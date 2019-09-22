 Skip To Content
26 Of The Most Iconic Pictures From Emmy History

A look back at the funny, the emotional, and the triumphant moments from through Emmy Award history.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Posted on September 22, 2019, at 9:52 a.m. ET

Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

Mary Tyler Moore is kissed by co-stars after receiving the Emmy Award for The Dick Van Dyke Show in 1965.

Fpg / Getty Images

Lucille Ball wins the award for Best Comedian at the Emmy Awards on Feb. 5, 1953. Her show I Love Lucy had won the award for Best Situation Comedy.

Getty Images

Left: Jo Anne Worley, standing, Ruth Buzzi, left, Goldie Hawn, center, and Judy Carne share a laugh at the after party of the Emmy Awards, 1968. Right: Peter Ustinov, right, and Big Bird at the Emmy Awards on June, 7 1970.

Cbs Photo Archive / Getty Images

Lassie the collie dog performs a trick at the Emmys on April 15, 1958.

Abc Photo Archives / Getty Images

The 22nd Annual Emmy Awards is broadcasted from Carnegie Hall in New York City on June 7, 1970.

Fotos International / Getty Images

Cher and her husband Gregg Allman attend the Emmy Awards, where Cher's television show, The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour, received a nomination for Outstanding Music or Variety Series on May 19, 1975.

Images Press / Getty Images

Penny Marshall attends the 31st Annual Emmy Awards in 1979.

Frank Edwards / Getty Images

Actor Gary Coleman is photographed by the press as he attends the Emmy Awards in 1979.

Getty Images

Left: Joan Collins during the 39th Annual Emmy Awards on Sept. 20, 1987. Right: Oprah Winfrey holding up her award in 1987.

Fotos International / Getty Images

Danica McKellar of The Wonder Years arrives at the 42nd Annual Emmy Awards, where the series was nominated in 1990.

Jim Smeal / Getty Images

From left, Jason Priestley, Shannen Doherty, and Luke Perry on Aug. 25, 1991.

Ron Galella / Getty Images

Jay Leno arrives at the Emmys on Sept. 18, 1993.

Jeff Haynes / AFP / Getty Images

Richard Frank, left, President of the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences and five time Emmy award winner Betty White announce the five nominations for "Outstanding Drama Series" on July 20, 1995.

Bob Riha Jr / Getty Images

The cast of Frasier pause for a group hug backstage at the 50th Annual Emmy Awards on Sept. 13, 1998.

Nbc / Getty Images

The stage during the 50th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Sept. 13, 1998.

Mathew Imaging / FilmMagic

Ben Affleck watches Jennifer Garner, on screen, from backstage on Sept. 11, 2005.

Michael Caulfield Archive / WireImage

Donald Trump, left, and Megan Mullally perform the Green Acres theme song at the Emmys on Sept. 18, 2005.

Frank Micelotta Archive / Getty Images

From left, Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall, and Kristin Davis of Sex in the City at the Emmy Awards in 1999.

John Shearer / WireImage

From left, Jon Stewart, Steve Carell and Stephen Colbert during the 59th Emmy Awards on Sept. 16, 2007.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Tina Fey, left, and Amy Poehler crawl onstage during the 65th Emmy Awards on Sept. 22, 2013.

Michael Tran / FilmMagic

Bryan Cranston, left, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus share a kiss onstage during the 66th Emmy Awards on Aug. 25, 2014.

Randy Holmes / Walt Disney Television via Getty

Jimmy Kimmel, left, and James Corden play a special Emmys edition of Carpool Karaoke on Sept. 18, 2016.

Christopher Polk / Getty Images

Sandra Oh arrives to the 70th Emmy Awards with her mom, Young-nam Oh, on Sept. 17, 2018.

Nbc / Getty Images

Hosts Colin Jost, left, and Michael Che during the 70th Annual Emmy Awards on Sept. 17, 2018.


