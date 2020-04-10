 Skip To Content
27 Of The Most Powerful Photos Of This Week

As emergency and heath care professionals work tirelessly to save lives on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic, communities around the globe are navigating a new normal of life under lockdown.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Posted on April 10, 2020, at 4:33 p.m. ET

Emanuele Cremaschi / Getty Images

An Italian Army officer adjusts a pair of protective goggles as he prepares to decontaminate at the Istituto Palazzolo nursing home in Torre Boldone, Italy, on April 9.

Flavio Lo Scalzo / Reuters

A medical staff member is seen next to a patient suffering from COVID-19 in the intensive care unit at the Circolo hospital in Varese, Italy, on April 9.

Bernat Armangue / AP

Anxela Iglesias disinfects face masks in Madrid, Spain, on April 8. A network of local volunteers are preparing makeshift face masks to distribute to among medical staff and local associations.

John Moore / Getty Images

Paramedic Patricia Rodriguez fills out reports on a laptop after her 12-hour shift in Yonkers, New York, on April 6.

Athit Perawongmetha / Reuters

Nurses hold newborn babies wearing protective face shields at the Praram 9 hospital in Bangkok, Thailand, on April 9.

Yasuyoshi Chiba / Getty Images

Volunteers from Sonko Rescue Team, an NGO privately funded by Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, fumigate a street to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Nairobi, Kenya, on April 6.

Matt York / AP

Parks employee Ron Ackerman closes a basketball court in Tempe, Arizona, on April 3.

Amit Dave / Reuters

A man reacts as a doctor takes a swab from him to test for the coronavirus at a residential area in Ahmedabad, India, on April 8.

Angela Weiss / Getty Images

Members of the Orthodox Jewish community gather in Brooklyn, New York, as the Passover holiday starts on April 8.

Getty Images

A relative of a victim of COVID-19 cries next to the casket that is being transported in Guayaquil, Ecuador, on April 4.

Hector Retamal / Getty Images

Medical staff from Jilin Province (center) hug nurses from Wuhan after working together during the coronavirus outbreak during a ceremony before leaving Wuhan on April 8.

Mladen Antonov / Getty Images

Dogs fight in a crowded enclosure at a shelter for stray dogs on the outskirts of Bangkok on April 6. Donations of food and money have dramatically decreased since the outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, leaving the some 1,500 dogs being housed in the shelter with little food to survive on.

Tauseef Mustafa / Getty Images

Local residents start a fight with a municipal worker (center) after accusing him not to have sanitized their house properly in Srinagar on April 8.

Rodrigo Abd / AP

Policemen detain a man for violating the curfew declared by the government amid coronavirus concerns in El Callao, Peru, on April 8.

Getty Images

An abandoned corpse wrapped in plastic and covered with cardboard lies on the sidewalk in Guayaquil, Ecuador, on April 6.

Joshua Roberts / Reuters

President Donald Trump reacts to a question during the daily coronavirus task force briefing at the White House in Washington, DC, on April 4.

Scott Olson / Getty Images

A polling official passes out hand sanitizer to voters entering a polling place at Riverside University High School in Milwaukee on April 7. Voters waited in line about two hours at the school, one of the few polling places open in the city after most were consolidated due to a shortage of poll workers fearful of contracting COVID-19.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Miguel Diaz, who works for the City of Hialeah, Florida, hands out unemployment applications to people in their vehicles on April 8.

Carl Court / Getty Images

People wearing face masks walk to work in Tokyo on April 7.

Kirsty Wigglesworth / AP

An image of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and quotes from her historic television broadcast commenting on the coronavirus pandemic are displayed on a big screen at Piccadilly Circus in London on April 9.

Noel Celis / Getty Images

A vendor hands food to a customer over a barricade separating a residential compound in Wuhan, China, on April 6.

Ina Fassbender / Getty Images

An aerial view shows cinema goers sitting in their cars parked at a drive-in cinema in Marl, Germany, on April 6, one of the few entertainments still allowed due to the spread of the coronavirus.

Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images

Workers at BrewDog brewery pack hands sanitizer being produced at the plant in Ellon, Scotland, on April 3. Scotland based brewery BrewDog have adapted their production to develop and produce hand sanitizer to donate to various charities across the UK, as well as the NHS working throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Lucy Nicholson / Reuters

Lily Haines (left) celebrates her sixteenth birthday on her apartment balcony, watching her friends drive by with signs and balloons, as her mom, Suzanne Haines, takes photos in Los Angeles on April 8.

Xavi Torrent / Getty Images

Healthcare workers applaud in tribute to all those who are working in the fight against the coronavirus in Barcelona on April 8.

Lee Smith / Reuters

Lilly Davenport poses for her dad infront of a mural in tribute to the NHS in Pontefract, Britain, on April 4.

Eric Lutzens / Getty Images

A bald eagle sits near its nest while the super pink moon rises in the distance at Chatfield State Park in Littleton, Colorado, on April 7.


