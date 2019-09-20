23 Of The Most Powerful Photos Of This Week

Alex Wong / Getty Images

Founder of "Fridays For Future" Greta Thunberg, left, and cofounder of "This Is Zero Hour" and plaintiff in Piper v. State of Washington Jamie Margolin, testify on Capitol Hill on Sept. 18, in Washington, DC. Thunberg, who recently sailed across the Atlantic Ocean in a zero-carbon emissions sailboat, is in Washington to discuss the climate crisis with lawmakers and will speak at the UN Climate Action Summit on Sept. 23 in New York.