22 Of The Most Powerful Photos Of This Week

From the controversial summit between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin to the exciting conclusion of the World Cup, here are the most eye-catching and emotional pictures from this past week.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Posted on July 20, 2018, at 4:45 p.m. ET

President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands at the beginning of a meeting at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, on July 16.
Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP

Security personnel removes a man from the premises before Trump and Putin hold a joint news conference on July 16.
Kevin Lamarque / Reuters

Activists participating in a vigil hold up a sign that reads &quot;Treason&quot; in front of the White House on July 18 in Washington, DC.
Alex Wong / Getty Images

Pussy Riot protesters invade the pitch during the World Cup final and are forcibly removed by security on July 15.
Michael Zemanek / BPI / REX/ Shutterstock

French President Emmanuel Macron reacts during the World Cup final between France and Croatia on July 15.
Sputnik Photo Agency / Reuters

Fireworks explode in the sky around the Eiffel Tower at the end of Bastille Day events in Paris on July 14.
Pascal Rossignol / Reuters

Lava streams down from active volcano Anak Krakatau, or Child of Krakatoa, during an eruption, as seen from Rakata Island in Lampung province, Indonesia, on July 19.
Stringer / Reuters

A gigantic statue of Jeff Goldblum is erected in London on July 18.
Scott Garfitt / Scott Garfitt / REX / Shutterstock

Trump and Britain&#x27;s Queen Elizabeth II inspect a guard of honor in Windsor, England, on July 13.
Matt Dunham / AP

Activists inflate a giant balloon depicting Trump as an orange baby during a demonstration in London against his visit to the UK on July 13.
Tolga Akmen / AFP / Getty Images

An electromagnet is used to pick up some of approximately 3,500 confiscated guns to be melted down at Gerdau Steel Mill on July 19, in Rancho Cucamonga, California. The weapons were seized in criminal investigations, probation seizures, and gun buyback events, and will be recycled into steel rebar for the construction of highways and bridges.
David Mcnew / Getty Images

Gunman Nikolas Cruz sits in a Broward County courtroom for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on July 16. The hearing is to determine how much of Cruz&#x27;s statement to investigators should be made public.
Taimy Alvarez / AP

A local resident runs past a damaged building on Main Street, in Marshalltown, Iowa, on July 19. Several buildings were damaged by a tornado in the main business district in town, including the historic courthouse.
Charlie Neibergall / AP / REX / Shutterstock

A mural painted by hands and messages from wounded people, who had been recovered and discharged from a Doctors Without Borders hospital in Mosul, Iraq, on July 10.
Ari Jalal / Reuters

A Syrian prisoner released from a regime jail reacts as he embraces a rebel fighter upon his arrival at the al-Eiss crossing point south of Aleppo on July 19.
Omar Haj Kadour / AFP / Getty Images

Members of Spanish nongovernmental organization Proactiva Open Arms rescue a woman in the Mediterranean Sea about 85 miles off the Libyan coast on July 17.
Pau Barrena / AFP / Getty Images

Hindu devotees release oil lamps into the Buriganga River as they observe Bipodtarini Puja in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on July 17.
Mohammad Ponir Hossain / Reuters

Weymouth, Massachusetts, law enforcement officers embrace outside the district court in Quincy, Massachusetts, following the arraignment of Emanuel Lopes on July 17. Lopes, suspected of killing a Massachusetts police officer, as well as an innocent bystander, is being held without bail.
Steven Senne / AP

The Thai soccer team that was trapped for days within a cave complex before being rescued, arrives for a press conference on July 18 in Chiang Rai, Thailand.
Linh Pham / Getty Images

Former president Barack Obama speaks during the 2018 Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture at the Wanderers Cricket Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, on July 17.
Marco Longari / AFP / Getty Images

Janna Tamimi, a 12-year-old Palestinian activist, poses for pictures during the global &quot;Walk Together&quot; initiative event to celebrate Mandela&#x27;s 100th anniversary at Constitution Hill in Johannesburg on July 18.
Gulshan Khan / AFP / Getty Images

NASA&#x27;s Juno spacecraft captures Jupiter&#x27;s southern hemisphere as the spacecraft performs its 13th close flyby of Jupiter on May 23 in this picture released on July 18.
Handout / Reuters

