21 Pictures That Show Just How Crazy Halloween Is For Adults When the kiddies are tucked in is when the party really begins. Twitter

Facebook

Copy

Rick Majewski Three men dressed as stormtroopers wear matching “PUMP!” briefs.

Every year on Halloween — when the trick-or-treating is over and the children are tucked warmly into their beds — that's when the real party starts. In Chicago, scores of costumed partygoers flood the streets in search of a strong drink and a good time. Since 2005, photographer Rick Majewski has been there to capture all of the excitement, all while dressed as the iconic '30s press photographer Weegee. His ongoing project, Weegee Halloween, compiles his most bizarre pictures of the costumes, naughtiness, and ruckus that characterizes Halloween.

Anastasia Page Rick Majewski dressed as Weegee.

Here, Majewski shares with BuzzFeed News a selection of photos from this project and how it came to be. Weegee Halloween is a photo series about the holiday of Halloween, marked by a mixture of humor, creativity, sexuality, horror, and booze. Styled after the work of photojournalists during the golden age of newspapers, the series is shot on black-and-white film with vintage cameras and the help of a flash. I've shot everything from weddings to protests, and I always try to have a camera on me. I started this series when I was a photography student at Mesa Community College in Arizona. I thought it would be a fun costume to dress up in a suit, wear a fedora with a card labeled “PRESS,” then run around with an old camera, photographing other people in their costumes and using real film. From there, I just continued doing it — year after year, every Halloween. It was a project I was always working on with no real end date.



ADVERTISEMENT

Rick Majewski What some lovers' nights looks like after barhopping on Halloween.

Weegee’s real name was Arthur Fellig. He was a press photographer in New York City in the 1930s to 1940s. He was the first photographer to have a police scanner in his car, which allowed him to beat the police to the crime scenes. People said he was able to predict where a crime would happen, so he got the nickname after a Ouija board, but he misspelled Ouija as “Weegee.”

One thing I have learned from this project is how a photographer from the past had to be a technical master at what they did. When shooting with film, you have to wait and see if you got the shot, whereas with digital, the second after taking the photo, you can look at the screen to verify. Also, there is less room for error with film. If the exposure is off by too much, the negative is unusable. Focusing these old cameras in low light is very difficult. Usually, I set the camera at a certain distance and let my subjects walk into range.

Rick Majewski A group outside the nightclub Berlin in Boystown.

My favorite image is of the three stormtroopers in matching “PUMP!” briefs. But I will always love the shots that were candid, that I took on a fly. When those come out, well-exposed and in focus, it makes the series worthwhile.

Halloween, compared to other holidays, is unique. It is the one holiday when people dress up as something other than themselves and party throughout the night. I am going to continue this project for as long as I can. Even if they stop making film in the future, I will switch to digital. The great thing about this series is that I can go to any city and work on it. I just need to find that one street where everyone is in costume and having a good time — preferably with enough ambient light so I can focus my camera.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rick Majewski Two women dressed as blind mice walk home from the bar scene in Wrigleyville, Chicago.

Rick Majewski A costumed demon with long blond pigtails smokes a cigarette.

Rick Majewski Cupid with a cigar-smoking teddy bear.

Rick Majewski A live-action, human-scale beer pong game in Wrigleyville, Chicago.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rick Majewski Voodoo priests in Boystown, Chicago.

Rick Majewski Hello Kitty gets help walking down the sidewalk.

Rick Majewski Creepy costumed clowns with balloons and a doll.

Rick Majewski Sexy Batman ready for the night in Boystown in Chicago.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rick Majewski Costumed patrons outside a bar in Boystown on Halloween night.

Rick Majewski A Donald Trump costume in Boystown. "How do you feel about Ben Carson being ahead of you in the polls?" "Fuck that guy!"

Rick Majewski Costumed patrons outside at a bar in Boystown.

Rick Majewski Geometric bunny masks, plaid, and suspenders complete the costumes for these two.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rick Majewski A man with a prosthetic penis on his chest gives the middle finger.

Rick Majewski Two people dressed as skeletons in Boystown.

Rick Majewski A crew from the Batman universe make their way to the party.

Rick Majewski From left: Toad, Mario, and Luigi, all characters from the Mario Bros. series, in a doorway during a snow flurry on Halloween night.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rick Majewski A couple make out on a newsstand as their friends watch in Boystown.

Rick Majewski Two partygoers leave the nightclub Berlin in costume on a cold Nov. 1.

To see more of Rick Majewski's work, visit his website at rickmajewski.com.