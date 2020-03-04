 Skip To Content
These Pictures Show Nashville After A String Of Deadly Tornadoes

A string of deadly tornadoes swept through Nashville on Monday night, killing at least 24 people and leaving a trail of devastation in its path.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Gabriel H. Sanchez BuzzFeed News Photo Essay Editor

Posted on March 4, 2020, at 12:26 p.m. ET

Brett Carlsen / Getty Images

Members of the Cookeville community gather for a prayer service at Collegeside Church of Christ in Cookeville, Tennessee, March 3.

Mark Humphrey / AP

Sumant Joshi helps clean up rubble at the East End United Methodist Church, March 3.

USA Today Sports / Reuters

Meg Selby and Mac Warren look over their engagement photo that they found in their damaged house in Stanford Estates, March 3.

Harrison McClary / Reuters

People look at the damage along Woodland Street, March 3.

Harrison McClary / Reuters

People try to salvage merchandise at Music City Vintage, March 3.

Jason Kempin / Getty Images

Residents of the Germantown neighborhood survey the damage on the streets, March 3.

Bruce Kluckhohn / Getty Images

The Nashville Predators observe a moment of silence for victims of the Nashville tornadoes before the start of the game against the Minnesota Wild in Saint Paul, Minnesota, March 3.

Travis Loller / AP

A polling location is closed due to a power outage, March 3.

Mark Humphrey / AP

People wait to vote on Super Tuesday in the gymnasium at Cleveland Park community center in Nashville, March 3.

Brett Carlsen / Getty Images

Cookeville residents help their neighbors clean up, March 3.

Harrison McClary / Reuters

People look over the damage after a tornado hit eastern Nashville, March 3.

Brett Carlsen / Getty Images

Cookeville residents clean up debris, March 3.

Harrison McClary / Reuters

Damage to Amplify Apartments in eastern Nashville, March 3.

Jason Kempin / Getty Images

Dominique Hammond and her daughter Analise are seen outside their home in North Nashville, March 3.

Harrison McClary / Reuters

People look over the damage to East Nashville, March 3.

Harrison McClary / Reuters

People look at the damage to their home, March 3.

Mark Humphrey / AP

A man makes his way through debris following a deadly tornado, March 3.

Mark Humphrey / AP

People walk past buildings damaged by the storms, March 3.


