22 Of The Most Powerful Photos Of This Week

Lillian Suwanrumpha / Getty Images

Forensics police inspect bullet holes inside the Terminal 21 shopping mall, where a mass shooting took place, in the Thai northeastern city of Nakhon Ratchasima, Feb. 10. A Thai soldier who killed at least 20 people and holed up in a mall overnight was shot dead by commandos, ending a near 17 hour ordeal which left dozens wounded and stunned the country.