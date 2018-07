Ariel Schalit / AP

African people hold signs during a protest in front of the Rwandan Embassy in Herzliya, Israel, on Feb. 7. African asylum seekers in Israel are protesting a plan to deport them. Israel says thousands of migrants have 60 days to accept an offer to leave the country for an unnamed African destination — known to be Rwanda — in exchange for $3,500 and a plane ticket. Those who don't by April 1 will be incarcerated indefinitely.