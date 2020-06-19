24 Of The Most Powerful Photos Of This Week
From the landmark decision by the US Supreme Court against LGBTQ discrimination in the work place to the ongoing fight for racial equality around the globe, these are the most striking and memorable pictures from this past week.
Love photography as much as we do? Sign up for the BuzzFeed News newsletter JPG for behind-the-scenes exclusives from renowned photographers and our hard-hitting photo stories.
-
Gabriel H. Sanchez is the Senior Photo Essay Editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York City.
Contact Gabriel H. Sanchez at gabriel.sanchez@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.