22 Of The Most Powerful Photos Of This Week

From the Turkish invasion of northern Syria to the ongoing epidemic of vaping injuries, these are the most striking and memorable pictures from this past week.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Gabriel H. Sanchez BuzzFeed News Photo Essay Editor

Posted on October 11, 2019, at 4:39 p.m. ET

Picture Alliance / Getty Images

Soldiers and military vehicles are deployed at a staging area for the Turkish Armed Forces and the Turkish-backed Syrian National Army in the Turkish town of Akcakale, along the border with the Syrian town of Tall Abyad on Oct. 11.

Delil Souleiman / Getty Images

Syrian Arab and Kurdish civilians arrive in Tall Tamr, in the Syrian northwestern Hasakeh province, after fleeing Turkish bombardment on the northeastern towns along the Turkish border on Oct. 10. Syria's Kurds battled to hold off a Turkish invasion on Oct. 9 after air strikes and shelling launched a long-threatened operation that could reshape the country and trigger a humanitarian crisis.

Evan Vucci / AP

Brooklyn Hanneman, of Lino Lakes, Minnesota, left, and Katie Bohm, of Centreville, Minnesota, react as President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a campaign rally in Minneapolis on Oct. 10.

Jeff Wheeler / AP

Protesters burn a flag outside President Donald Trump's campaign rally in Minneapolis on Oct. 10.

Erin Scott / Reuters

First lady Melania Trump meets with teens at the White House in Washington, DC, on their experience with vaping as part of her "Be Best" initiative on Oct. 9.

Lionel Bonaventure / Getty Images

USA's Simone Biles performs on the balance beam during the women's all-around final at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Stuttgart, Germany, on Oct. 10.

Mike Segar / Reuters

Police motorcycles lead a procession of the casket of New York City Police Department officer Brian Mulkeen, from his funeral service in Monroe, New York, on Oct. 4.

David Crane / AP

Firefighters recoil from smoke and heat from a fully engulfed house in Granada Hills North, California, on Oct. 11.

Dan Peled / DAN PELED/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

A cow stands in a burnt out field in Rappville, Australia, on Oct. 10. Several properties were lost when an out-of-control bushfire swept through the region.

Handout . / Reuters

Jeffrey Manzanares, 33, lies in the intensive care unit of the University of Utah Hospital while being treated for vaping injury and other lung infections in Salt Lake City, in this picture provided on Oct. 10.

Handout . / Reuters

Victor, a nine year old white-tailed eagle equipped with a 360 camera, flies over glaciers and mountains in Chamonix, France, during a preparation flight of the Alpine Eagle Race, an event aiming at raising awareness on global warming, on Oct. 8.

Ted Aljibe / Getty Images

A worker scoops some of the thousands of dead fish that washed ashore on Freedom Island, a protected area for migratory birds, along Manila Bay, Philippines, on Oct. 11.

James Veysey / James Veysey/Shutterstock

A protester locks herself in Trafalgar Square during an Extinction Rebellion Protest in London on Oct. 10.

Lucas Barioulet / Getty Images

The feminist activist group Femen stage a protest calling for an end to domestic violence against women, in Paris on Oct. 5.

Martin Bernetti / Getty Images

Demonstrators clash with riot police near the national assembly in Quito on Oct. 8, following days of protests against the sharp rise in fuel prices sparked by authorities' decision to scrap subsidies.

Christopher Furlong / Getty Images

Thousands of life jackets and rubber boats, abandoned by migrants who have made the crossing from Turkey to the Greek island of Lesbos, are dumped on open ground on Oct. 8, in Skala Sikamineas, Greece.

Jens Schlueter / Getty Images

People mourn in front of the entrance to the Jewish synagogue in Halle, Germany, on Oct. 10, following a mass shooting.

Amit Dave / Reuters

Police officers hold a revolver as they offer prayers to their weapons as part of a ritual at their headquarters on the occasion of the Dussehra festival in Ahmedabad, India, on Oct. 8.

Zoltan Balogh / AP

South Korean performers throw petals into the Danube river from the Margaret Bridge during the commemoration of the victims of the Mermaid boat in Budapest, on Oct. 7. The Hableany sightseeing boat carrying 33 South Korean tourists and two Hungarian staff crashed into the Viking Sigyn river cruise ship and sank on May 29.

The Asahi Shimbun / Getty Images

Used false teeth are seen prior to a mass at the Hokkaido Jingu Shrine on Oct. 8, in Sapporo, Japan. The false teeth will be separated to metal and plastic after the mass and recycled.

Monika Deupala / Reuters

A devotee lies covered with oil lamps placed by other devotees while offering prayers as part of a ritual during the Dashain festival, in Bhaktapur, Nepal, on Oct. 8.

Ollie Millington / Getty Images

An Extinction Rebellion environmental activist couple are married during a protest on Oct. 7, in London

