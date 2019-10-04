21 Of The Most Powerful Photos Of This Week

Mladen Antonov / Getty Images

A devotee of a Chinese shrine takes part in a procession during the annual Vegetarian Festival in Phuket, Thailand, on Oct. 3, 2019. The festival begins on the first evening of the ninth lunar month and lasts for nine days, with many religious devotees slashing themselves with swords, piercing their cheeks with sharp objects and committing other painful acts to purify themselves, taking on the sins of the community.