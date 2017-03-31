10 Incredible Photo Stories You Absolutely Can’t Miss
Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the web.
It’s amazing the parade of talent that showed up to our SXSW photo booth. It's also amazing the level of patience and creativity that photographer William Callan brought to the booth — 67 portraits in a single space is not for the faint of heart, but the results are super fun.
—Kate Bubacz, senior photo editor, BuzzFeed News
Time does a great job presenting some of the NASA Apollo outtakes in this post, looking at why the images were excluded in favor of the more famous counterparts. In some ways I like the these better, the fuckups and one-offs and not-quites — the imperfections make the intangibility of space seem more real when viewed through the lens of human fallibility.
—K.B.
For many Americans, the aftermath of 9/11 left us with more questions than answers. Today, the events that transpired that morning still evoke feelings of horror and confusion as we continue to make sense of such a horrendous act of violence. These pictures, re-released by the FBI this past week, provide a firsthand account of the destruction at the Pentagon that left 184 dead. The images appear clerical and eerily silent, offering an unadulterated perspective of 9/11 first responders.
—G.H.S.
8. "In America, Owning Your Own Land Doesn’t Mean You Can Stop Oil Companies From Ruining It" — Narratively
Alex Thompson’s work reveals the complexity of environmental issues in the American West. The essay looks closely at how land rights and mineral rights have been split in Wyoming, leaving residents at the mercy of the federal government and mining companies' decisions. This loss of autonomy highlights the frustrating struggle to balance jobs, land, and pollution.
—K.B.
