 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

25 Of The Most Powerful Photos From This Week

Trending

25 Of The Most Powerful Photos From This Week

From emotional scenes at George Floyd's memorial in Houston to the ongoing demonstrations against racial injustice around the world, these are the most striking and memorable pictures from this past week.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Picture of Gabriel H. Sanchez Gabriel H. Sanchez Senior Photo Essay Editor

Posted on June 12, 2020, at 4:43 p.m. ET

Love photography as much as we do? Sign up for the BuzzFeed News newsletter JPG for behind-the-scenes exclusives from renowned photographers and our hard-hitting photo stories.

Pool / Getty Images

Pallbearers bring George Floyd's casket into the Fountain of Praise church before his funeral in Houston on June 9.

Carlos Barria / Reuters

A woman cries as the horse-drawn carriage carrying the casket containing the body of George Floyd passes in Pearland, Texas, on June 9.

Getty Images

Roxie Washington (right) and Gianna Floyd, daughter of George Floyd, attend his funeral service in Houston on June 9.

David J. Phillip / AP

LaTonya Floyd speaks during the funeral service for her brother George Floyd in Houston on June 9.

Jacquelyn Martin / AP

Demonstrators protest over the death of George Floyd near the White House in Washington, DC, on June 6.

Warrick Page / Getty Images

The Compton Cowboys raise their fists in the air during a 'peace ride' for George Floyd in Compton, California, on June 7.

Brian Snyder / Reuters

Nurses Sasha Dubois and Farah Fevrin kneel for the 8 minutes and 46 seconds of silence during a vigil at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, where many coronavirus disease patients have been treated in Boston on June 5.

Piroschka Van De Wouw / Reuters

A child pets a dog with a sign attached to it during a protest in Maastricht, Netherlands, on June 7.

Nurphoto / Getty Images

The statue of Colston is pushed into the river Avon in Bristol, England, on June 7. Edward Colston was a slave trader of the late 17th century.

Brian Munoz / Reuters

Local resident Jeff Barnes screams at protesters rallying against the death of George Floyd in Anna, Illinois, on June 4.

Jose Luis Magana / Getty Images

Mike D'angelo screams holding a street sign marking the newly named Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House in Washington, DC, on June 6.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi joins fellow Democrats, including (from left to right) Rep. Lacy Clay, Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, and House Majority Whip James Clyburn, to announce new legislation to end excessive use of force by police across the country and make it easier to identify, track, and prosecute police misconduct.

Pool / Getty Images

Philonise Floyd, brother of George Floyd, tears up while testifying during a House Judiciary Committee at a hearing on police accountability in Washington, DC, on June 10.

Kerem Yucel / Getty Images

Abby James cries in front of an installation created by Anna Barber and Connor Wright called "Say Their Names" to honor victims of police brutality in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on June 7.

Cristopher Rogel Blanquet / Getty Images

Chalco cemetery workers use protective equipment for COVID-19 to bury the deceased in Mexico City on June 7.

Khaled Abdullah / Reuters

A woman sits next to her mother who is being treated at an intensive care unit of a hospital for COVID-19 in Sanaa, Yemen, on June 11.

Dustin Chambers / Reuters

Voters line up at Christian City, an assisted living home, to cast their ballots after Democratic and Republican primaries were delayed due to COVID-19 restrictions in Union City, Georgia, on June 9.

Elijah Nouvelage / Getty Images

A polling place worker holds an "I'm a Georgia Voter" sticker to hand to a voter in Atlanta on June 9.

Noah Berger / AP

A firefighter lights a backfire to stop the Quail Fire from spreading near Winters, California, on June 6.

Cristina Quicler / Getty Images

Zoo director Juan Luis Malpartida kisses White King, the first white lion cub to be born in Spain, at the Guillena World Park Reserve in Sevilla on June 10.

Justin Setterfield / Getty Images

A child has his temperature checked by a teacher before entering Earlham Primary School in London on June 10.

Gerardo Mora / Getty Images

Visitors take a picture at Orlando's Universal Studios theme park on the first day of reopening from the coronavirus pandemic on June 5.

Brian Snyder / Reuters

Seniors watch a video retrospective of their time in high school during Pioneer Valley Regional School’s graduation, which was held in the Northfield Drive-In Theater because of the coronavirus outbreak, in Hinsdale, New Hampshire, on June 8.

Greg Eans / AP

Pvt. Alexis Underwood of Glasgow, Kentucky, kisses her boyfriend, Anthony Thompson, outside of the Owensboro National Guard Armory after returning from the Middle East with the Kentucky National Guard's 206th Engineer Battalion, on June 11.

Brian Snyder / Reuters

The head of a statue of Christopher Columbus was pulled off amid protests against racial inequality in Boston on June 10.


ADVERTISEMENT