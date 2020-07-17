 Skip To Content
25 Of The Most Powerful Photos Of This Week

From the ongoing fight for racial justice around the world to the new normal amid the coronavirus pandemic, these are the most striking and memorable pictures from the past week.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Picture of Gabriel H. Sanchez Gabriel H. Sanchez Senior Photo Essay Editor

Posted on July 17, 2020, at 4:32 p.m. ET

Patrick Semansky / AP

President Donald Trump wears a mask during his visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, July 11.

Matthew Hatcher / Getty Images

Protesters march through the West End in Detroit for the second day of protests against the death of Hakim Littleton, who died after exchanging gunfire with police, July 11.

Yuki Iwamura / AP

A Black Lives Matter protester and NYPD officers scuffle during a demonstration on the Brooklyn Bridge, July 15.

John Rudoff / Sipa USA via AP

Federal officers open fire on demonstrators with "less lethal" weapons as protesters clamor against police brutality at the federal courthouse in Portland, Oregon, July 16.

Matt Dunham / AP

Activist Jen Reid stands and raises her fist in front of a new statue portraying her on the empty plinth of a toppled statue of 17th-century slave trader Edward Colston in Bristol, England, July 15.

Mike Segar / Reuters

An NYPD officer stands guard where a Black Lives Matter mural was vandalized with red paint along Fifth Avenue outside Trump Tower in New York City, July 13.

Spencer Platt / Getty Images

Isaiah Campbell pauses during a funeral for Brandon Hendricks-Ellison, a 17-year-old basketball star who was fatally shot in the Bronx days after graduating from high school in Bronxville, New York, July 15. Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver the eulogy at his service. Hendricks-Ellison is one of dozens of New Yorkers who have died during a surge in gun violence across the city in the past few weeks.

Patrick Semansky / AP

Joe Biden (second from right) arrives to speak at a campaign event in Wilmington, Delaware, July 14.

Julie Bennett / AP

Former attorney general Jeff Sessions (right) delivers his concession speech next to his wife, Mary (left), in Mobile, Alabama, July 14. Sessions lost the Republican nomination for his old Senate seat to former college football coach Tommy Tuberville.

Str / Getty Images

A student checks the body temperature of her classmates at a high school in Wuhan, China, July 10. High schools in Wuhan reopened on this day after the start of the term was delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Amit Dave / Reuters

A boy reacts as a healthcare worker takes a swab from him for a rapid antigen test at a checkup point on a national highway in Ahmedabad, India, July 13.

Brian Ongoro / Getty Images

Members of the Bungoma County Isolation Team stand in personal protective equipment by the coffin of Dr. Doreen Lugaliki, 39, the first Kenyan doctor to die of COVID-19, during her funeral in Ndalu, Kenya, July 13.

Hector Vivas / Getty Images

A crematorium worker sweeps the ashes of a person who died from COVID-19 into an urn at the San Isidro crematorium in Mexico City, July 15. The crematorium is receiving 20 bodies a day; before the pandemic, it received an average of five per day.

Str / Getty Images

Residents ride a boat past a house near Poyang Lake that has been toppled due to torrential rains in Shangrao, China, July 15. The vast Yangtze drainage area has been lashed by rain since last month, leaving 141 people dead or missing and forcing the evacuation of millions more across several provinces.

U.s. Navy / Getty Images

A fire burns on the USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego, July 12. A fire began aboard the ship that morning.

Getty Images

Demonstrators clash with riot police during an anti-government protest in Belgrade, Serbia, July 10.

Kim Kyung-hoon / Reuters

One woman adjusts another's kimono, both of whom are geisha, before working at a party amid the coronavirus outbreak in Tokyo, June 23.

Vcg / Getty Images

Fisherfolk net fish at Qiandao Lake after the Xin'anjiang dam discharges floodwater in Hangzhou, China, July 12.

A man and woman wear spacesuits and face masks; the man gives a thumbs up to three people wearing face masks on a bicycle
Mauro Pimentel / Getty Images

Brazilian accountant Tercio Galdino (second from right), 66, gives a thumbs-up to people riding a bicycle (left) as he and his wife (right), Alicea, walk in protective suits in Rio de Janeiro, July 12. Tercio, who has a chronic lung disease, made the suits at home to protect themselves against the coronavirus.

Emrah Gurel / AP

To raise awareness about wearing a mask, a worker at the Madame Tussauds attraction in Istanbul places a face mask on a wax figure of Albert Einstein, July 11.

Domenico Stinellis / AP

A recovered stolen artwork by British artist Banksy is shown at the French Embassy in Rome, July 14. The painting was made as a tribute to the victims of the 2015 terror attacks at the Bataclan music venue in Paris.

Mario Tama / Getty Images

Juice, a pit bull, is cared for by (from left) Christian Kjaer, Amanda Howland, and Dr. Gabe Rosa at a mobile veterinary service for pets in Skid Row in Los Angeles, July 13.

Thierry Chesnot / Getty Images

Fireworks burst around the Eiffel Tower in Paris as part of Bastille Day celebrations, July 14.

David Becker / Getty Images

Comet NEOWISE is seen in the sky above artist Ugo Rondinone's "Seven Magic Mountains" installation in Jean, Nevada, July 15.

Gary Hershorn / Getty Images

Five ducklings sit on a pier in front of the New York City skyline after their mother and two siblings jumped into the Hudson River in Hoboken, New Jersey, July 12.


