21 Of The Most Powerful Photos Of This Week

From President Trump's impeachment fiasco to the sentencing of former Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger for murder, these are the most striking and memorable pictures from this past week.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Posted on October 4, 2019, at 3:07 p.m. ET

Kevin Lamarque / Reuters

President Trump speaks about the impeachment inquiry during his meeting with Finland's President Sauli Niinisto at the White House in Washington, DC, on Oct. 2.

Susan Walsh / AP

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, joined by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff, arrive for a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on Oct. 2.

Tom Fox / AP

Botham Jean's younger brother Brandt Jean hugs convicted murderer and former Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger after delivering his impact statement to her after she was sentenced to 10 years in jail, on Oct. 2, in Dallas.

Mario Tama / Getty Images

A woman feeds a baby as people wait in line to receive new school supplies at Fred Jordan Missions on Skid Row in Los Angeles, Sept. 28.

Andrej Ivanov / Reuters

Climate change environmental teen activist Greta Thunberg takes part in a climate strike march in Montreal on Sept. 27.

Anthony Wallace / AFP / Getty Images

Protesters run from police during clashes in the Wanchai district of Hong Kong on Oct. 1, as the city observes the National Day holiday to mark the 70th anniversary of communist China's founding.

Fazry Ismail / FAZRY ISMAIL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

An anti-government protester uses an Donald Trump mask during a Global Anti-Totalitarianism Rally in Hong Kong on Sept. 29.

Chandan Khanna / Getty Images

Workers of the Caribbean Craft factory clear the the remains of arts and crafts burned in a fire, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on Oct. 2.

Rebecca Blackwell / AP

Masked protestors ride a motorcycle in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on Sept. 30. Demonstrators set fires Monday and chanted calls for Haiti's President Jovenel Moise to resign.

Noorullah Shirzada / AFP / Getty Images

A wounded man receives treatment at a hospital after a blast, while his son touches his feet in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, on Sept. 28. Insurgents worked to disrupt Afghanistan's presidential election on Sept. 28, with a series of blasts reported across the country as voters headed to the polls and troops flooded the streets of the capital.

Stanislav Krasilnikov / Stanislav Krasilnikov / TASS

An officer of the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service's special task forces takes qualification tests to earn the maroon beret on Sept. 27.

Kim Hong-ji / Reuters

A South Korean soldier walks past a TV in in Seoul, South Korea, broadcasting a news report on North Korea firing a missile that is believed to be launched from a submarine on Oct. 2.

Loren Elliott / Getty Images

A prototype of SpaceXs Starship is pictured at the company's Texas launch facility on Sept. 28, in Boca Chica, Texas. The Starship spacecraft is a massive vehicle meant to take people to the Moon, Mars, and beyond.

Noel Celis / AFP / Getty Images

Chinese participants take part in a gala in Tiananmen Square in Beijing on Oct. 1, to mark the 70th anniversary of the founding of the Peoples Republic of China.

Mladen Antonov / Getty Images

A devotee of a Chinese shrine takes part in a procession during the annual Vegetarian Festival in Phuket, Thailand, on Oct. 3, 2019. The festival begins on the first evening of the ninth lunar month and lasts for nine days, with many religious devotees slashing themselves with swords, piercing their cheeks with sharp objects and committing other painful acts to purify themselves, taking on the sins of the community.

Kyle Grillot / AFP / Getty Images

Skyler Henard competes in the 2019 Surf City Surf Dog contest on Sept. 28, in Huntington Beach, California.

Cesar Manso / AFP / Getty Images

Locals carry torches made out of grape skins as they take part in the El Vitor procession in Mayorga, Spain, on Sept. 27. The procession commemorates Sept. 27, 1752, when the people of Mayorga took to streets with torches to receive the relics of Spanish Saint Toribius of Mogrovejo, who served as Archbishop of Lima.

Stephane De Sakutin / AFP / Getty Images

The Eiffel tower is illuminated in pink to mark the start of Breast Cancer Awareness Month in Paris on Oct. 1.

Andrej Isakovic / AFP / Getty Images

Morocco's Soufiane El Bakkali competes in the Men's 3000m steeple chase race heats at the 2019 IAAF Athletics World Championships in Doha, Qatar, on Oct. 1.

Gonzalo Fuentes / Reuters

Model Daisy-May Demetre, a 9 year-old double amputee who will walk the runway during Paris Fashion Week, is seen during a photo shoot a day before the show of luxury children's wear label Lulu et Gigi in Paris on Sept. 26.

Alexander Kuznetsov / Reuters

The Aurora Borealis is seen in the sky in Ivalo, Finland, on Sept. 27.


