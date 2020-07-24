 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

24 Of The Most Powerful Photos Of This Week

Trending

24 Of The Most Powerful Photos Of This Week

From trouble in Portland following President Trump's deployment of federal officers to the city to the outpouring of love for the late Rep. John Lewis, these are the most striking and memorable pictures from the past week.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Picture of Gabriel H. Sanchez Gabriel H. Sanchez Senior Photo Essay Editor

Posted on July 24, 2020, at 5:13 p.m. ET

Love photography as much as we do? Sign up for the BuzzFeed News newsletter JPG for behind-the-scenes exclusives from renowned photographers and our hard-hitting photo stories.

Noah Berger / AP

Hundreds of Black Lives Matter protesters hold their phones aloft in Portland on July 20.

Noah Berger / AP

A federal officer pushes back demonstrators at the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse in Portland on July 21.

Noah Berger / AP

Federal agents use crowd control munitions to disperse Black Lives Matter protesters at the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse in Portland on July 19.


Nathan Howard / Getty Images

A protester flies an American flag while walking through tear gas fired by federal officers during a protest in front of the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse in Portland on July 21.

Timothy A. Clary / Getty Images

Sanitation workers clean up graffiti after Occupy City Hall protesters were cleared by police in New York City on July 22.

Yuki Iwamura / AP

New York Police Department officers attempt to detain a protester who defaced the Black Lives Matter mural outside of Trump Tower in New York City on July 18.

Scott Olson / Getty Images

Crime scene tape remains on a fence near the Rhodes funeral home in Chicago on July 22. At least 15 people were shot the day before during a funeral. More than 2,000 people have been injured and more than 400 have been killed in Chicago so far this year.

Elijah Nouvelage / Getty Images

People pay their respects at a makeshift memorial at the base of a mural of Rep. John Lewis in Atlanta on July 18.

Carlos Osorio / Reuters

American tourist boat Maid Of The Mist, limited to 50% occupancy under New York state's rules amid the spread of COVID-19, glides past a Canadian vessel limited under Ontario's rules to just six passengers, in Niagara Falls, Canada, on July 21.

Spencer Platt / Getty Images

Large crowds visit the beach at Coney Island, New York, on July 19.

Rob Carr / Getty Images

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases throws out the ceremonial first pitch prior to the game between the New York Yankees and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park in Washington, DC, on July 23.

Jim Watson / Getty Images

President Trump speaks during the renewed briefing of the Coronavirus Task Force in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on July 21.

Olivier Douliery / Getty Images

National Nurses United display 164 white clogs shoes outside the US Capitol on July 21, to honor the more than 160 nurses who have lost their lives from COVID-19 in the United States and to demand the Senate act swiftly to protect nurses on the frontlines.

Schneyder Mendoza / Getty Images

Health workers find the body of a man on a street in Cucuta, Colombia, on July 22, amid the new coronavirus pandemic. Colombia surpassed 7,000 deaths from the new coronavirus since the emergency started four and a half months ago.

Amit Dave / Reuters

Beads of sweat run down the forehead of a healthcare worker wearing protective gear after she took swabs from the residents for rapid antigen test at a residential apartment in Ahmedabad, India, on July 23.

Mohammed Salem / Reuters

Members of Palestinian security forces loyal to Hamas take part in a simulation exercise for preventing the spread of the coronavirus disease in Gaza City on July 18.

Petros Giannakouris / AP

Fires burn near the village of Galataki, Greece, as authorities work to evacuate neighborhoods on July 22. More than 250 firefighters, backed by water-dropping aircraft, were struggling Wednesday to contain a large wildfire fanned by strong winds that has forced the evacuation of five settlements in southern Greece.

Josh Edelson / Getty Images

In this long exposure photograph, firefighters mop up hot spots from the Hog fire along highway 36 about 5 miles from Susanville, California, on July 20.

Str / Getty Images

People watch a Long March-5 rocket, carrying an orbiter, lander, and rover as part of the Tianwen-1 mission to Mars, lifting off from the Wenchang Space Launch Centre in southern China's Hainan Province on July 23.

Omar Haj Kadour / Getty Images

This long exposure picture taken on July 23, the Milky Way galaxy rises in the sky above Syrian fighters while on watch duty in the town of Taftanaz, Syria.

Robin Van Lonkhuijsen / Getty Images

Residents of the Dr. Sarphati House nursing home in Amsterdam sit in front of a same-size version of the famous painting 'The Night Watch' by Dutch painter Rembrandt van Rijn on July 20. This summer, the Rijksmuseum brings a version of the world-famous painting by Rembrandt to thirty nursing and care homes and senior complexes as outings to cultural institutions are not possible for many elderly people due to the coronavirus crisis.

Uk Press Pool / Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II awards Captain Sir Thomas Moore with the insignia of Knight Bachelor at Windsor Castle on July 17. British World War II veteran Captain Tom Moore raised over £32 million for the NHS during the coronavirus pandemic.

Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

A drone photo shows baby flamingos in the Izmir Bird Sanctuary after they broke their eggs 2 months ago and are preparing to fly in Izmir, Turkey, on July 23.

Gary Hershorn / Getty Images

As seen from Jersey City, New Jersey, a bolt of lightning hits the middle of the Hudson River in front of lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center during a thunderstorm in New York City on July 22.


ADVERTISEMENT