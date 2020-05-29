 Skip To Content
21 Of The Most Powerful Photos Of This Week

From the nationwide upheaval following the death of George Floyd to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, these are the most striking and memorable pictures from this past week.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Picture of Gabriel H. Sanchez Gabriel H. Sanchez Senior Photo Essay Editor

Posted on May 29, 2020, at 4:57 p.m. ET

Richard Tsong-taatarii / AP

Protesters and police face of during a rally for George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 26.

Scott Olson / Getty Images

A police officer aims a tear gas gun at protesters in St. Paul, Minnesota, on May 28.

Kerem Yucel / Getty Images

People assist an injured man during a protest outside the Third Police Precinct in Minneapolis on May 28.

John Minchillo / AP

Protestors demonstrate outside of a burning fast food restaurant in Minneapolis on May 29.

Carlos Gonzalez / AP

A man poses for photos in front of a burning AutoZone store in Minneapolis on May 27.

Bryan Woolston / Reuters

A member of the Three Percent Militia hangs an effigy of Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear during a "Patriot Day 2nd Amendment Rally" in support of gun rights at the State Capitol in Frankfort, Kentucky, on May 24.

Sean Rayford / Getty Images

Boaters participate in the Make America Great Again parade in Charleston, South Carolina, on May 24.

Kevin Lamarque / Reuters

With the relaxing of coronavirus restrictions, visitors crowd the boardwalk on Memorial Day weekend in Ocean City, Maryland, on May 23.

Olivier Douliery / Getty Images

Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden arrives to pay his respects to fallen service members on Memorial Day at Delaware Memorial Bridge Veteran's Memorial Park in Newcastle, Delaware, on May 25.

Josh Edelson / Getty Images

An aerial view shows people gathered inside painted circles on the grass encouraging social distancing at Dolores Park in San Francisco on May 22.

Rodrigo Abd / AP

Dr. Rosa Lopez comforts her colleague Victor Cuba, an emergency room nurse infected with COVID-19, inside the Guillermo Almenara hospital in Lima, Peru, on May 22.

Isaac Lawrence / Getty Images

Pro-democracy protesters gather in the Causeway Bay district of Hong Kong on May 24, ahead of planned protests against a proposal to enact new security legislation in Hong Kong.

Isaac Lawrence / Getty Images

Pro-democracy protesters are arrested by police in the Causeway Bay district of Hong Kong on May 24, ahead of planned protests against a proposal to enact new security legislation in Hong Kong.

Tolga Akmen / Getty Images

Number 10 special advisor Dominic Cummings arrives home in London on May 25, after giving a press conference answering allegations he and his family broke the rules when they travelled from London to Durham while the nation was under full-lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Hagen Hopkins / Getty Images

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks to media during a press conference at the Museum of New Zealand, Te Papa, on May 28, in Wellington, New Zealand.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley walk out of the Operations and Checkout Building on their way to the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket at the Kennedy Space Center on May 27, in Cape Canaveral, Florida. The inaugural flight was postponed due to weather and was the first manned mission since the end of the Space Shuttle program in 2011 to be launched into space from the United States.

Franck Fife / Getty Images

French tennis para athlete Pauline Deroulede stretches prior her training session on May 26, in Feucherolles near Paris, as France eases lockdown measures taken to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Michael Conroy / AP

Vehicles line up at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 23, for a mobile food distribution event. Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana expected to distribute boxes of fresh produce, lean meat, and dairy to more than 5,000 people at the event with the help of the Indiana National Guard.

Alain Jocard / Getty Images

A couple has a lunch under plexiglass protection at the H.A.N.D restaurant in Paris on May 27.

Gerald Herbert / AP

Graduates of New Orleans Charter Science and Math High School class of 2020 parade in vehicles after holding a drive-in graduation ceremony in New Orleans on May 27.

Delil Souleiman / Getty Images

A mascot dressed as a Smurf hands balloons to children during the Muslim Eid al-Fitr holiday in the Kurdish-majority city of Qamishli, in Syria's northeastern Hasakeh province, on May 26.


