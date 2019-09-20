 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

23 Of The Most Powerful Photos Of This Week

Trending

23 Of The Most Powerful Photos Of This Week

From the enormous marches around the world against climate change to the pro-democracy protests that continue in Hong Kong, these are the most striking and memorable pictures from this past week.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Picture of Gabriel H. Sanchez Gabriel H. Sanchez BuzzFeed News Photo Essay Editor

Posted on September 20, 2019, at 5:07 p.m. ET

Introducing the BuzzFeed News newsletter JPG — this weekly newsletter will feature the most powerful images from around the internet, as well as behind-the-scenes exclusives from renowned photographers and our hard-hitting photo stories.

Frank Augstein / AP

Climate protesters demonstrate in London on Sept. 20. Protesters around the world joined rallies on Friday as a day of worldwide demonstrations calling for action against climate change began ahead of a UN summit in New York.

Alex Wong / Getty Images

Founder of "Fridays For Future" Greta Thunberg, left, and cofounder of "This Is Zero Hour" and plaintiff in Piper v. State of Washington Jamie Margolin, testify on Capitol Hill on Sept. 18, in Washington, DC. Thunberg, who recently sailed across the Atlantic Ocean in a zero-carbon emissions sailboat, is in Washington to discuss the climate crisis with lawmakers and will speak at the UN Climate Action Summit on Sept. 23 in New York.

Evan Vucci / AP

President Donald Trump tours a section of the southern border wall under construction on Sept. 18, in Otay Mesa, California.

Veronica Cardenas / Reuters

Breni, a Honduran girl who is seeking asylum in the US, is carried from the Rio Grande in distress on Sept. 12. She had been bathing in the river in Matamoros, Mexico, opposite a Brownsville, Texas, Customs and Border Protection tent facility.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

New US citizens recite the Oath of Allegiance during a naturalization ceremony at Rockefeller Center on Sept. 17 in New York City.

Craig Ruttle / AP / Shutterstock

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren takes the stage before addressing supporters at a rally in New York City on Sept. 16.

Matthew Hatcher / Getty Images

A person exercises their right to open carry a firearm as gun owners and Second Amendment advocates gather at the Ohio State House to protest gun control legislation on Sept. 14 in Columbus.

Bloomberg / Getty Images

A demonstrator holds a protest sign as House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, a Republican from Louisiana, speaks during a press conference on gun violence outside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on Sept. 18.

Sean Kilpatrick / AP

Canadian Prime Minister and Liberal Party leader Justin Trudeau makes a statement in regard to a photo of himself in 2001 wearing "brownface," while on his campaign plane in Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Sept. 18.

Anthony Wallace / AFP / Getty Images

Pro-democracy activists hold up LED-lit letters that read "Free HK" as others shine torchlights, lights from their phones, and lasers from Lion Rock in Hong Kong on Sept. 13.

Tyrone Siu / Reuters

An anti-government protester catches fire after throwing a Molotov cocktail during a demonstration in Hong Kong on Sept. 15.

Said Khatib / AFP / Getty Images

A Palestinian paramedic helps an injured boy during clashes with Israeli forces along the border with Israel in the southern Gaza strip on Sept. 13.

Planet Labs Inc/Handout / Reuters

A satellite image shows an apparent drone strike on an Aramco oil facility in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia, on Sept. 14.

Hamad I Mohammed / Reuters

Remains of the missiles that the Saudi government says were used to attack an Aramco oil facility are displayed during a news conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Sept. 18.

Brett Coomer / AP

Splendora Police Lt. Troy Teller, left, Cpl. Jacob Rutherford, and Mike Jones pull a boat carrying Anita McFadden and Fred Stewart from their flooded neighborhood inundated by rain from Tropical Depression Imelda in Splendora, Texas, on Sept. 19.

Zak Bennett / AFP / Getty Images

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line volunteers carry donated mattresses off the ship in Freeport, Bahamas, on Sept. 16.

Amanda Perobelli / Reuters

A Kayapo indigenous woman paints her daughter with a Kayapo traditional drawing in Bau village near Novo Progresso, Brazil, on Sept. 14.

Marton Monus / MARTON MONUS/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Hungarian alpinist Ferenc Lengyel walks around in the Manaslu Base Camp, at around 4,900 meters above the sea level, in Nepal on Sept. 15.

Oliver Dixon / Oliver Dixon/Shutterstock

Ninety-seven-year-old RAF veteran George Dunn flies in a Spitfire for the first time in 72 years to mark Battle of Britain Day on Sept. 15.

Claudio Reyes / AFP / Getty Images

Carabineros police officers march with their sniffer dogs during a military parade in Santiago, Chile, on Sept. 19, at the 209th anniversary of Chile's independence.

Xinyu Cui / Getty Images

The mascot of the 2022 Olympic Winter Games, Bing Dwen Dwen, is unveiled during a launching ceremony at the Shougang Ice Hockey Arena in Beijing on Sept. 17.

Stephane De Sakutin / AFP / Getty Images

Models pose as they present creations during the "All Sizes Catwalk" event in Paris on Sept. 15.

Ian Forsyth / Getty Images

An artwork called the "Museum of the Moon" by Luke Jerram helps to illuminate the English Heritage's Rievaulx Abbey on Sept. 18, in Helmsley, North Yorkshire. The artwork is part of an installation that will illuminate the Abbey over the next four nights.


ADVERTISEMENT