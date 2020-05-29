21 Of The Most Powerful Photos Of This Week

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley walk out of the Operations and Checkout Building on their way to the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket at the Kennedy Space Center on May 27, in Cape Canaveral, Florida. The inaugural flight was postponed due to weather and was the first manned mission since the end of the Space Shuttle program in 2011 to be launched into space from the United States.