25 Of The Most Powerful Photos Of This Week

From the surge in coronavirus cases around the globe to the demand for racial justice and equality in the US, these are the most striking and memorable pictures from this past week.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Posted on June 26, 2020, at 5:46 p.m. ET

Kevin Dietsch / AP

Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci takes off his face mask before testifying before a House Committee on Energy and Commerce on the Trump administration's response to the COVID-19 pandemic in Washington, DC, on June 23.

Marco Ugarte / AP

Crematorium workers burn the coffins of COVID-19 victims after they have been cremated at the San Nicolas Tolentino cemetery in Mexico City ob June 24.

Emilio Morenatti / AP

Agustina Cañamero, 81, and Pascual Pérez, 84, hug and kiss through a plastic sheet to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus at a nursing home in Barcelona on June 22.

Adnan Abidi / Reuters

A medical worker collects a sample from a woman at a school turned into a center to conduct tests for the coronavirus disease in New Delhi on June 22.

Lucas Jackson / Reuters

Waiters at a restaurant adjust social distancing screens outside for outdoor seating at a restaurant in New York City on June 25.

Stringer / Getty Images

Wuhan University graduates wear face masks during their graduation ceremony in Wuhan, China on June 20.

Str / Getty Images

Socially distanced worshippers performing al-Fajr prayer at the Kaaba, Islam's holiest shrine, at the Grand Mosque complex in Saudi Arabia's holy city of Mecca on June 23.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Tomika Miller, in white dress, the widow of Rayshard Brooks looks on as pallbearers put the remains of her husband into the hearse after a viewing at the Ebenezer Baptist Church on June 22, in Atlanta. Brooks was killed June 12 by an Atlanta police officer after a struggle during a field sobriety test in a Wendy's restaurant parking lot.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Breed Love reads from the Bible outside of the Ebenezer Baptist Church during the funeral service for Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta on June 23.

Mike Simons / AP

Scott Hilliard, left, argues with Black Lives Matter protester Eugene Smith ahead of President Donald Trump's campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on June 20.

The Washington Post / Getty Images

A supporter sits alone in the top sections of seating as Vice President Mike Pence speaks before President Donald J. Trump arrives for a "Make America Great Again!" rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma on June 20.

Stephen Maturen / Getty Images

A man carries a Black Liberation flag through a Juneteenth celebration at the memorial for George Floyd in Minneapolis on June 19.

Eric Baradat / Getty Images

A young boy stands near the statue of Confederate general Albert Pike after it was toppled by protesters at Judiciary square in Washington, DC, on June 19.

Eric Baradat / Getty Images

The equestrian statue of former US President Andrew Jackson has ropes and chains still hanging, after protesters tried to topple it in Washington, DC, on June 22.

Bing Guan / Reuters

A medic treats KNX 1070 reporter Emily Valdez outside the Compton Courthouse after police fired tear gas at people taking part in a protest against racial injustice in Los Angeles, on June 21.

Chris Graythen / Getty Images

NASCAR drivers push the #43 Victory Junction Chevrolet, driven by Bubba Wallace, to the front of the grid as a sign of solidarity with the driver prior to the NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on June 22, in Talladega, Alabama. A noose was found in the garage stall of NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace at Talladega Superspeedway a week after the organization banned the Confederate flag at its facilities. The FBI later said the noose had been there before Wallace was moved to the stall and no federal crime had been committed.

John Bazemore / AP

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace is consoled by team owner Richard Petty, right, prior to the start of the NASCAR Cup Series at the Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega, Alabama, on June 22.

Fernando Llano / AP

People brace themselves against a wall during a 7.5 earthquake in Mexico City on June 23.

Matias Delacroix / AP

People wade through an abandoned highway tunnel with the aid of a safety line as they work to repair a self-created water system in the Esperanza neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela, on June 11. Water service in Venezuela has gotten so bad that poor neighborhoods have started to rig private water systems or hand dig shallow wells.

Medios Y Media / Getty Images

Aerial view of the sky with a red hue due to the arrival of the Sahara dust in Quintana Roo, Mexico, on June 24.

Athit Perawongmetha / Reuters

A girl observes a partial solar eclipse on the Mahanakhon Skywalk Glass Tray at the King Power Mahanakhon building in Bangkok on June 21.

Kiran Ridley / Getty Images

A Brazilian Street band plays in the Marais Quarter of Paris as Parisians celebrate the first day of summer on June 21.

Carlos Osorio / Reuters

People participate in an outdoor yoga class by LMNTS Outdoor Studio, in a dome to facilitate social distancing and proper protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19, in Toronto on June 21.

Jordi Vidal / Getty Images

Musicians from UceLi Quartet perform for an audience made up of 2,292 plants in Barcelona on June 22. The plants will later be delivered to 2,292 healthcare professionals, from the Hospital Clínic de Barcelona, accompanied by a certificate from the artist Eugenio Ampudia.

James D. Morgan / Getty Images

Tourists ride camels on Birubi Beach in Port Stephens, Australia, on June 25. Domestic tourism has started to resume following the easing of travel restrictions imposed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.


