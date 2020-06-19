 Skip To Content
24 Of The Most Powerful Photos Of This Week

From the landmark decision by the US Supreme Court against LGBTQ discrimination in the work place to the ongoing fight for racial equality around the globe, these are the most striking and memorable pictures from this past week.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Picture of Gabriel H. Sanchez Gabriel H. Sanchez Senior Photo Essay Editor

Posted on June 19, 2020, at 4:32 p.m. ET

Michael Noble Jr. / Getty Images

Thousands fill the streets in support of Black Trans Lives Matter and George Floyd on June 14, in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Joseph Fons holding a Pride Flag in front of the US Supreme Court building after the court ruled that LGBTQ people can not be disciplined or fired based on their sexual orientation, in Washington, DC, on June 15.

Mario Tama / Getty Images

President Donald Trump's star on Hollywood Boulevard is left defaced near the starting point of the All Black Lives Matter solidarity march in Los Angeles on June 14.

Chandan Khanna / Getty Images

A demonstrator carries a gun and raises his fist outside a burned Wendy's restaurant on the fourth day of protests following Rayshard Brooks' shooting death by police in the restaurant parking lot, in Atlanta, on June 16.

Dustin Chambers / Getty Images

Rayshard Brooks daughter Blessing, 8, leaves a press conference in tears after other family members addressed the fatal shooting by police last week in Atlanta on June 15.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Fulton County District Attorney Paul L. Howard Jr. announces 11 charges against former Atlanta Police Officer Garrett Rolfe in Atlanta on June 17. Rolfe is charged with felony murder of Rayshard Brooks, 27, on June 12.

Jim Watson / Getty Images

Protesters kneel and hold up signs as they demonstrate the death of George Floyd by closing down and blocking traffic on I-395 in Washington, DC, on June 15.

Brendan Mcdermid / Reuters

Demonstrators raise their fists during events to mark Juneteent, amid nationwide protests against racial inequality, in Brooklyn, New York, June 19, 2020.

John Minchillo / AP

A giant "BLACK LIVES MATTER" sign is painted on Fulton Street in the Brooklyn borough of New York City on June 15.

Paul Ratje / Getty Images

AmericanHorse (right) and Channing Concho of Acoma Pueblo take a selfie after a sculpture of Spanish conquistador Juan de Onate was removed in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on June 16.

Francois Lenoir / Reuters

The hands of a statue of former Belgian King Baudouin are seen covered in red paint in Brussels, Belgium, on June 12.

Matthew Horwood / Getty Images

The headstone of Scipio Africanus, an African man who was enslaved in the 18th Century, is smashed in two at St Mary's Churchyard in Bristol, England, on June 18. A local councillor believes it was a retaliatory act following the toppling of a statue honoring Edward Colston, an English merchant and slave trader from Bristol.

Dylan Martinez / Reuters

Protester Patrick Hutchinson carries an injured counter-protester to safety, near the Waterloo station during a Black Lives Matter protest in London on June 13.

Anthony Wallace / Getty Images

A woman wears a mock bloodied bandage over her eye in support of a female protester who last year was allegedly shot in the eye with a crowd control projectile by police, as she attends a pro-democracy rally in Hong Kong on June 12.

Str / Getty Images

Medical workers carry the last patient recovered from COVID-19 at the Wuhan pulmonary hospital in China's central Hubei province on June 17.

Jung Yeon-je / Getty Images

People watch a television news screen showing an explosion of an inter-Korean liaison office in North Korea's Kaesong Industrial Complex, at a railway station in Seoul on June 16. North Korea blew up the inter-Korean liaison office on its side of the border on June 16, the South's Unification ministry said, after days of increasingly virulent rhetoric from Pyongyang.

Matt Slocum / AP

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks in Darby, Pennsylvania, on June 17.

Daniel Leal-olivas / Getty Images

French President Emmanuel Macron (right) gestures about staying socially distant alongside Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson as he arrives in London on June 18 for a visit to mark the anniversary of former French president Charles de Gaulle's appeal to French people to resist the Nazi occupation.

Frederic J. Brown / Getty Images

People exercise at Inspire South Bay Fitness behind plastic sheets in their workout pods while observing social distancing in Redondo Beach, California, on June 15.

Paul Childs / Reuters

Merlin Coles, 3, watches the horse racing from Royal Ascot on TV at his home, while sitting on his horse Mr. Glitter Sparkles with his dog Mistress, in Bere Regis, Dorset, on June 17.

Manu Fernandez / AP

Mannequins wearing face masks are placed to provide social distancing in a theater in Madrid on June 17.

Jeenah Moon / Reuters

People drink outside a bar during the reopening phase following the COVID-19 outbreak in the East Village neighborhood of New York City on June 12.

Emilio Morenatti / AP

People enjoy the warm weather on the beach in Barcelona on June 13. The Spanish government has announced that the northwestern region of Galicia will move to what the government calls "the new normal," when some rules, such as wearing face masks when social distancing is not possible, will remain in place.

Pool / Getty Images

West Point graduating cadets celebrate at the end of their commencement ceremonies at the United States Military Academy in West Point, New York, on June 13.


