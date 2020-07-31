 Skip To Content
24 Of The Most Powerful Photos Of This Week

24 Of The Most Powerful Photos Of This Week

From the emotional farewell to Rep. John Lewis to the cautious return to sports amid the coronavirus pandemic, these are the most striking and memorable pictures from the past week.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Gabriel H. Sanchez

Posted on July 31, 2020, at 4:54 p.m. ET

John Bazemore / AP

The casket of Rep. John Lewis moves over the Edmund Pettus Bridge by horse-drawn carriage during a memorial service in Selma, Alabama, July 26.

Jonathan Ernst / AP

The flag-draped casket of Rep. John Lewis is placed by a US military honor guard at the center of the US Capitol Rotunda to lie in state in Washington, DC, July 27.

Brendan Smialowski / Getty Images

Michael Collins (left), Lewis's long time chief of staff, and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi embrace after a casket with the remains of Lewis was carried from the US Capitol building in Washington, DC, July 29.

Alyssa Pointer / Reuters

Former president Barack Obama addresses the service during the funeral of Rep. John Lewis at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, July 30.

Sergio Flores / Getty Images

Whitney Mitchell (center), Garrett Foster's fiancé, attends a march for Foster in downtown Austin, July 26. Foster, 28, who was armed and participating in a Black Lives Matter protest, was shot and killed after a chaotic altercation with a motorist who allegedly drove into the crowd.

Caitlin Ochs / Reuters

Federal law enforcement officers fire tear gas and other munitions to disperse protesters during a demonstration against police violence and racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, July 30.

Timothy D. Easley / AP

Armed members of the Not Fucking Around Coalition march through downtown Louisville, Kentucky, July 25. Hundreds of activists demanded justice for Breonna Taylor during the demonstrations in her hometown that drew counterprotesters from a white militia group.

Michael Ciaglo / Getty Images

Paramedics tend to a woman who jumped off the side of the highway to avoid a car speeding through a crowd of people protesting the death of Elijah McClain in Aurora, Colorado, July 25.

Shannon Stapleton / Reuters

Police shell casing markers are seen where a 37-year-old man riding a bicycle was shot and killed in Chicago, July 26.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in Washington, DC, about his administration's response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, July 23.

Vladimir Voronin / AP

A medical specialist, wearing a protective suit, checks a young woman's lung X-ray inside a restaurant that was converted into a clinic in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, July 22.

Francisco Seco / AP

Passengers, wearing full protective gear to protect against the spread of the coronavirus, push their luggage through the Zaventem international airport in Brussels, July 29.

Graeme Jennings / Getty Images

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Antitrust, Commercial, and Administrative Law on "Online Platforms and Market Power," in Washington, DC, July 29.

VCG / Getty Images

A worker removes a plaque of the US Consulate General in Chengdu, China, July 26.

The Asahi Shimbun / Getty Images

An explosion site is seen from the air in Koriyama, Japan, July 30. One man was killed and 18 others were injured when an explosion ripped apart a restaurant and damaged neighboring buildings and homes.

Tauseef Mustafa / Getty Images

Students attend a class at their open-air school situated on top of a mountain in Doodhpathri, Indian-controlled Kashmir, July 27.

Saudi Ministry Of Media / Reuters

Muslim pilgrims wearing face masks and keeping social distance perform tawaf around the Kaaba during the annual Haj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, July 31.

Mario Tama / Getty Images

A new US citizen sits in a vehicle while being sworn in by an immigration service officer at a drive-in naturalization ceremony in Santa Ana, California, July 29.

Harry How / Getty Images

Members of the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants kneel prior to the national anthem before their game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, July 23.

Jeff Chiu / AP

Cardboard cutouts of fans sit in seats at Oracle Park before a baseball game between the San Francisco Giants and the San Diego Padres in San Francisco, July 28.

Daniel Knighton / Getty Images

Cosplayer Shawn Mullen as a Tusken Raider from Star Wars donates blood at a San Diego Blood Bank, July 25.

Ethan Miller / Getty Images

Elvis Presley impersonator and chapel co-owner Brendan Paul performs a live wedding vow renewal ceremony via Zoom at the Graceland Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas, July 28.

Picture Alliance / Getty Images

Hansjörg Bayer, finder of a stone meteorite, places the largest piece into a showcase in at Prehistoric Museum in Baden-Wuerttemberg, Germany, on July 29.

John Raoux / AP

A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida, July 30. The mission will send a Mars rover to the Red Planet to search for signs of life, explore the planet's geology, and much more.


