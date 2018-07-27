BuzzFeed News

21 Of The Most Powerful Photos Of This Week

From the raging wildfires in both Greece and California to the Trump administration's deadline to reunify families separated at the US–Mexico border, here are the most eye-catching and emotional pictures from this past week.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Posted on July 27, 2018, at 5:09 p.m. ET

A man wrapped in a Red Cross blanket sleeps after arriving aboard a coast guard boat at the harbor in Tarifa, Spain, on July 24, after an inflatable boat carrying 135 migrants was rescued by the Spanish coast guard in the Mediterranean.
Jorge Guerrero / AFP / Getty Images

An undocumented immigrant father from Honduras and his infant daughter are released from detention with other families at a bus depot in McAllen, Texas, on July 26.
Loren Elliott / Reuters

Children and family members take part in a sit-in in Washington, DC, following a march to mark the court-ordered deadline for the Trump administration to reunify thousands of families separated at the border on July 26.
Carlos Barria / Reuters

Mariachi musician and new US citizen Cirilo Casillas (right), originally from Mexico, holds an American flag as US military members walk past at a naturalization ceremony on July 25 in Los Angeles.
Mario Tama / Getty Images

President Donald Trump&#x27;s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles after it was vandalized on July 25. Los Angeles police say a pickaxe was used in the vandalism.
AP

Workers make flags for Trump&#x27;s &quot;Keep America Great!&quot; 2020 reelection campaign at Jiahao Flag Factory in Fuyang, China, on July 24.
Aly Song / Reuters

The Carr fire tears through Shasta, California, on July 26. Fueled by high temperatures, wind, and low humidity, the blaze destroyed multiple homes and at least one historic building.
Noah Berger / AP

A woman reacts as she tries to find her dog after a wildfire in the village of Mati, near Athens, on July 24. According to authorities, the fire that killed at least 82 people appears to have been set deliberately.
Costas Baltas / Reuters

A firefighter pauses during a firing operation as the Carr fire continues to burn in Redding, California, on July 27.
Josh Edelson / AFP / Getty Images

People sign a makeshift memorial and leave flowers and messages to honor the victims of Sunday night&#x27;s mass shooting in Toronto. A 29-year-old man opened fire on restaurants and cafes in Toronto’s Greektown neighborhood, killing a 10-year-old girl and a young woman and wounding 13 others.
Cole Burston / Getty Images

Trader Joe&#x27;s employees hug after being evacuated by Los Angeles police after a gunman barricaded himself inside the store on July 21.
Damian Dovarganes / AP

A woman mourns during the funeral of 21-year-old Bryan Picado, who died during clashes with members of Nicaragua&#x27;s special forces in Jinotega&#x27;s Sandino neighborhood on July 24.
Marvin Recinos / AFP / Getty Images

A protester waves a flag of the &quot;Plataforma Caracol&quot; taxi association during a strike by taxi drivers in Barcelona on July 25.
Pau Barrena / AFP / Getty Images

A member of the Refugee Solidarity Network holds a stone in his hand during a scuffle with supporters of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan outside the newly opened Turkish Embassy in Pretoria, South Africa, on July 26.
Wikus De Wet / AFP / Getty Images

Members of Afghan security forces arrive as an injured man sits on the ground at the site of a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan, on July 22.
Omar Sobhani / Reuters

Malian Opposition leader Soumaila Cissé waves to supporters during a presidential campaign meeting on July 26, at a Mopti, Mali, stadium ahead of the country&#x27;s presidential election.
Issouf Sanogo / AFP / Getty Images

A soldier carries a casket containing the remains of a US soldier killed during the 1950–1953 Korean War after arriving from North Korea at the Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, on July 27.
Kim Hong-ji / AFP / Getty Images

Municipality officers standing by a four-story apartment that collapsed following a landslide after heavy rain hit Istanbul&#x27;s Sutluce district on July 24.
AFP / Getty Images

A sloth named Pancho who was hit by a vehicle is seen after a surgery at an animals refuge in Cochabamba, Bolivia, on July 25.
Danilo Balderrama / Reuters

Soccer coach Ekkapol Chantawong and the members of the team who were rescued last week from a flooded cave have their heads shaved in a traditional Buddhist ceremony in Chiang Rai province in northern Thailand on July 24,
Sakchai Lalit / AP

A man holding his handmade Tezutsu Hanabi, a traditional, handheld firework dedicated to the Yoshida Shrine as a part of a Shinto ritual on the eve of the Toyohashi Gion Festival in Toyohashi, Japan.
Yasuyoshi Chiba / AFP / Getty Images

