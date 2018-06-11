BuzzFeed News

16 Disturbing Pictures From Inside North Korea's Anti-America Museum

"They are cannibals seeking pleasure in slaughter." —Kim Jong Un

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Posted on June 11, 2018, at 5:13 p.m. ET

North Korean visitors wait to enter the Sinchon Museum of American War Atrocities in Sinchon, south of Pyongyang.
Ed Jones / AFP / Getty Images

Today’s summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is unprecedented, delivering a long-term goal of North Korea's — a historic meeting of the two countries after decades of hostile rhetoric.

In North Korea, anti-American sentiment is sowed among its citizens at a young age and is a cornerstone of its national identity. Through state-sponsored television and in schools across North Korea, children are taught to despise the United States and to anticipate a conflict between the two nations, which in their belief will result in the inevitable destruction of the US.

One such vehicle for anti-American propaganda is the Sinchon Museum of American War Atrocities in Sinchon, North Korea. The museum chronicles in explicit detail the supposed events of the Sinchon Massacre of 1950, during which — according to the museum — South Korean and US forces are alleged to have systematically killed up to 35,000 civilians. This claim is disputed among NGOs and historians, who assert that while there were atrocities committed during the Korean War, there are no records of slaughter at this scale.

“The massacres committed by the US imperialist aggressors in Sinchon showed that they are cannibals seeking pleasure in slaughter," Kim said during a visit to the museum in 2014.

Visitors to the Sinchon Museum of American War Atrocities embark on a guided tour that features elaborate installations which depict acts of torture and violence being committed by the US and South Korean militaries. Paintings show graphic scenes of a mass murder, while North Koreans are often depicted as martyrs who stand bravely in the face of death. The museum tour culminates at the “revenge-pledging place,” where North Koreans are invited to express their hatred toward the US by shouting anti-American remarks.

These pictures capture some of the disturbing sights at the Sinchon Museum of American War Atrocities in North Korea.

Warning: graphic images.

North Korean visitors arrive at the Sinchon Museum of American War Atrocities.
Ed Jones / AFP / Getty Images

A museum guide speaks to visitors during a tour.
Ed Jones / AFP / Getty Images

North Korean visitors walk past an exhibit showing US soldiers torturing a North Korean man.
Ed Jones / AFP / Getty Images

North Korean visitors walk past a painting showing US soldiers burning a North Korean man alive.
Ed Jones / AFP / Getty Images

An exhibit in the museum depicts US soldiers watching a South Korean soldier killing a North Korean man.
Ed Jones / AFP / Getty Images

North Korean visitors walk past a painting of US soldiers torturing a North Korean man.
Ed Jones / AFP / Getty Images

A guide gestures to an exhibit on executed North Koreans.
Ed Jones / AFP / Getty Images

Visitors walk past an exhibit showing US soldiers driving a stake into the head of a North Korean woman.
Ed Jones / AFP / Getty Images

A museum guide discusses a painting of US soldiers preparing to kill a group of North Koreans.
Ed Jones / AFP / Getty Images

Visitors walk past an exhibit of US soldiers torturing a North Korean woman tied to a tree.
Ed Jones / AFP / Getty Images

North Korean visitors leave the Sinchon Museum of American War Atrocities.
Ed Jones / AFP / Getty Images

Soldiers from North Korea&#x27;s Korean People&#x27;s Army make their way to the &quot;revenge-pledging place&quot; after visiting the Sinchon Museum of American War Atrocities.
Ed Jones / AFP / Getty Images

A sign directs visitors to the &quot;revenge-pledging place&quot; at the Sinchon Museum of American War Atrocities.
Ed Jones / AFP / Getty Images

North Korean visitors shout anti-American slogans at the &quot;revenge-pledging place&quot; after visiting the Sinchon Museum of American War Atrocities.
Ed Jones / AFP / Getty Images

Visitors leave the &quot;revenge-pledging place&quot; after ceremonially denouncing the US.
Ed Jones / AFP / Getty Images

