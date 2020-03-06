 Skip To Content
24 Of The Most Powerful Photos Of This Week

From the world response to the escalating coronavirus outbreak to former Vice President Joe Biden's Super Tuesday comeback in the Democratic presidential election, these are the most striking and memorable pictures from this past week.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Posted on March 6, 2020, at 4:44 p.m. ET

Str / Getty Images

Patients (back) infected by the COVID-19 coronavirus wait to be transferred from Wuhan No.5 Hospital to Leishenshan Hospital, the newly-built hospital for the COVID-19 coronavirus patients, in Wuhan, China, March 3.

David Ryder / Reuters

Medics load a person into an ambulance at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, a long-term care facility linked to several confirmed coronavirus cases in Kirkland, Washington, March 4.

Handout . / Reuters

Airmen from the Moffett Federal Airfield based, 129th Rescue Wing deliver coronavirus test-kits to the Grand Princess cruise ship off the coast of California, March 5.

Noel Celis / Getty Images

Passengers react as a worker wearing a protective suit disinfects the departure area of the railway station in Hefei, China, March 4.

Kiran Ridley / Getty Images

The Louvre Museum in Paris, the most visited museum in the world, is seen closed after concerns over France's coronavirus outbreak, March 1.

Abdel Ghani Bashir / Getty Images

The white-tiled area surrounding the Kaaba, inside Mecca's Grand Mosque, is empty of worshippers on March 5. Saudi Arabia emptied Islam's holiest site for sterilization over fears of the coronavirus, an unprecedented move after the kingdom suspended the year-round umrah pilgrimage.

John Wessels / Getty Images

A Muslim worshipper attends a mass prayer against the coronavirus in Dakar, Senegal, March 4.

Logan Cyrus / Getty Images

"I Voted" stickers cover a table at a polling station during the North Carolina primary on Super Tuesday in Charlotte, North Carolina, March 3.

Mark Humphrey / AP

People wait to vote on Super Tuesday in the gymnasium at Cleveland Park Community Center in Nashville, March 3. Deadly overnight tornadoes delayed the start of the presidential primary voting in Nashville and another Tennessee county, spurring elections officials to redirect voters from some polling places to alternate locations.

Elizabeth Frantz / Reuters

Former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg endorses former Vice President Joe Biden in Dallas, March 2.

Bloomberg / Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden watches as his wife Jill Biden, center, blocks a protester from arriving on stage during a primary night rally in Los Angeles, March 3.

Shawn Thew / SHAWN THEW/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Democratic Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders delivers remarks during a campaign rally in Springfield, Virginia, Feb. 29.

Brett Carlsen / Getty Images

Piled debris is left after a tornado early in Cookeville, Tennessee, March 4.

Mark Humphrey / AP

A man looks over buildings destroyed by storms in Nashville, March 3.

Guilherme Dionizio / Getty Images

A woman holds a cat which was rescued from a landslide in São Paulo on March 3, after torrential rains killed at least 15 people.

Omar Haj Kadour / Getty Images

An explosion following Russian air strikes on the village of al-Bara in the southern part of Syria's northwestern Idlib province, March 5.

Bulent Kilic / Getty Images

Migrants gather inside the buffer zone of the Turkey-Greece border, Feb. 29. Thousands of migrants stuck on the Turkey-Greece border clashed with Greek police after Ankara said it would no longer prevent refugees from crossing into Europe following the death of 33 Turkish troops in northern Syria.

Darko Bandic / AP

Migrants are stopped by Turkish police officers at the Turkish-Greek border, March 2.

Rungroj Yongrit / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock

US Marines drink raw cobra's blood during jungle survival training as part of a multinational joint military exercise in Chanthaburi province, Thailand, March 1.

Peter White / Getty Images

A model dressed as cow walks the runway during the Stella McCartney fashion in Paris, March 2.

Money Sharma / Getty Images

Hindu devotees celebrate Holi during a traditional gathering at a temple in Nandgaon, India, March 5.

Dmitry Serebryakov / AP

People watch a sculpture of a bridge burning at the Maslenitsa festival in Nikola-Lenivets, Russia, Feb. 29. Maslenitsa is a traditional Russian holiday marking the end of winter that dates back to the pagan times.

Jeffrey T Barnes / AP / Shutterstock

A house along Hoover Beach in Hamburg, New York, is covered by ice from high winds, Feb. 29.

Kai-otto Melau / Getty Images

An athlete skiing over the Hardangervidda in Eidfjord, Norway, participates in the Expedition Amundsen, known as the world's toughest expedition race, Feb. 29.

