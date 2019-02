Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Aalayah Eastmond (center) a survivor of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, wipes away tears as she receives a standing ovation while testifying to the House Judiciary Committee on Feb. 6, in Washington, DC. The committee heard testimony from gun violence victims, a trauma doctor, law enforcement officials and others during the first hearing in the House of Representatives on gun violence in eight years.