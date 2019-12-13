 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

23 Of The Most Powerful Photos Of This Week

Trending

23 Of The Most Powerful Photos Of This Week

From the House Judiciary Committee's approval of articles of impeachment against President Trump to the sudden and devastating eruption of a volcano in New Zealand, these are the most striking and memorable pictures from this past week.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Picture of Gabriel H. Sanchez Gabriel H. Sanchez BuzzFeed News Photo Essay Editor

Posted on December 13, 2019, at 4:51 p.m. ET

Love photography as much as we do? Sign up for the BuzzFeed News newsletter JPG.

Michael Schade / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock

The White Island volcano erupts in the Bay of Plenty, New Zealand, Dec. 9.

Michael Schade / MICHAEL SCHADE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Tourists flee White Island by boat as it erupts in the Bay of Plenty, New Zealand, Dec. 2019. At least 14 people have died in the volcanic eruption.

Cristina Quicler / Getty Images

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg gives a speech during an event on climate emergency hosted by the Chilean presidency during the UN Climate Change Conference in Madrid, Dec. 11.

Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP

A copy of the articles of impeachment in Washington, DC, Dec. 10. House Democrats announced they are pushing ahead with two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress — charging that he corrupted the US election process and endangered national security in his dealings with Ukraine.

Olivier Douliery / Getty Images

Rep. Jim Jordan delivers opening remarks during the House Judiciary Committee's markup of House Resolution 755, articles of impeachment against Trump, in Washington, DC, Dec. 11.

Tracie Van Auken / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock

A crowd gathers during a rainy day in Hershey, Pennsylvania, to attend a campaign rally for President Trump, Dec. 10.

Julian Simmonds / Julian Simmonds/Shutterstock

Boris Johnson drives home his message at the JCB Factory in Staffordshire, England, Dec. 10.

Mark Lennihan / Mark Lennihan / AP/Shutterstock

Orthodox Jewish men carry Moshe Deutsch's casket outside a Brooklyn synagogue following his funeral in New York City, Dec. 11. Deutsch was killed Tuesday in a shooting inside a Jersey City, New Jersey, kosher food market.

Lukas Kabon / LUKAS KABON/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Hospital staff hide behind police vehicles near the scene of a shooting at a hospital in Ostrava, Czech Republic, Dec. 10. According to police, six people have been killed and three others injured in a shooting attack at a hospital in Ostrava.

Sabah Arar / Getty Images

An Iraqi anti-government demonstrator shows a basket full of empty bullet cartridges found in the Iraqi capital's Tahrir Square, Dec. 11. Since Oct. 1, Iraq's capital and its Shiite-majority south have been gripped by rallies against corruption, poor public services, a lack of jobs, and Iran's perceived political interference.

Arif Ali / Getty Images

A soldier from Pakistan's Anti-Narcotics Force stands beside a burning pile of seized drugs set on fire during a drug burning ceremony in Lahore, Dec. 11.

Pablo Blazquez Dominguez / Getty Images

An indigenous leader from Brazil takes part in a protest outside in Madrid, Dec. 8. Indigenous leaders and activists are protesting in Madrid against oil contamination and the fossil fuel industry in Brazil.

Danish Siddiqui / Reuters

A protester wearing a Guy Fawkes mask waves a flag during a Human Rights Day march in Hong Kong, Dec. 8.

Fernando Llano / AP

An anti-government demonstrator is sprayed by a police water cannon during a protest in Santiago, Chile, Dec. 9. Student protests have become a nationwide call for socioeconomic equality and better social services.

Saeed Khan / Getty Images

A firefighter conducts back-burning measures to secure residential areas from encroaching bushfires near Sydney, Dec. 10.

Steve Helber / AP

The statue titled "Rumors of War" by artist Kehinde Wiley is unveiled at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts in Richmond, Virginia, Dec. 10.

Cindy Ord / Getty Images

A woman poses in front of Maurizio Cattelan's "Comedian," on view at Art Basel Miami, Dec. 6. Two of the three editions of the piece, which feature a banana duct-taped to a wall, have reportedly sold for $120,000.

Kevin Wolf / AP

Front row from left: Susan Pompeo; 2019 Kennedy Center honorees Michael Tilson Thomas, Linda Ronstadt, Sally Field, Joan Ganz Cooney, and Lloyd Morrisett; and Kennedy Center President Deborah F. Rutter. Back row from left: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo; 2019 Kennedy Center honorees Philip Bailey, Verdine White, Ralph Johnson; characters from Sesame Street Abby Cadabby, Big Bird, and Elmo; Kennedy Center Chair David M. Rubenstein; Ricky Kirshner; and Glenn Weiss. The group poses for a photo following the Kennedy Center Honors State Department Dinner in Washington, DC, Dec. 7.

Badru Katumba / Getty Images

Ruth Akulu (right) and her colleagues cut a cake at Kampala Kids center in Wakiso, Uganda, Dec. 7. Akulu was diagnosed with HIV at age 9 when she entered a children's care center. She recently graduated with a bachelor's degree in Economics and Trade Policy from the Ndejje University.

Aaref Watad / Getty Images

A wedding dress is seen in the destroyed window of a bridal shop in a damaged building in Balyun, Syria, Dec. 8, the day after a reported Russian airstrike on a market in the village.

Antonio Bronic / Reuters

Aerial view of the migrant camp in Vucjak, Bosnia, and Herzegovina, Dec. 6.

Jose Luis Gonzalez / Reuters

Mexican children, who along with their parents are fleeing from violence in their hometown and are waiting to apply for asylum to the US, arrange a Christmas tree in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, Dec. 10.

Kyle Grillot / Reuters

A child looks at sculptures of Jesus and Mary, depicted as refugees in cages, which form part of a Nativity scene at the Claremont United Methodist Church in Claremont, California, Dec. 9.

ADVERTISEMENT