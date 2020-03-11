 Skip To Content
These Pictures Show How Life Goes On Despite The Coronavirus Outbreak

From the "Wuhan shake" to an increased focus on hand-washing, communities across the globe are taking precautions to protect themselves against the coronavirus outbreak.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Posted on March 11, 2020, at 12:49 p.m. ET

As the number of COVID-19 cases around the world soars to over 120,000, with more than 4,300 deaths on record, communities in affected countries are taking precautions to protect themselves from infection.

"Social distancing" and hygienic measures such as washing hands frequently and thoroughly are helping to curb the spread of disease, while schools and business across the globe are shifting from in-person meetings to telecommunicating. In regions hit hardest by the coronavirus, such as Italy and Wuhan, China, strict lockdowns measures have been enacted to help mitigate the spread of the virus. Handshakes and hugs have been replaced by elbow bumps and "Wuhan shakes," and face masks have become ubiquitous despite their noted lack of effectiveness in protecting against the coronavirus.

These pictures show how people around the globe are carrying on with their day-to-day lives amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Tomohiro Ohsumi / Getty Images

Pedestrians wearing face masks walk through a shopping district in Osaka, Japan, on March 10.

Guglielmo Mangiapane / Reuters

People greet each other in Rome using their feet to avoid contact, known as the "Wuhan shake," after a decree ordered for the whole of Italy to be on lockdown in an unprecedented move aimed at containing the coronavirus, March 10.

Alberto Pizzoli / Getty Images

A cook rides a bicycle across a deserted Campo De' Fiori square in downtown Rome on March 10.

Sopa Images / Getty Images

People take selfies at Sensō-ji, an ancient Buddhist temple in Tokyo, on March 10.

Hector Retamal / Getty Images

A woman wearing a face mask holds a child while visiting Disneytown in Shanghai on March 10, one day after the park reopened.

Bloomberg / Getty Images

A sign reads "Max 4 people" on the entrance door of a bar in Milan, Italy, on March 10.

John Minchillo / AP

A self-quarantined resident who claims to have tested positive for COVID-19 listens beside his window as volunteers perform a Purim reading in New Rochelle, New York, on March 9.

Stefan Rousseau / AP

A member of staff at London Bridge station undertakes enhanced cleaning procedures on March 10.

Bloomberg / Getty Images

A commuter wears a mask while riding a subway train in New York City on March 9.

Ezra Acayan / Getty Images

A flight attendant is seen wearing a face mask and gloves while demonstrating safety procedures aboard an AirAsia flight bound for Manila, Philippines, at Incheon International Airport in South Korea on March 10.

Jung Yeon-je / Getty Images

A woman's phone shows emergency alert text messages announcing locations that confirmed COVID-19 patients have visited in Seoul on March 10.

Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

People wear medical masks and gloves as a precaution against coronavirus in Tehran, Iran, on March 10.

Oscar Del Pozo / Getty Images

A vendor sits behind a plastic sheet surrounding the store's register in Madrid, Spain, on March 10.

Greg Baker / Getty Images

A vendor and customer wear face masks as a preventive measure against the coronavirus at a fruit and vegetable store in Beijing on March 10.

China News Service / China News Service via Getty Ima

A customer wearing face mask buys pork at a supermarket in Taiyuan, China, on March 10.

Stringer / Getty Images

A discharged COVID-19 patient leaves the Wuchang Fang Cang makeshift hospital, which is the latest temporary hospital being shut down in Wuhan, China, on March 10. As the number of Coronavirus patients drops, the city has closed 14 temporary hospitals.

Asif Hassan / Getty Images

A family wearing face masks sits in an auto-rickshaw in Karachi, Pakistan, on March 10.

Himanshu Sharma / Getty Images

A tourist wears a face mask while celebrating Holi in Pushkar, India, on March 10.

Lauren Decicca / Getty Images

A group of children walk through a "sanitizing gate" at the EmQuartier Mall in Bangkok, Thailand, on March 11.

Simon Cooper - Pa Images / Getty Images

People use hand sanitizer to keep their hands clean on Day 1 of the Cheltenham Festival at the Cheltenham Racecourse in Cheltenham, Pennsylvania, on March 10.

Abaca Press / Sipa USA via AP

A student studies at home while school closes for coronavirus outbreak in Turin, Italy, on March 10.

Abaca Press / Sipa USA via AP

A group of people take a selfie together in Codogno, Italy, on March 10.

Abaca Press / Sipa USA via AP

People visit a closed Colosseum in Rome on March 10.

Vincenzo Pinto / Getty Images

People walk past a street musician in downtown Rome on March 10.

Romeo Gacad / Getty Images

Commuter train staff at a Bangkok train station perform a dance before the distribution of free face masks and hand sanitizer on March 10.

Barcroft Media / Getty Images

A man buys face masks from a street vendor in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on March 9.

Sivaram V / Reuters

A group of students wait to buy tickets at a railway station in Kochi, India, on March 10.

Khalid Al Mousily / Reuters

Iraqi women wear protective face masks as they look at books at Mutanabbi Street in Baghdad, Iraq, on March 6.

Lillian Suwanrumpha / Getty Images

People wearing face masks while sitting on a public bus in Bangkok, Thailand, on March 10.


