21 Of The Most Powerful Photos Of This Week

From the heated democratic debate in Las Vegas to a heinous crash during the final lap of the Daytona 500, these are the most striking and memorable pictures from this past week.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Gabriel H. Sanchez BuzzFeed News Photo Essay Editor

Posted on February 21, 2020, at 4:13 p.m. ET

Mario Tama / Getty Images

Democratic presidential candidates (L-R) former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Bernie Sanders, and former Vice President Joe Biden raise their hands for questions during the Democratic presidential primary debate in Las Vegas, Feb. 19.

Tannen Maury / TANNEN MAURY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich speaks for the first time since his release from federal prison at his home in Chicago, Feb. 19. Blagojevich served eight years of a 14 year federal prison sentence after being convicted of corruption. His sentence was commuted by President Trump on Feb. 18.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Roger Stone, former adviser to President Trump, arrives with his wife Nydia at the E. Barrett Prettyman courthouse in Washington, DC, on Feb. 20. Stone was sentenced after being found guilty on seven felony counts of obstructing a congressional investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 election.

Pool New / Reuters

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump ride in the Presidential limousine as they take a pace lap ahead of the start of the Daytona 500 Nascar race in Daytona Beach, Florida, Feb. 16.

Usa Today Sports / USA TODAY Sports

NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Newman, 6, wrecks during the final lap of the Daytona 500, in Daytona Beach, Florida, Feb. 17.

Kai Pfaffenbach / Reuters

Forensic experts work around a damaged car after a shooting in Hanau, Germany, thagt killed 10 people and targeted minority groups on Feb. 20.

Carl Court / Getty Images

American citizens wave from a bus as they leave a quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship to return to the United States from Yokohama, Japan, on Feb. 17. The United States has become the first country to offer to repatriate citizens on the Diamond Princess cruise ship where at least 355 passengers and crew onboard have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Aly Song / Reuters

Dogs wear masks in an effort to avoid contracting the coronavirus in downtown Shanghai, Feb. 16.

Sashenka Gutierrez / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock

Women demonstrate during a Valentine's Day protest against femicide outside the newspaper La Prensa in Mexico City, Feb. 14. People staged the protest following the murder of a 25-year-old woman and the publication of graphic photos of her body in newspapers.

Dieu Nalio Chery / AP

Rose-Marie Louis, a staff worker at the Orphanage of the Church of Bible Understanding, holds her head amid the charred children's home on the outskirts of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Feb. 14. A fire swept through this orphanage run by a Pennsylvania-based nonprofit group, killing over a dozen children, according to health care workers.

Cathal Noonan / Getty Images

An abandoned cargo ship sits stuck on rocks near the village of Ballycotton, Ireland, Feb. 18. The "ghost ship" drifted without a crew for more than a year and washed ashore on Ireland's south coast in high seas caused by Storm Dennis, the Republic's coast guard said.

Morris Mac Matzen / Getty Images

People hold placards and banners during a "Fridays for future" protest over climate emergency in Hamburg, Germany, Feb. 21.

Flavio Lo Scalzo / Reuters

A PETA activist pours black slime over her head as part of a protest against the leather industry ahead of Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Feb. 18.

Handout . / Reuters

A patient named Dagmar Turner, 53, plays violin while surgeons remove her brain tumour at King's College Hospital in London, Jan. 31.

Kim Kyung Hoon / Reuters

Men dressed in loincloths prepare to snatch a wooden stick called "shingi" tossed by the priest during a naked festival at the Saidaiji Temple in Okayama, Japan, Feb. 15. The person who grabs the wooden stick is considered the luckiest man of the year.

Gabriel Bouys / Getty Images

A woman presents her outfit during the Queen of the Carnival pageant contest in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, on the Spanish Canary island of Tenerife, Feb. 19.

Ina Fassbender / Getty Images

A carnival float depicts President Trump as the horror movie character Pennywise during a presentation of this year's carnival floats in Cologne, Germany, Feb. 18.

Pietro S. D'aprano / Getty Images

Models walk the runway during the Moncler fashion show as part of Milan Fashion Week, Feb. 19.

Axelle / FilmMagic

Chris Pratt attends the premiere of Disney and Pixar's "Onward" in Hollywood, on Feb. 18.

Agustin Marcarian / Reuters

A veterinarian offers apples to a 54-year-old Asian elephant named Mara the Ecopark in Buenos Aires, Feb. 18.

Christopher Furlong / Getty Images

A rainbow appears over flooded fields in Hereford, England, following Storm Dennis on Feb. 17.

