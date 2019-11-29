 Skip To Content
Here Are The Most Powerful Photos Of The Decade

This past decade saw mass political upheaval, breakthroughs in science and technology, a rise in gun violence across the country, and a slew of natural disasters that have forever shaped our planet as we know it. These are some of the most striking and memorable pictures from this past decade.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Picture of Gabriel H. Sanchez Gabriel H. Sanchez BuzzFeed News Photo Essay Editor

Posted on November 29, 2019, at 8:58 a.m. ET

BuzzFeed News combed through thousands of pictures from this past decade, paring down to a handful for each year that best represent the ethos and events that shaped the world as we know it today. While this list could not include every major world event of the last decade, we attempted to collect images that were singularly powerful and spoke to larger social shifts. Here are the most powerful photos from the 2010s.

The White House / Getty Images

President Obama, Vice President Biden, Secretary of State Clinton, and members of the national security team receive an update on the mission against Osama bin Laden in the Situation Room of the White House, May 1, 2011.

Michael Appleton / The New York Time

Firefighters react in Times Square after President Barack Obama announced that the United States had killed Osama bin Laden, in New York, May 1, 2011.

Scott Olson / Getty Images

Marines prepare to carry the body of Cpl. Jorge Villarreal of San Antonio, Texas, with India Battery, 3rd Battalion, 12th Marine Regiment to a medevac helicopter near Forward Operating Base Zeebrugge on Oct. 17, 2010, in Kajaki, Afghanistan. Villarreal was killed on the patrol after stepping on an improvised explosive device.

Handout / Getty Images

Destroyed houses after an earthquake on Jan. 13, 2010, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

Amr Dalsh / Reuters

Anti-government protesters celebrate inside Tahrir Square after the announcement of Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak's resignation in Cairo, on Feb. 11, 2011.

Chris Hondros / Getty Images

A rebel fighter celebrates as his comrades fire a rocket barrage toward the positions of troops loyal to Libyan ruler Muammar Gaddafi on April 14, 2011, west of Ajdabiya, Libya.

Spencer Platt / Getty Images

A large gathering of protesters affiliated with the Occupy Wall Street movement attend a rally in Union Square on Nov. 17, 2011.

Bloomberg / Getty Images

Smoke billows from controlled oil burns near the site of the BP Deepwater Horizon oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Louisiana, on June 19, 2010.

Reuters

A wave approaches Miyako City, Japan, from the Heigawa estuary in Iwate Prefecture after a magnitude 8.9 earthquake struck the area on March 11, 2011.

Mario Tama / Getty Images

Waves break around an amusement park destroyed by Hurricane Sandy on Oct. 31, 2012, in Seaside Heights, New Jersey.

Aaron Fuhrman / Getty Images

A person surveys damage one day after a tornado tore through Joplin, Missouri, on May 23, 2011.

Universal History Archive / Universal Images Group via Getty

The first color 360-degree panorama of Mars from NASA's Curiosity rover, Aug. 12, 2012.

Rick Wilking / Reuters

A woman kneels at the memorial for victims of a movie theater shooting in Aurora, Colorado, on July 25, 2012.

Handout / Reuters

The Space Shuttle Discovery, mounted atop a NASA 747 Shuttle Carrier Aircraft, flies over the Washington, DC, skyline on April 17, 2012. Discovery, the first orbiter retired from NASA's shuttle fleet, completed 39 missions, spent 365 days in space, orbited the Earth 5,830 times, and traveled 148,221,675 miles.

The White House / Getty Images

President Barack Obama sits on the famed Rosa Parks bus at the Henry Ford Museum following an event on April 18, 2012, in Dearborn, Michigan.

Mary Altaffer / AP

United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, left, applauds as the members of the "Malala Day" Youth Assembly wish Malala Yousafzai (center) a happy birthday, on July 12, 2013, at the UN headquarters in New York City.

Afp Contributor / Getty Images

Survivors of Typhoon Haiyan march a religious procession in Tolosa on the eastern Philippine island of Leyte on Nov. 18, 2013, over one week after the storm devastated the area.

John Tlumacki / AP

Bill Iffrig, 78, who was knocked to the ground after a second explosion at the Boston Marathon, is surrounded by police rushing to the scene on April 15, 2013.

Afp / Getty Images

The Westgate Mall in Nairobi after the deadly siege by Islamist militants on Sept. 21, 2013.

Osman Orsal / Reuters

A Turkish riot police officer uses tear gas on people protesting the destruction of trees in a park, in Taksim Square, Istanbul, on May 28, 2013.

Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images

Anti-government protesters clash with police in Kyiv, Ukraine, despite a truce between the Ukrainian president and opposition leaders on Feb. 20, 2014. After several weeks of calm, violence flared between police and anti-government protesters, who called for the ouster of President Viktor Yanukovych over corruption and an abandoned trade agreement with the European Union.

Sabah Arar / Getty Images

Fully veiled Iraqi women in Baghdad flash the sign for victory with their ink-stained fingers after casting their vote in Iraq's first parliamentary election since US troops withdrew, on April 30, 2014.

Robert Cohen / AP

A demonstrator throws back a tear gas container after tactical officers worked to break up a group of bystanders in St. Louis, on Aug. 13, 2014. Several nights of unrest erupted in a St. Louis suburb where an unarmed black teenager was killed by police.

John Moore / Getty Images

Omu Fahnbulleh stands over her husband Ibrahim after he staggered and fell, knocking him unconscious in an Ebola ward on Aug. 15, 2014, in Monrovia, Liberia.

Mark Ralston / Getty Images

Marina owner Mitzi Richards carries her granddaughter as they walk on their boat dock at the dried up lake bed of Huntington Lake, California on Sept. 23, 2014. At the time of this picture, California was in the grip of its third year of severe drought, the worst in decades.

Nilufer Demir / AP

A paramilitary police officer investigates the scene before carrying the body of Syrian 3-year-old Aylan Kurdi from the shore, near the beach resort of Bodrum, Turkey, on Sept. 2, 2015.

Christopher Furlong / Getty Images

Demonstrators make their way along Boulevard Voltaire in a unity rally on Jan. 11, 2015, in Paris, following terrorist attacks in Paris, France. The attacks began at the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo, killing 12, and ended with sieges at a printing company in Dammartin-en-Goële and a Kosher supermarket in Paris with four hostages and three suspects being killed.

Dominique Faget / Getty Images

People run after hearing explosions and gunshots near Place de la République Square in Paris on Nov. 13, 2015. The terrorists killed 138 people in a coordinated attack in the city.

Sameer Al-doumy / Getty Images

A Syrian gamer plays Pokémon Go on his mobile phone amid the rubble in the besieged rebel-controlled town of Douma on July 23, 2016.

Daniella Zalcman

Riders from the Standing Rock, Rosebud, and Lower Brule Lakota reservations come together on horseback to push back a police line that had formed between a group of protesters and the entrance to the Dakota Access Pipeline construction site on Aug. 17, 2016.

Jonathan Ernst / Reuters

President Barack Obama participates in a march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, on March 7, 2015. Also pictured are first lady Michelle Obama, Rep. John Lewis, former first lady Laura Bush and former president George W. Bush. The event came on the 50th anniversary of the 'Bloody Sunday' march at the bridge, where police and state troopers beat and used tear gas against peaceful marchers who were advocating against racial discrimination at the voting booth.

Jason Miczek / Reuters

The Confederate battle flag is permanently removed from the South Carolina statehouse grounds during a ceremony in Columbia on July, 10, 2015.

Alex Wong / Getty Images

Same-sex marriage supporters rejoice outside the Supreme Court in Washington, DC, after the high court ruled that same-sex couples have the right to marry in all 50 states, on June 26, 2015,

Mark Wallheiser / Getty Images

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump greets supporters after his rally at Ladd-Peebles Stadium on August 21, 2015, in Mobile, Alabama.

Jonathan Bachman / Reuters

Ieshia Evans is detained by law enforcement as she protests the shooting death of Alton Sterling near the headquarters of the Baton Rouge Police Department in Louisiana, on July 9, 2016.

Rick Wilking / Reuters

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump listens as Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton answers a question from the audience during their presidential town hall debate in St. Louis on Oct. 9, 2016.

Adam Fenster / Reuters

The grave of women's suffrage leader Susan B. Anthony is covered with "I Voted" stickers left by voters in the U. presidential election, at Mount Hope Cemetery in Rochester, New York, on Nov. 8, 2016.

Pool / Getty Images

A boy listens as President Barack Obama speaks at the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation's 46th Annual Legislative Conference Phoenix Awards Dinner on Sept. 17 2016, in Washington, DC.

Pool New / Reuters

Ground personnel help US astronaut Scott Kelly to get out of a Soyuz capsule shortly after landing near the town of Dzhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, on March 2, 2016.

Ronaldo Schemidt / Getty Images

A demonstrator catches fire during clashes with riot police within a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas on May 3, 2017.

Maad Al-zikry / AP

In this March 22, 2016, photo, Udai Faisal, an infant suffering from acute malnutrition, who died on March 24, is hospitalized at Al-Sabeen Hospital in Sanaa, Yemen.

Afp Contributor / Getty Images

Swedish MEP Linnéa Engström sits behind a placard placed on her desk that reads "#MeToo" during a debate about combating sexual harassment and abuse in the EU at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, on Oct. 25, 2017.

Mario Tama / Getty Images

Protesters walk during the Women's March in Washington, DC, on Jan. 21, 2017, in Washington, DC.

Michael Zagaris / Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers kneel and stand together during the national anthem prior to the game against the Indianapolis Colts on Oct. 8, 2017, in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Nurphoto / Getty Images

Neo-Nazis, alt-right, and white supremacist prostesters encircle counterprotesters at the base of a statue of Thomas Jefferson after marching through the University of Virginia campus with torches in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Aug. 11, 2017.

Brian Blanco / Getty Images

A man wearing a shirt with swastikas on it is punched by an unidentified member of the crowd near the site of a planned speech by white nationalist Richard Spencer at the University of Florida campus on Oct. 19, 2017, in Gainesville, Florida.

David Becker / Getty Images

People run from the Route 91 Harvest country music festival after a shooter opened fire on the crowd on Oct. 1, 2017, in Las Vegas, where 58 people died and hundreds more were injured.

Kevin Mazur

Ariana Grande wipes away a tear as she performs onstage during the One Love Manchester Benefit Concert on June 4, 2017, in Manchester, England, following a terrorist bombing at one of her performances that killed 22 people.

Shutterstock

As dawn breaks, flames continue to leap from windows of the Grenfell Tower in London as over 200 firefighters fight the blaze on June 14, 2017.

Lucas Jackson / Reuters

Indian model Reshma Quereshi has makeup applied before walking to present Indian designer Archana Kochhar's Spring/Summer 2017 collections during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 8, 2016.

Roger Kisby for BuzzFeed News

People in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, which calls itself Eclipseville, watch the total solar eclipse on Aug. 21, 2017.

Ricardo Arduengo / Getty Images

A man rides his bicycle through a damaged road in Toa Alta, Puerto Rico, on Sept. 24, 2017, following the passage of Hurricane Maria.

Andrea DiCenzo for BuzzFeed News

Mosul, Iraq, is left in ruins after three years of ISIS rule and war, on July 14, 2017.

Ammar Abdullah / Reuters

A man carries the body of a dead child, after what rescue workers described as a suspected gas attack in the town of Khan Sheikhoun, Syria, on April 4, 2017.

Hannah Mckay / Reuters

An exhausted Rohingya refugee cries for help to other refugees as they continue their way after crossing from Myanmar into Palang Khali, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, on Nov. 2, 2017.

Stephanie Keith / Reuters

A sign saying "My family is detained at JFK" hangs in the window of a closed bodega during a Yemeni protest against President Donald Trump's travel ban, in Brooklyn on Feb. 2, 2017.

Luc Forsyth for BuzzFeed News

Migrants ride La Bestia, the infamous cargo train that carries them north through Mexico, as they make their way to the US–Mexico border on March 30, 2018.

John Moore / Getty Images

A 2-year-old Honduran asylum-seeker cries as her mother is searched and detained near the US–Mexico border on June 12, 2018, in McAllen, Texas.

Lucas Jackson / Reuters

Asylum-seekers from Central America wait inside of an enclosure, where they are being held by US Customs and Border Protection, after crossing the border between Mexico and the United States illegally and turning themselves in to request asylum, in El Paso, Texas, on March 29, 2019.

Pau Barrena / Getty Images

Members of the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue a woman in the Mediterranean open sea about 85 miles off the Libyan coast on July 17, 2018. The woman was found drifting on a deflated dinghy next to the bodies of a boy and another woman off the Libyan coast.

Zach Gibson / Getty Images

FealGood Foundation cofounder John Feal hugs former Daily Show Host Jon Stewart during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on reauthorization of the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund on June 11, 2019, in Washington, DC.

Handout / Getty Images

A Tesla roadster launched from the Falcon Heavy rocket with a dummy driver named "Starman" heads towards Mars on Feb. 8, 2018.

Win Mcnamee / Getty Images

Christine Blasey Ford is sworn in before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Sept. 27, 2018, in Washington, DC. Ford testified that Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh had sexually assaulting her during a party in 1982 when they were high school students in suburban Maryland.

Shannon Stapleton / Reuters

Film producer Harvey Weinstein arrives at Manhattan Criminal Court on May 25, 2018, after being charged with sexual assault.

J. Scott Applewhite / AP

Members of Congress cheer after President Donald Trump acknowledges more women in Congress during his State of the Union address on Feb. 5, 2019, in Washington, DC.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Tears roll down the face of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Emma González as she observes 6 minutes and 20 seconds of silence while addressing the March for Our Lives rally on March 24, 2018, in Washington, DC. Hundreds of thousands of demonstrators, including students, teachers, and parents gathered in Washington, DC, for the anti-gun violence rally organized by survivors of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.

Jose Luis Gonzalez / Reuters

Antonio Basco, whose wife Margie Reckard was killed during a shooting at a Walmart store, is comforted by a woman next to a white wooden cross bearing the name of his late wife, at a memorial for the victims of the shooting in El Paso, Texas, on Aug. 15, 2019.

Bloomberg / Getty Images

Fallen debris from the burned-out roof structure sits near the high altar inside the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris on April 16, 2019.

Anthony Kwan / Getty Images

Protesters stand off against police during a clash at an anti-government rally in Hong Kong's Tsuen Wan district on Aug. 25, 2019.

Leon Neal / Getty Images

Pro-EU and pro-Brexit protesters in London discuss the vote and ongoing political processes as they demonstrate near to the Houses of Parliament on Jan. 29, 2019.

Jonathan Ernst / Reuters

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky listens during a bilateral meeting with President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City on Sept. 25, 2019.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi greet President Donald Trump just ahead of the State of the Union address on Feb. 5, 2019, in Washington, DC.

Alex Wong / Getty Images

Fridays for Future founder Greta Thunberg (left), and cofounder of This Is Zero Hour Jamie Margolin testify on the climate crisis before lawmakers in Washington, DC, on Sept. 18, 2019.

Josh Edelson / Getty Images

A neighborhood in Paradise, California, is left in ashes following a deadly wildfire on Nov. 15, 2018.

Sean Gallup / Getty Images

Melting ice forms a lake on free-floating ice jammed into the Ilulissat Icefjord during unseasonably warm weather on July 30, 2019, near Ilulissat, Greenland.

Christina Koch / NASA

The Soyuz MS-15 spacecraft ascends into space after its launch from Kazakhstan, with NASA astronaut Jessica Meir, Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Skripochka, and spaceflight participant Hazzaa Ali Almansoori of the United Arab Emirates on board, as seen from the International Space Station on Sept. 25, 2019.



