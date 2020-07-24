24 Of The Most Powerful Photos Of This Week

Robin Van Lonkhuijsen / Getty Images

Residents of the Dr. Sarphati House nursing home in Amsterdam sit in front of a same-size version of the famous painting 'The Night Watch' by Dutch painter Rembrandt van Rijn on July 20. This summer, the Rijksmuseum brings a version of the world-famous painting by Rembrandt to thirty nursing and care homes and senior complexes as outings to cultural institutions are not possible for many elderly people due to the coronavirus crisis.