20 Of The Most Powerful Photos Of This Week

From the wildfires sweeping through California to the daring operation to kill ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, these are the most striking and memorable pictures from this past week.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Picture of Gabriel H. Sanchez Gabriel H. Sanchez BuzzFeed News Photo Essay Editor

Posted on November 1, 2019, at 4:55 p.m. ET

Handout / Getty Images

In this handout photo provided by the White House, President Donald J. Trump is joined by Vice President Mike Pence, second from left, National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien, left, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, second from right, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff US Army General Mark A. Milley in the Situation Room of the White House on Oct. 26, in Washington, DC. The President was monitoring developments as US Special Operations forces close in on ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi's compound in Syria with a mission to kill or capture the terrorist.

Omar Haj Kadour / Getty Images

An aerial view taken on Oct. 27, shows the site that was hit by helicopter gunfire near the northwestern Syrian village of Barisha, where "groups linked to the Islamic State group" were present, according to a Britain-based war monitor with sources inside Syria.

Alex Wong / Getty Images

US Marine Corps Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, commander of US Central Command, speaks as a picture of the canine that was part of the operation that targeted ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, is on display during a press briefing on Oct. 30, at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia.

Fadel Senna / Getty Images

Men suspected of being affiliated with the Islamic State gather in a prison cell in the northeastern Syrian city of Hasakeh on Oct. 26. Kurdish sources say around 12,000 IS fighters including Syrians, Iraqis as well as foreigners from 54 countries are being held in Kurdish-run prisons in northern Syria.

Wojtek Jargilo / WOJTEK JARGILO/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

One of the nine tigers illegally transported from Italy found in a truck at the border crossing with Belarus in Koroszczyn, Poland, on Oct. 30.

Felipe Dana / AP

Protesters take cover during a confrontation with police in Hong Kong on Oct. 20. Demonstrations since June have called for full democracy and police accountability.

Matias Delacroix / AP

A police water cannon sprays anti-government demonstrators in Valparaiso, Chile, on Oct. 26. Clashes broke out Saturday as demonstrators returned to the streets, dissatisfied with economic concessions announced by the government in a bid to curb a week of deadly violence.

Mandel Ngan / Getty Images

Actress and activist Jane Fonda, center, sits with activists inside the Heart Senate office building during a climate change protest on Nov. 1, in Washington, DC.

Sarah Silbiger / Reuters

John Hamilton, vice president and chief engineer of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, and Boeing Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg look back at family members holding photographs of Boeing 737 MAX crash victims as Hamilton and Muilenburg testify before a Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee hearing on aviation safety, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on Oct. 29.

Isabel Infantes / Getty Images

Messages of love and support are written on a wall surrounding Grenfell tower in London on Oct. 30. The emergency response to a 2017 high-rise fire that killed 71 people in London had "serious shortcomings" following the release of an official report into the tragedy.

Noah Berger / AP

Flames from a backfire consume a hillside as firefighters battle the Maria Fire in Santa Paula, California, on Nov. 1. According to Ventura County Fire Department, the blaze has scorched more than 8,000 acres and destroyed at least two structures.

Ringo H.w. Chiu / AP

Fabio Losurdo comforts his horse, Smarty, at a ranch in Simi Valley, California, on Oct. 30. A brush fire broke out just before dawn in the Simi Valley area north of Los Angeles.

Ishara S. Kodikara / Getty Images

Hindu devotees offer prayers during Diwali, or the Festival of Lights, at a Hindu temple in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Oct. 27.

Rungroj Yongrit / RUNGROJ YONGRIT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

A Thai Buddhist monk donates blood next to a staff member dressed in a nun horror costume during a Halloween blood donation drive at the National Blood Center of the Thai Red Cross Society in Bangkok on Oct. 31.

Erik Pendzich / Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Heidi Klum dresses in her Halloween costume before attending her annual party on Oct. 31.

Mladen Antonov / Getty Images

In this picture taken on Oct. 27, lightening strikes on a building during a thunderstorm in Bangkok.

Francois Lo Presti / Getty Images

Actors of the company La Machine rehearse the performance The dragon of Calais, on Oct. 25, in Calais, France. Spitting fire, water, and smoke, the mechanical monster imagined by François Delaroziere will be at the centre of a three-day performance.

Elsa / Getty Images

The Washington Nationals celebrate after defeating the Houston Astros 6-2 in Game Seven to win the 2019 World Series at Minute Maid Park on Oct. 30, in Houston.

Claudio Cruz / Getty Images

A woman dressed as Catrina takes part in the "Catrinas Parade" in celebration of Día de Muertos along Reforma Avenue, in Mexico City, on Oct. 26.

Narendra Shrestha / NARENDRA SHRESTHA/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

An Armed Police dog handler decorates his K9 colleague with color, petals, and flower garlands at the Armed Police Dog Training School during a dog worship day that is celebrated as part of the Diwali festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, on Oct. 27.


