
New York Daily News / Getty Images

Police officers check robbery suspect David Perlman after he was beaten for resisting arrest on Nov. 4, 1953.
New York Daily News Archive / Getty Images

Neil Simonelli (left) and Joseph Annunziata await judgment for the shooting of a teacher at William J. Gaynor Junior High School on Nov. 18, 1942.
New York Daily News / Getty Images

A mystery witness using a disguise and an assumed name testifies against the Mafia on Dec. 2, 1969.
New York Daily News Archive / Getty Images

NYU students pose with the kidnapped Fordham University mascot on Nov. 11, 1933.
New York Daily News Archive / Getty Images

Customs officials search four Chinese crew members arrested on charges of smuggling $1.5 million worth of opium aboard the SS President Harrison on Oct. 3, 1928.
New York Daily News Archive / Getty Images

Carmen Martinez, 15, struggles with police as they arrest her for accessory to murder on June 15, 1959.
New York Daily News / Getty Images

Police investigators observe the crime scene where Richard &quot;Peg Leg&quot; Lonergan was shot down by Al Capone at the Adonis Social Club, on Dec. 28, 1925.
New York Daily News Archive / Getty Images

