 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

26 Of The Most Powerful Photos Of This Week

Trending

26 Of The Most Powerful Photos Of This Week

From the crowded beaches and parks during the 4th of July weekend to a surge of coronavirus cases across the US, these are the most striking and memorable pictures from the past week.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Picture of Gabriel H. Sanchez Gabriel H. Sanchez Senior Photo Essay Editor

Posted on July 10, 2020, at 5:37 p.m. ET

Love photography as much as we do? Sign up for the BuzzFeed News newsletter JPG for behind-the-scenes exclusives from renowned photographers and our hard-hitting photo stories.

Kent Nishimura / Getty Images

Fireworks over North Hollywood, as seen from Burbank, California, July 4.

Saul Loeb / Getty Images

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive for an event at Mount Rushmore in Keystone, South Dakota, July 3.

Andrew Caballero-reynolds / Getty Images

Activists and members of different tribes from the region block the road to Mount Rushmore National Monument during a protest against President Donald Trump's visit to Keystone, South Dakota, July 3.

Carolyn Kaster / AP

Civil War reenactors march with Confederate flags at Gettysburg National Military Park in Pennsylvania, July 3.

Eduardo Munoz Alvarez / AP

Protesters burn a US flag in front of Trump Tower in New York City, July 4.

David Ryder / Getty Images

Protesters hold a vigil on July 5 for Summer Taylor, who died after being hit by a car during a recent protest in Seattle.

Lloyd Mitchell / Reuters

Bloody shoes, a gasoline container, and a face mask are left on the ground at a crime scene where a teenager was shot in the Queens borough of New York City, July 6.

Byron Smith / Getty Images

People are sworn in as American citizens during a ceremony at the US Citizenship and Immigration Services field office in New York City, July 2. The ceremonies were brief and observed precautions, including wearing a mask and adhering to social distancing, to limit exposure to the coronavirus.

John Minchillo / AP

People fill the beach at Coney Island, New York City, July 2.

Ernesto Benavides / Getty Images

A patient with COVID-19 remains in the intensive care unit of the Alberto Sabogal Sologuren Hospital in Lima, Peru, July 2.

David J. Phillip / AP

Dr. Joseph Varon (center) notifies the family of a patient who died inside the coronavirus unit at the United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, July 6.

Anne-Christine Poujoulat / Getty Images

A worker puts up portraits of healthcare workers on the facade of the Opéra Bastille in Paris to pay tribute to frontline caregivers during the COVID-19 pandemic, July 8.

Giuseppe Cacace / Getty Images

Hiroaki Fujita of Japan leaves as the last patient at the temporary COVID-19 hospital built in downtown Dubai, United Arab Emirates, July 7.

Danish Siddiqui / Reuters

Relatives pray before the cremation of a woman who died from COVID-19 at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, July 8.

Orlando Sierra / Getty Images

A street artist paints a mural about COVID-19 and corruption near Hospital Escuela in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, July 7.

Mads Claus Rasmussen / Getty Images

Danish police officers take pictures of the base of the "Little Mermaid" statue in Copenhagen after it was vandalized, July 3.

Guillermo Arias / Getty Images

A deported immigrant holds up four crosses during a demonstration against President Donald Trump's policies at the San Ysidro port of entry in Tijuana, Mexico, July 8. In the background, a US flag is waved.

Thomas Coex / Getty Images

Members of a feminist group protest against the nominations of Gérald Darmanin as interior minister and lawyer Éric Dupond-Moretti as justice minister following a cabinet reshuffle in front of La Madeleine Church in Paris, July 7.

Justin Tallis / Getty Images

A protester holds a Yemeni flag–themed sign in London's Parliament Square during a demonstration against the continued conflict in Yemen, July 5.

Suhaib Salem / Reuters

Two Palestinian girls — part of a team of people with amputations, some of whom lost limbs in an Israeli fire — attend a soccer training session arranged by the International Committee of the Red Cross for the first time after COVID-19 restrictions were eased in the central Gaza Strip, July 7.

Gonzalo Fuentes / Reuters

Military aircraft fly over the Arc de Triomphe during a rehearsal for the Bastille Day celebrations in Paris, July 9.

Francois Guillot / Getty Images

A visitor wearing a face mask takes a selfie in front of Leonardo da Vinci's masterpiece "Mona Lisa" at the Louvre in Paris on July 6, the museum's reopening day.

David Mcnew / Getty Images

An aerial drone shows a temporary drive-in movie theater at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California, July 4.

Matthew Horwood / Getty Images

An aerial view of Queen Square in Bristol, England, where hearts have been sprayed onto the grass to encourage social distancing, July 8.

Don Arnold / WireImage

Jasper, an 8-month-old koala joey, is weighed on a scale at the Sydney Zoo, July 8.

Yonhap News Agency / Reuters

Drones fly over the Han River in Seoul to encourage wearing a mask, July 4.


ADVERTISEMENT