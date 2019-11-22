 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

23 Of The Most Powerful Photos Of This Week

Trending

23 Of The Most Powerful Photos Of This Week

From new testimonies on Capitol Hill in the ongoing impeachment inquiry to the occupation of Hong Kong university by anti-government protesters, these are the most striking and memorable pictures from this past week.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Picture of Gabriel H. Sanchez Gabriel H. Sanchez BuzzFeed News Photo Essay Editor

Posted on November 22, 2019, at 4:00 p.m. ET

Love photography as much as we do? Sign up for the BuzzFeed News newsletter JPG.

The Washington Post / Getty Images

US Ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland appears before the House Intelligence Committee during an impeachment hearing at the Longworth House Office Building on Nov. 20, in Washington, DC.

Pool / Getty Images

Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff, left, and ranking member Rep. Devin Nunes listen to testimony by Gordon Sondland, the US ambassador to the European Union, before the House Intelligence Committee on Nov. 20, in Washington, DC.

Erin Scott / Reuters

President Donald Trump holds what appears to be a prepared statement as he speaks to reporters prior to departing for travel to Austin, Texas, from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on Nov. 20.

Ye Aung Thu / Getty Images

Protesters lower themselves from a bridge to escape from a police raid of the Hong Kong Polytechnic University campus on Nov. 18. Dozens of Hong Kong protesters escaped a besieged university campus on by lowering themselves on a rope from a footbridge to a highway. Once on the road they were seen being picked up by waiting motorcyclists.

Nicolas Asfouri / Getty Images

Police detain protesters and students after they tried to flee outside the Hong Kong Polytechnic University campus on Nov. 19.

Anthony Wallace / Getty Images

A protester uses a flashlight while crawling in a sewer tunnel to find an escape route from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University on Nov, 19.

Hussein Faleh / Getty Images

Anti-government protesters draped in Iraqi national flags walk into clouds of smoke from burning tires during a demonstration in the southern city of Basra on Nov. 17, as protesters cut-off roads and activists call for a general strike. Iraqis flooded the streets of the capital and southern cities in a general strike that bolstered the weeks-long movement demanding a government overhaul.

Marco Bello / Reuters

Demonstrators are pepper sprayed during clashes between supporters of former Bolivian President Evo Morales and the security forces in La Paz, Bolivia, on Nov, 15.

Edilzon Gamez / Getty Images

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido greets supporters in front of the Bolivian Embassy during a rally to boost pressure on President Nicolas Maduro to resign on Nov. 16, in Caracas.

Parwiz Parwiz / Reuters

ISIS militants who surrendered to the Afghan government are presented to media in Jalalabad on Nov. 17.

Schneyder Mendoza / Getty Images

People cross from San Antonio del Tachira, Venezuela, to Cucuta, Colombia, through illegal trails on Nov. 20, after the Colombian government ordered the border closed.

Stringer . / Reuters

A firefighter protects the Colo Heights Public School from being impacted by the Gospers Mountain fire near Colo Heights, Australia, on Nov. 19.

Michal Cizek / Getty Images

People place candles at a memorial to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the so-called Velvet Revolution on Nov. 17, in Prague. The peaceful Velvet Revolution toppled the Communist regime in former Czechoslovakia 30 years ago, paving the way for democratic and economic reforms in the former Soviet satellite.

Getty Images

A woman stands next to the corpse of a man during the funeral of people killed during clashes between supporters of ousted Bolivian president Evo Morales and security forces, on Nov. 20, in El Alto, Bolivia.

Juni Kriswanto / Getty Images

Papuans perform during the Papua life arts festival held at a shopping mall in Surabaya, Indonesia, on Nov. 22.

Peter Dejong / AP

Demonstrators gather in The Hague, Netherlands, to protest against Zwarte Piet on Nov. 16. The Dutch version of St. Nicholas and his blackface sidekick Zwarte Piet have become the backdrop for increasingly acrimonious confrontations between supporters and opponents.

Elijah Nouvelage / Reuters

Colin Kaepernick puts his hand over his heart in response to a comment at a special training event created by Kaepernick to provide greater access to scouts, the media, and the public, at Charles. R. Drew High School in Riverdale, Georgia, on Nov. 16.

Jacquelyn Martin / AP / Shutterstock

Former first lady Michelle Obama holds hands with Kaitlyn Saunders, 8, next to her mother Katrice Saunders, after the 8 year old told Obama how inspired she is by her, as they buy signed copies of Obama's book, Becoming, at Politics and Prose Bookstore in Washington, DC, on Nov, 16.

Social Media / Reuters

Lightning strikes near an Emirates A380 plane at Christchurch Airport, New Zealand, on Nov. 20.

Ringo H.w. Chiu / AP

Tesla CEO Elon Musk introduces the Cybertruck at Tesla's design studio on Nov. 21, in Hawthorne, California.

Axel Heimken / Getty Images

Hamburg's "Swan Father" Olaf Niess catches a swan to put it into a boat as swans are rounded up on the river Alster in the city center of Hamburg, Germany, on Nov. 19. The swans are being moved to their ice-free winter home.

Ueslei Marcelino / Reuters

An indigenous child of the Munduruku tribe dances during a press conference to ask authorities for protection for indigenous land and cultural rights in Brasilia, Brazil, on Nov. 21.

Pinpep / PinPep/Shutterstock

Giant footprints in the sand of Whitby Bay Beach, England, on Nov. 20, illustrate the carbon footprint of electric vehicles compared to petrol and diesel cars.

ADVERTISEMENT