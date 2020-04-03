 Skip To Content
24 Of The Most Powerful Photos Of This Week

As the coronavirus pandemic escalates across the globe, images of despair and anxiety are rivaled only by scenes of perseverance, hope, and the human spirit.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Picture of Gabriel H. Sanchez Gabriel H. Sanchez Senior Photo Essay Editor

Posted on April 3, 2020, at 5:09 p.m. ET

Thomas Samson / Getty Images

A medical worker watches from a platform of the Gare d'Austerlitz train station in Paris through the window of a medical TGV high-speed train, before its departure to evacuate patients from the Paris region to other hospitals in western France on April 1.

Susana Vera / Reuters

Medical workers hug each other outside the emergency rooms at Severo Ochoa Hospital in Leganes, Spain, on March 26.

Miguel Medina / Getty Images

Protective masks bearing the names of medical staffers and nurses are pinned to a wall at an operative field hospital in Lombardy, Italy, on April 2.

Bryan R. Smith / Getty Images

The USNS Comfort medical ship moves up the Hudson River past the Statue of Liberty in New York City on March 30.

Francisco Seco / AP

A doctor shows the lungs of COVID-19 patient on a computer screen at the CHC MontLégia hospital in Liège, Belgium, on March 27.

Guy Prives / Getty Images

Medical teams take test samples for the coronavirus from an ultra-Orthodox family at a drive-through site in Bnei Brak, Israel, on April 1.

Stringer . / Reuters

A worker sprays disinfectant on a vehicle carrying a coffin lined up to enter a cemetery in Guayaquil, Ecuador, on April 2.

Miguel Schincariol / Getty Images

An aerial view of the Vila Formosa cemetery during a burial in São Paulo, Brazil, on April 1.

Antonio Calanni / AP

Don Marcello Crotti, left, blesses coffins with Don Mario Carminati in the San Giuseppe church in Seriate, Italy, on March 28.

Emily Elconin / Reuters

Members of the Michigan National Guard set up hospital beds as the Detroit TCF convention center is converted into a field hospital on April 1.

Miguel Schincariol / Getty Images

An emergency makeshift field hospital is set up at Pacaembu Stadium in São Paulo, Brazil, on March 27.

Denis Doyle / Getty Images

Doctors, nurses, and hospital workers applaud outside Puerta de Hierro hospital in Madrid, Spain, on March 29.

Carl Recine / Reuters

A child at Westlands Primary School paints a poster in support of the NHS in Newcastle-under-Lyme, England, on April 2.

Jeenah Moon / Reuters

Gerald Bryson holds a protest sign at the Amazon building in the Staten Island borough of New York City on March 30.

Matias Delacroix / AP

A cashier works from behind a plastic curtain in Caracas, Venezuela, on March 29.

Arun Sankar / Getty Images

A police officer wearing a coronavirus-themed costume walks at a market to raise awareness about social distancing in Chennai, India, on April 2.

Philippe Lopez / Getty Images

French opera tenor Stephane Senechal performs from his window in Paris on March 26.

Michele Cattani / Getty Images

Malian voters greet each other without touching their hands in Bamako, Mali, on March 29.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Volunteers for nonprofit organization Martha's Table load bags of fresh produce to distribute to people in underserved communities in Washington, DC, on April 1.

Odd Andersen / Getty Images

Wedding dress and evening wear designer Friederike Jorzig adjusts a mannequin wearing a wedding dress with a matching protective mask in her Berlin store on March 31.

Olivier Douliery / Getty Images

A newly married couple exchange wedding rings in front of the home of a Virginia state marriage officiant in Arlington on April 1.

David Rogers / Getty Images

Local residents applaud as waste bins are collected by essential workers in Northampton, England, on March 30.

Christopher Furlong / Getty Images

Mountain goats roam the streets of Llandudno, Wales, on March 31. The goats normally live on the rocky Great Orme and are occasional visitors to the seaside town, but a local councilor told the BBC that the herd was drawn this time by the lack of people and tourists due to the COVID-19 outbreak and quarantine measures.

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Window lights are illuminated in the shape of a heart at the InterContinental San Francisco Hotel on April 1.


