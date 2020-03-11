These Pictures Show How Life Goes On Despite The Coronavirus Outbreak

As the number of COVID-19 cases around the world soars to over 120,000, with more than 4,300 deaths on record, communities in affected countries are taking precautions to protect themselves from infection.

"Social distancing" and hygienic measures such as washing hands frequently and thoroughly are helping to curb the spread of disease, while schools and business across the globe are shifting from in-person meetings to telecommunicating. In regions hit hardest by the coronavirus, such as Italy and Wuhan, China, strict lockdowns measures have been enacted to help mitigate the spread of the virus. Handshakes and hugs have been replaced by elbow bumps and "Wuhan shakes," and face masks have become ubiquitous despite their noted lack of effectiveness in protecting against the coronavirus.

These pictures show how people around the globe are carrying on with their day-to-day lives amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.