23 Of The Most Powerful Photos Of This Week

From the escalating fear over the coronavirus to the narrowing field in the 2020 Democratic primary, these are the most striking and memorable pictures from this past week.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Posted on February 28, 2020, at 5:41 p.m. ET

Carlos Barria / Reuters

President Donald Trump holds a news conference on the coronavirus outbreak at the White House in Washington, DC, Feb. 26.

Chung Sung-jun / Getty Images

Disinfection professionals wearing protective gear spray anti-septic solution against the coronavirus on Feb. 27, in Seoul, South Korea.

Kin Cheung / AP

People walk past an electronic board showing Hong Kong share index outside a local bank in Hong Kong, Feb. 27.

Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

Iranian Deputy Health Minister Iraj Harirchi (left) wipes his sweat during a press conference with Iranian Government spokesman Ali Rabiei (right) in Tehran, Iran, on Feb. 24. Harirchi tested positive for the coronavirus.

Mike Segar / Reuters

Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders speaks during a campaign rally at the University of Houston in Houston, Texas, Feb. 23.

Spencer Platt / Getty Images

Democratic presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren is reflected in a student's glasses as she speaks at a Get Out the Vote Rally at South Carolina State University in Orangeburg, South Carolina, Feb. 26.

Elizabeth Frantz / Reuters

Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden leans forward to confirm the campaign's order has been paid for at Scott's Bar-B-Que in Hemingway, South Carolina, Feb. 27.

Kevin Lamarque / Reuters

A woman in the crowd becomes emotional as President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Las Vegas, Feb. 21.

Sara Stathas / Reuters

Police investigate a shooting at the Molson Coors headquarters in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Feb. 26.

Etienne Laurent / ETIENNE LAURENT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Mourners are seated before paying their respect to Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna during their memorial service at the Staple Center in Los Angeles, Feb. 24.

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

Vanessa Bryant speaks during Kobe and Gianna Bryant's memorial service at the Staples Center on Feb. 24.

Dylan Martinez / Reuters

Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg talks to a crying girl who joined a march during a youth climate protest in Bristol, Britain, Feb. 28.

Omar Haj Kadour / Getty Images

A Turkish military convoy crosses into the Syrian territory toward the south of the Idlib province, Feb. 22.

Aris Messinis / Getty Images

A man helps a young boy to walk after a dinghy with 54 Afghan refugees landed ashore the Greek island of Lesbos, Feb. 28.

Christopher Furlong / Getty Images

Royal Navy aircraft carrier, HMS Prince of Wales, arrives in Liverpool, England, on Feb. 28.

Lukas Schulze / Getty Images

A float with an effigy depicting President Donald Trump and Hassan Rouhani, Iranian President, makes its way past revelers during the Rose Monday carnival parade in Dusseldorf, Germany, Feb. 24. Rose Monday is the high point of the Rhineland carnival season and typically features parades in several cities that take whimsical and satirical aim at political topics and personalities.)

Mussa Qawasma / Reuters

Effigies depicting President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are burnt by Palestinian demonstrators as Israeli soldiers stand guard during a protest marking the 26th anniversary of the shooting attack by Jewish settler Baruch Goldstein, in Hebron, Israeli-occupied West Bank, Feb. 28.

Octavio Passos / Getty Images

Revelers from the Portuguese village of Podence participate in Carnival festivities in Macedo de Cavaleiros, Portugal, Feb. 25.

NASA

A dust storm approaches the Canary Islands (center) off the coast of Morocco, Feb. 22.

Robert F. Bukaty / AP

Douglas Ciampi of Westminster, Massachusetts, stands next to a rime ice-covered antenna while taking in the view from the summit of Mount Washington, New Hampshire, Feb. 23.

Samir Hussein / Samir Hussein/WireImage

From left, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Jon Bon Jovi, and members of the Invictus Games Choir pose at the Abbey Road zebra crossing near Abbey Road Studios in London, Feb. 28.

Lm Otero / AP

A woman poses for a photo with the so called "Leaning Tower of Dallas" as a crew works to topple the structure north of downtown Dallas, Feb. 24. The still standing structure is part of an 11-story building that found a second life online after surviving a first demolition attempt.

Vcg / Getty Images

A tower on Nanshan mountain is seen during a foggy morning in Duchang County, China, Feb. 22.


