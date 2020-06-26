25 Of The Most Powerful Photos Of This Week

Chris Graythen / Getty Images

NASCAR drivers push the #43 Victory Junction Chevrolet, driven by Bubba Wallace, to the front of the grid as a sign of solidarity with the driver prior to the NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on June 22, in Talladega, Alabama. A noose was found in the garage stall of NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace at Talladega Superspeedway a week after the organization banned the Confederate flag at its facilities. The FBI later said the noose had been there before Wallace was moved to the stall and no federal crime had been committed.