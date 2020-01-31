23 Of The Most Powerful Photos Of This Week

Leonard Ortiz / AP

Classmates and friends of Alyssa Altobelli launch a lantern in her memory during a vigil in Newport Beach, California, Jan. 30. Alyssa and her parents, John and Keri Altobelli, were among the nine people who were killed in the helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, that also included Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, 13.