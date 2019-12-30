49 Notable And Influential People Who Died In 2019
"We die. That may be the meaning of life. But we do language. That may be the measure of our lives." —Toni Morrison
Luke Perry, actor (Oct. 11, 1966–March 4, 2019)
Toni Morrison, Pulitzer Prize–winning author (Feb. 18, 1931–Aug. 5, 2019)
Elijah Cummings, American politician and civil rights advocate (Jan. 18, 1951–Oct. 17, 2019)
Juanita Abernathy, civil rights activist (Dec. 1, 1931–Sept. 12, 2019)
Nipsey Hussle, rapper, entrepreneur, and activist (Aug. 15, 1985–March 31, 2019)
Peter Mayhew, actor (May 19, 1944–April 30, 2019)
Grumpy Cat, celebrity feline (April 4, 2012–May 14, 2019)
Caroll Spinney, puppeteer behind Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch on Sesame Street (Dec. 26, 1933–Dec. 8, 2019)
Jessi Combs, former MythBusters host, television personality, and professional racer (July 27, 1980–Aug. 27, 2019)
Cokie Roberts, journalist and author (Dec. 27, 1943–Sept. 17, 2019)
Karl Lagerfeld, fashion designer and creative director of Chanel (Sept. 10, 1933–Feb. 19, 2019)
Rip Torn, actor (Feb. 6, 1931–July 9, 2019.
Lil Bub, celebrity feline (June 21, 2011–Dec. 1, 2019)
Pete Frates, former baseball player and advocate for the Ice Bucket Challenge (Dec. 28, 1984–Dec. 9, 2019)
Cameron Boyce, actor (May 28, 1999–July 6, 2019)
Diahann Carroll, actor (July 17, 1935–Oct. 4, 2019)
Peter Fonda, actor, director, and screenwriter (Feb. 23, 1940–Aug. 16, 2019)
Ric Ocasek, singer-songwriter, producer, painter, and founding member of the Cars (March 23, 1944–Sept. 15, 2019)
Sulli, South Korean actor, singer, and model (March 29, 1994–Oct. 14, 2019)
Terry O'Neill, photographer (July 30, 1938–Nov. 16, 2019)
Kim Shattuck, singer-songwriter and founding member of the Muffs (July 17, 1963–Oct. 2, 2019)
Mark Hollis, singer-songwriter and founding member of Talk Talk (Jan. 4, 1955–Feb. 25, 2019)
Ranking Roger, singer-songwriter and founding member of the English Beat (Feb. 21, 1963–March 26, 2019)
Valerie Harper, actor (Aug. 22, 1939–Aug. 30, 2019)
Juice WRLD, rapper (Dec. 2, 1998–Dec. 8, 2019)
Bushwick Bill, rapper and member of Geto Boys (Dec. 8, 1966–June 9, 2019)
LaShawn Daniels, Grammy-winning songwriter (Dec. 28, 1977–Sept. 3, 2019)
Roky Erickson, singer-songwriter (July 15, 1947–May 31, 2019)
I. M. Pei, architect (April 26, 1917,–May 16, 2019)
Jacques Chirac, former president of France (Nov. 29, 1932–Sept. 26, 2019)
John Paul Stevens, former justice of the United States Supreme Court (April 20, 1920–July 16, 2019)
Richard Williams, animator, voice actor, director, and writer (March 19, 1933–Aug. 16, 2019)
Carol Channing, actor (Jan. 31, 1921–Jan. 15, 2019)
Robert Frank, photographer and filmmaker (Nov. 9, 1924–Sept. 9, 2019)
Keith Flint, signer-songwriter and founding member of Prodigy (Sept. 17, 1969–March 4, 2019)
Eddie Money, singer-songwriter (March 21, 1949–Sept. 13, 2019)
Dr. John, singer-songwriter (Nov. 20, 1941–June 6, 2019)
Lorna Doom, musician and founding member of the Germs (Jan. 4, 1958–Jan. 16, 2019)
Gary Rhodes, celebrity chef and television personality (April 22, 1960–Nov. 26, 2019)
Rutger Hauer, actor (Jan. 23, 1944–July 19, 2019)
Peter Tork, musician, actor, and founding member of the Monkees (Feb. 13, 1942–Feb. 21, 2019)
Ginger Baker, drummer and founding member of Cream (Aug. 19, 1939–Oct. 6, 2019)
Dick Dale, guitarist (May 4, 1937–March 16, 2019)
Jessye Norman, opera singer (Sept. 15, 1945–Sept. 30, 2019)
Robert Hawke, former prime minister of Australia (Dec. 9, 1929–May 16, 2019)
Don Imus, radio and television personality (July 23, 1940–Dec. 27, 2019)
Gloria Vanderbilt, heir, artist, and fashion designer (Feb. 20, 1924–June 17, 2019)
Doris Day, actor (April 3, 1922–May 13, 2019)
John Dingell, American politician and the longest-ever serving member of Congress (July 8, 1926–Feb. 7, 2019)
