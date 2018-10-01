BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

These Aerial Pictures Show The Horrible Destruction In The Wake Of The Indonesia Tsunami

world / jpg

These Aerial Pictures Show The Horrible Destruction In The Wake Of The Indonesia Tsunami

More than 1,200 people have been killed after a magnitude 7.5 earthquake struck Indonesia and triggered a massive 10-foot tsunami.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Headshot of Gabriel H. Sanchez

Gabriel H. Sanchez

BuzzFeed News Photo Essay Editor

Last updated on October 2, 2018, at 5:36 a.m. ET

Posted on October 1, 2018, at 3:24 p.m. ET

Jewel Samad / AFP / Getty Images

On Friday, a powerful 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck the island of Sulawesi in Indonesia, triggering a massive 10-foot tsunami that devastated the region and left more than 1,200 people dead.

In Palu, the capital of Central Sulawesi, the devastation is far-reaching — boats larger than buildings have washed ashore, landslides have blocked vital roadways, and across the area, families are left to dig through the rubble for missing loved ones.

“While we still don’t know the full scale of the crisis yet,” Save the Children’s program implementation director, Tom Howells, said in a statement. “We know it is immense, with catastrophic damage occurring in a number of areas.” As the death toll rises, officials are hoping to curb the spread of disease by burying the bodies in mass graves.

These pictures, taken from the air above the towns of Palu and Donggala, show the widespread devastation of the tsunami’s aftermath.

Antara Foto Agency / Reuters
Antara Foto Agency / Reuters
Jewel Samad / AFP / Getty Images
Jewel Samad / AFP / Getty Images
Jewel Samad / AFP / Getty Images
Jewel Samad / AFP / Getty Images
Jewel Samad / AFP / Getty Images
Jewel Samad / AFP / Getty Images
Jewel Samad / AFP / Getty Images
Jewel Samad / AFP / Getty Images


Support our journalism

Help BuzzFeed News reporters expose injustices and keep quality news free.

Contribute
ADVERTISEMENT