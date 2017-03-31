10 Incredible Photo Stories You Absolutely Can’t Miss

Much has been said about what the palm of a hand can reveal of one’s future, but Omar Reda’s project “Hands: The Story of Life” offers a different kind of discovery. His portraits deal with people’s past and present stories, about who they are, what they do, and what they’ve been through. After all, the palm contains one’s identity — not just so it can be scanned for entry in high-tech labs, but because everything we do with our hands adds to our own unique history.

—Anna Mendoza, photo editor, BuzzFeed Australia