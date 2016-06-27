27 Pictures Of Badass Suffragists From American History

Mary Church Terrell (left) was a writer, teacher, and activist who was the daughter of two former slaves. Under the motto "Lifting As We Climb," Terrell signed the charter that established the National Association of Colored Women’s Clubs in 1909, a group that strongly advocated for women's suffrage among other rights. Sojourner Truth (right), a former slave and abolitionist herself, regularly toured the nation to deliver her powerful words on women's suffrage. At the 1851 Women's Convention in Akron, Ohio, she famously said, "If the first woman God ever made was strong enough to turn the world upside down all alone, these women together ought to be able to turn it back, and get it right side up again!"