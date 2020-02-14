 Skip To Content
22 Of The Most Powerful Photos Of This Week

From ongoing coronavirus epidemic and its effect on mainland China to the winners and losers of the New Hampshire primary, these are the most striking and memorable pictures from this past week.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Posted on February 14, 2020, at 4:14 p.m. ET

Carl Court / Getty Images

People wave to family on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship as it sits docked at Daikoku Pier in in Yokohama, Japan, on Feb. 11. The ship remains in quarantine after a number of the 3,700 people on board were diagnosed with coronavirus.

Noel Celis / Getty Images

A boy wears a cardboard box on his head at the Shanghai Railway station in an effort to prevent contracting the coronavirus, Feb. 13.

Roman Pilipey / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock

A road is left deserted in Beijing amid fears of the coronavirus, Feb. 7.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Supporters cheer as President Donald Trump arrives for a "Keep America Great" rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Feb. 10.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders and his wife, Jane Sanders, walk together after greeting people outside of a polling station in Manchester, New Hampshire, Feb. 11.

Jim Bourg / Reuters

Democratic presidential candidate and former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg waves to the crowd with his husband Chasten at his New Hampshire primary night rally in Nashua, Feb. 11.

Matt Rourke / AP

Attendees listen to Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren speak during a campaign event in Concord, New Hampshire, Feb. 9.

Alberto Pezzali / AP

Children gather at Parliament Square in London protest against climate change, Feb. 14.

Gailan Haji / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock

Kurdish Peshmerga fighters show their skills during a graduation ceremony in Erbil, Iraq, Feb. 12.

Lillian Suwanrumpha / Getty Images

Forensics police inspect bullet holes inside the Terminal 21 shopping mall, where a mass shooting took place, in the Thai northeastern city of Nakhon Ratchasima, Feb. 10. A Thai soldier who killed at least 20 people and holed up in a mall overnight was shot dead by commandos, ending a near 17 hour ordeal which left dozens wounded and stunned the country.

Rungroj Yongrit / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock

Soldiers evacuate a hostage from a mass shooting scene at the Terminal 21 shopping mall in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand, Feb. 9.

Pablo Garcia / Getty Images

A baby is rescued along with 90 migrants in the Mediterranean sea off the Libyan coast, Feb. 9.

Ghaith Alsayed / AP

A Syrian government helicopter is shot by a missile in Idlib province, Syria, Feb. 11. Syrian rebels shot down the helicopter in the country's northwest where Syrian troops are on the offensive in the last rebel stronghold.

Aaref Watad / Getty Images

A Syrian child lies under a blanket in a makeshift tricycle as civilians flee the town of Atareb, Syria, Feb. 11.

Stringer / Reuters

Ryzhik, a who lost all four paws and got 3D-printed titanium prosthetics in 2019, is seen at the veterinarian clinic in Novosibirsk, Russia, Feb. 2.

A.M.P.A.S./Shutterstock

James Corden and Rebel Wilson present award while dressed as cats at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles, Feb 9.

Valerie Macon / Getty Images

(From left) South Korean screenwriter Han Jin-won, South Korean film director Bong Joon Ho, and producer Kwak Sin-ae pose with their engraved awards at the 92nd Oscars Governors Ball in Hollywood, Feb. 9.

Seth Wenig / AP

Siba, best in show winner of Westminster Kennel Club dog show, poses for a picture at the Empire State Building in New York City, Feb. 12.

Sam Panthaky / Getty Images

A Muslim bride takes a selfie during an 'All Religion Mass Wedding' ceremony in Ahmedabad, India, Feb. 8.

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

A model walks the runway for Christopher John Rogers during New York Fashion Week, Feb. 8.

Yasuyoshi Chiba / Getty Images

Spotted seals swim in a water tank at the Asahiyama zoo in Asahikawa, Japan, Feb. 7.

Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

A Supermoon rises above the Selimiye Mosque in Edirne, Turkey, Feb. 9. Supermoon is a full moon that almost coincides with the closest distance that the Moon reaches to Earth in its elliptic orbit, resulting in a larger-than-usual visible size of the lunar disk as seen from Earth.

