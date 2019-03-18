These Pictures Show The Historic Flooding That Has Devastated The Midwest
At least three people have died and hundreds have been forced to evacuate as historic flooding grips the midwest.
Melting snow and torrential rainfall has caused flooding along rivers in the Midwest, leaving three dead and forcing the evacuation of hundreds more. Floodwaters have surpassed historic levels in at least 17 locations across the region.
On Thursday, a 50-year-old Nebraska man was swept away by flood waters as he attempted to rescue a person trapped in their car, according to state emergency management officials. In Iowa, a 55-year-old man drowned after being overcome by the rising waters in Riverton, according to the Fremont County Sheriff's Office. At the Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska, the rising Missouri River has forced the evacuation of the all non-essential personnel and their families.
These pictures show the communities left devastated by these historic floods.
