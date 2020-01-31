 Skip To Content
23 Of The Most Powerful Photos Of This Week

From the tragic death of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others to the escalation of warnings about the coronavirus outbreak, these are the most striking and memorable pictures from this past week.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Picture of Gabriel H. Sanchez Gabriel H. Sanchez BuzzFeed News Photo Essay Editor

Posted on January 31, 2020, at 5:09 p.m. ET

Abaca Press / Sipa USA via AP

Crowds gather around the Staples Center in Los Angeles to mourn the death of Kobe Bryant, Jan. 26.

Leonard Ortiz / AP

Classmates and friends of Alyssa Altobelli launch a lantern in her memory during a vigil in Newport Beach, California, Jan. 30. Alyssa and her parents, John and Keri Altobelli, were among the nine people who were killed in the helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, that also included Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, 13.

David Zalubowski / AP

From left: Houston Rockets center Tyson Chandler, guard Austin Rivers, and forward P.J. Tucker react during a tribute to Bryant before an NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets in Denver, Jan. 26.

Chine Nouvelle / CHINE NOUVELLE/SIPA/Shutterstock

A pilot parks an aircraft at the unloading area of the Wuhan Tianhe International Airport in Wuhan, China, Jan. 28. Three cargo airplanes arrived at the airport on Tuesday, bringing over 60 tons of medical and protective materials, including face masks, medical caps, latex gloves, protective clothing, and disinfectant.


Chine Nouvelle / CHINE NOUVELLE/SIPA/Shutterstock

Members of a medical team at the Second Military Medical University receive praise from a patient at the Hankou Hospital in Wuhan, China, Jan. 27.

Ahn Young-joon / AP

Employees disinfect ticket gates in hopes to prevent the contraction of the coronavirus at a subway station in Seoul, Jan. 28.

Anthony Wallace / Getty Images

A person wears a plastic water bottle with a cutout to cover their face in Hong Kong, Jan. 31, as a preventative measure following a virus outbreak which began in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

Julio Cortez / AP

President Donald Trump's personal attorney Jay Sekulow (center) stands with his son, Jordan Sekulow (left), and White House Counsel Pat Cipollone, while arriving at the Capitol in Washington during the impeachment trial of Trump, Jan. 25.

Stephanie Keith / Reuters

Supporters listen to remarks by President Donald Trump as they gather outside a campaign rally in Wildwood, New Jersey, Jan. 28.

Mark Makela / Getty Images

Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren's husband, Bruce Mann, and golden retriever, Bailey Warren, greet supporters in Fort Dodge, Iowa, Jan. 29.

Win Mcnamee / Getty Images

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg speaks at an event in Jefferson, Iowa, Jan. 29.

Str / Getty Images

A construction crew works on a fallen section of the US–Mexico border wall as seen from Mexicali, Mexico, Jan. 29.

Bryan Woolston / Getty Images

Gun rights activists carrying semiautomatic firearms walk through the Capitol Building in Frankfort, Kentucky, Jan. 31.

Burak Kara / Getty Images

Rescue workers work at the scene of a collapsed building in Elazig, Turkey, Jan. 26. A 6.8-magnitude earthquake injured more than 1,600 people and left some 30 trapped in the wreckage of toppled buildings.

Sean Gallup / Getty Images

Survivors of the Auschwitz concentration camp and their families break into tears at the execution wall at the former Auschwitz I site in Oswiecim, Poland, Jan. 27.

Aziz Taher / Reuters

A demonstrator holds the hand of a Lebanese army soldier during a protest against the political elite in Beirut, Lebanon, Jan. 27.

Bertrand Guay / Getty Images

Two firefighters on fire take part in a demonstration to protest against the French government's plan to overhaul the country's retirement system in Paris, Jan. 28.

Paul Ratje / Getty Images

Protesters gather on the Paso del Norte International Bridge in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, on Jan. 25, to demand justice for artist and activist Isabel Cabanillas, 26, who was murdered in the streets of Juárez.

John Shearer / Getty Images

Ariana Grande and Lizzo attend the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, Jan. 26.

Rob Latour / Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Billie Eilish performs at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, Jan. 26.

Handout / Reuters

An image shows the sun's surface at the highest resolution ever taken. The shot is from the Daniel K. Inouye Solar Telescope on the island of Maui, Hawaii, Jan. 29.

Handout . / Reuters

A tiny, "fingertip-sized" pygmy chameleon at the Chester Zoo in Cheshire, England, Jan. 29.

Aaron Favila / Aaron Favila / AP/Shutterstock

Artists put the finishing touches on a giant mural of Bryant and his daughter Gianna at a basketball court in Taguig, Philippines, Jan. 8.


