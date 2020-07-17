25 Of The Most Powerful Photos Of This Week

Spencer Platt / Getty Images

Isaiah Campbell pauses during a funeral for Brandon Hendricks-Ellison, a 17-year-old basketball star who was fatally shot in the Bronx days after graduating from high school in Bronxville, New York, July 15. Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver the eulogy at his service. Hendricks-Ellison is one of dozens of New Yorkers who have died during a surge in gun violence across the city in the past few weeks.